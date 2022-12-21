Rahu, Ketu, Jupiter to Saturn; know major planetary changes in 2023

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Know major planetary changes in 2023

Each planet has its own speed of motion around the Sun and the transit time varies from planet to planet. During the period of transit, the planets may be retrograde or retrograde which is also derived from the transit chart. Sun, Mercury, Mars, and Venus are the 4 planets that change their zodiac sign every month. The moon planet changes zodiac sign in 54 hours i.e. about two and a half days. Saturn takes two and a half years, Rahu and Ketu 18 months, and Jupiter at least 12 months to change its zodiac. During this, along with setting and rising, these planets are also direct and retrograde. In the year 2023, the zodiac signs of all the planets including Shani, Guru, and Rahu-Ketu will change. Know the planetary changes of the year 2023.

Generally, the effects of transits of planets like Rahu, and Ketu which are called nodes of Moon, Jupiter, and Saturn are long-lasting. Transit of planets like the Moon and Mercury, by nearby planets, bring quick changes. Planetary transits and their effects are always studied in the context of a person's birth chart. All the planetary transit details for the year 2023 are given below for your easy reference:

Jupiter

On November 24, the planet Jupiter i.e. Jupiter will remain in its own zodiac sign Pisces till April 22, 2023, after going retrograde at 04.36 am. After this, they will enter Aries in 2023. Since July 29, Jupiter i.e. Jupiter was retrograde in Pisces. Now on November 24, 2022, at around 04.36 am, the planet Jupiter will be transiting in its own Pisces sign. Jupiter will enter Aries from Pisces next year on April 21, 2023, at 08:43 in the night itself.

Saturn

Saturn is already transiting in Capricorn. This amount will change on January 17, 2023. But it will set on February 03 only after Saturn enters Aquarius.

Rahu

The planet Rahu is already present in Aries. Will change your zodiac on 30 October 2023.

Ketu

Planet Ketu is already present in Libra. Will change your zodiac on 30 October 2023.

Venus

Venus will transit in Sagittarius on Monday, December 5, 2022, at 05:39 pm and then on December 29, it will enter Capricorn at 03:45 pm. After this, his zodiac sign will change next year.

Mars

On November 13, Mars in its retrograde state entered the Taurus sign at 01.32 pm. After this, next year on 13 March 2023, Monday, it will enter Gemini at 05:33.

Mercury

The change of Mercury in Sagittarius will happen on December 3, 2022, at 06:34 in the morning of Saturday and after that on December 28 at 04:05 in the morning, it will enter Capricorn. After this, Mercury will again enter Sagittarius at 12:58 am on December 31 after retrograde. After this, his zodiac sign will change next year.

Sun

Sun will enter Sagittarius on Friday, 16 December 2022 at 09:38 am. After this, his zodiac sign will change next year.

