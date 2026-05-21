Rahu Gochar 2026: Rahu’s Nakshatra transit may bring wealth, recognition and luck for 3 zodiac signs

New Delhi:

In Vedic astrology, Rahu is seen as one of the most mysterious shadow planets. It’s often linked with sudden twists, unexpected gains, confusion, big opportunities and sometimes complete chaos too. So whenever Rahu changes its movement or position, astrologers believe the effects are usually noticeable across all 12 zodiac signs.

Now, another important shift is coming at the end of May. On May 31, 2026, Rahu will change its Nakshatra position and move from the second phase of Shatabhisha Nakshatra into the first phase. Since Rahu always moves in reverse motion, this transit is being watched quite closely. According to the Panchang, Rahu will remain in this position for around 64 days, and astrologers say three zodiac signs could see strong career growth, financial gains and overall progress during this period.

Rahu’s Nakshatra transit may bring luck to these 3 zodiac signs

1. Gemini

For Gemini natives, this Rahu transit may turn out to be surprisingly beneficial.

Career growth: People working in jobs could receive promotion-related news during this phase. Those searching for a new job for a long time may finally come across solid opportunities.

Business and money: Business owners are likely to benefit from a major deal or important financial breakthrough. Pending work that had been stuck for a while may also start moving quickly.

Education: Students are expected to perform well during this period and could see better results in examinations.

2. Libra

Rahu’s Nakshatra shift may open fresh doors of progress for Libra natives.

New responsibilities: At the workplace, you may be handed bigger responsibilities, which could help push your career to the next level.

Financial stability: Financial conditions are expected to improve significantly. Stuck money may finally return, and there are also chances of gains connected to ancestral property.

Family life: Relationships within the family are likely to become smoother and more balanced. Love life may also remain peaceful and positive.

3. Aquarius

For Aquarius natives, Rahu entering the first phase of Shatabhisha Nakshatra is expected to be quite important.

Reward for hard work: The recognition and success you’ve been waiting for may finally arrive during this period. Seniors at work could appreciate your efforts, which may also improve appraisal chances.

Big financial gains: Traders and business owners could land a major deal, leading to stronger income flow.

Happiness and stability: Financially, things may start feeling more stable. The atmosphere at home is also expected to remain peaceful and positive.

Easy remedies to reduce Rahu’s negative effects

If Rahu’s placement in your birth chart is weak, or if you simply want to strengthen its positive effects further, astrologers suggest trying a few simple remedies.

Worship Lord Shiva and Kaal Bhairav regularly. Offering water to the Shivling every day is considered especially auspicious for reducing Rahu-related problems.

Donate black sesame seeds, mustard oil or black clothes to someone in need to please Rahu.

Feed rotis smeared with ghee or oil to a black dog daily and arrange food and water for birds.

Disclaimer: The information provided here is based on religious beliefs and popular traditions. There is no scientific evidence to support it. India TV does not vouch for the accuracy of any of the information.

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