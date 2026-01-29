Rahu–Mercury conjunction in Aquarius: 3 zodiac signs set for sudden career and money gains Rahu and Mercury will form a conjunction in Aquarius on February 3, 2026. Astrologers believe this planetary alignment may support career growth, financial improvement, and unexpected gains for three zodiac signs.

New Delhi:

Rahu and Mercury will form a conjunction in Aquarius on February 3, 2026. In astrology, both planets are considered supportive for people working in technical and skill-based fields. Their coming together in Aquarius is seen as a positive development for career growth and financial prospects for some zodiac signs.

This planetary alignment may open doors to unexpected gains. For certain signs, February could bring movement on the work front, improvement in income, or recognition that comes without much warning. Here are the zodiac signs that may benefit the most from this conjunction.

Taurus, Libra and Sagittarius to benefit from Rahu-Mercury conjunction

Taurus may see career progress and a boost in income

For Taurus, Rahu and Mercury will come together in the Karma Bhava, linked to profession and work. This combination may bring favourable changes in career matters. Efforts made during February are likely to show results, and financial conditions may begin to improve.

Some Taurus individuals may experience a sudden promotion or an increase in income. Those working in technical fields may find this period especially productive, with work gaining appreciation.

Libra may gain success in exams, investments, and creative work

For Libra, this conjunction will take place in the fifth house. This may support success in competitive exams and bring unexpected gains through stock market investments. There could also be new or additional sources of income opening up.

Career matters that felt stalled may start moving again, with chances of growth. Libras may also receive recognition in creative fields such as writing, singing, or acting. At the same time, attention should be paid to children’s health during this period.

Sagittarius may benefit through communication, initiative, and recognition

For Sagittarius, Rahu and Mercury will align in the third house, which can favour communication and initiative. Those working in media, sales, or technical fields may see clear benefits from this transit.

Work pace and performance may impress seniors, while finances show signs of improvement and savings increase. Strong communication skills could bring social recognition. This may also be a good time to start something new and step into a more visible role.

ALSO READ: Mangal Gochar 2026: Mars’ entry into Saturn’s sign may bring a tough phase for these 3 zodiac signs

Overall, the Rahu–Mercury conjunction in Aquarius is seen as a supportive phase for career movement and financial gains for some zodiac signs. While outcomes will vary, February may bring opportunities that feel sudden but rewarding.

Disclaimer: The information provided here is based on religious beliefs and popular traditions. There is no scientific evidence to support it. India TV does not vouch for the accuracy of any of the information.