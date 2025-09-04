Lunar Eclipse 2025 to occur in this zodiac sign and constellation, know how it will affect you On the day of Bhadrapada Shukla Paksha's full moon, there will be the second lunar eclipse of the year. Thus, the question arises in which zodiac sign and constellation this eclipse is taking place. Let us tell you about this.

New Delhi:

The year's final lunar eclipse will begin at 10 p.m. and end at 1:26 a.m. on September 7, 2025. Since India will be able to see this eclipse, its Sutak time will be legitimate. People in the zodiac sign and constellation where the eclipse happens are considered to be impacted. Astrology predicts that Aquarius and the Bhadrapada constellation will host the year's final solar eclipse. Ketu and Mercury will be in the seventh house from the Moon during the eclipse, while Rahu will be with the Moon and Sun.

Mars will be seated in the eighth house from the Moon, and Venus will be seated in the sixth house. While Jupiter will be seated in the fifth house from the Moon, and Saturn will be in the second house. Know how this eclipse will be for the people of the Aquarius and Purva Bhadrapada constellations.

Effect of Lunar Eclipse on Aquarius

According to astrology, this lunar eclipse will be auspicious for Aquarius people. You will achieve success in financial matters. There will be chances of promotion in the job. You will be very famous in the workplace. There are chances of business success as well. You can get money through many means.

Those born under Poorva Bhadrapad Nakshatra will have auspicious effects

The last lunar eclipse of the year will be auspicious for people born under Poorva Bhadrapad Nakshatra. You will achieve success in your career. There are auspicious chances of promotion in a job. Your dream of getting a job abroad can be fulfilled. But you have to be cautious about your health. Avoid getting involved in arguments.

(Disclaimer: The information given here is based on religious beliefs and folk beliefs. There is no scientific evidence for this. India TV does not provide any proof of the truth of anything.)