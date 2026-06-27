Siya wanted more time, not marriage; police allege Ketan's killing was meant to buy 3 years

New Delhi:

The investigation into the murder of Ketan Agrawal has uncovered what police believe was the motive behind the crime. According to police sources, prime accused Siya Goyal allegedly told investigators during questioning that she did not want to marry Ketan Agrawal. Investigators believe this became the driving force behind the alleged conspiracy that ultimately led to his murder.

Police claim Siya believed that if Ketan died, she would have at least two to three years before her family would begin discussing her remarriage. Investigators also suspect that co-accused Chetan Chaudhary wanted a similar period before marrying Siya.

According to the probe, both allegedly feared that calling off the arranged marriage would lead to embarrassment and criticism from their families and society.

Relationship timeline under scanner

As part of the investigation, police are closely examining the relationship between Siya Goyal and Chetan Chaudhary. According to investigators, the two had travelled to Udaipur with friends in January, before Siya's engagement to Ketan Agrawal took place in February. Police said the group stayed in Rajasthan for nearly five days.

Investigators have also found that Chetan Chaudhary is originally from Rajasthan, and are verifying travel records and other evidence to establish the sequence of events leading up to the murder.\

Police verifying evidence

Police are now analysing digital records, travel details and other evidence to reconstruct the alleged conspiracy and determine how the plan was carried out. Officials stressed that the investigation is still underway and all evidence collected so far is being verified.

The allegations are based on the police investigation and statements made during questioning. They have not been tested in court, and the accused are entitled to due process under law.

Police question Siya Goyal's family

As the investigation into the Ketan Agrawal murder case intensifies, police have summoned the parents and brother of co-accused Siya Goyal for questioning at the Lonavala Rural Police Station.

Siya's parents, Pravin Goyal and Puja Goyal, along with her brother Sahil Goyal, appeared before investigators on Saturday, where their statements were recorded as part of the ongoing probe.

A day earlier, Sahil had been questioned for over 10 hours before being allowed to leave the police station in the evening. Police officials said the questioning of the family members is aimed at gathering further information and verifying details related to the investigation.

The probe into the murder case remains ongoing, with investigators continuing to examine evidence and record statements from those connected to the accused.

Also Read: Video of Siya and Chetan at a stadium surfaces for first time amid probe in Ketan murder case | Watch