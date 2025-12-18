Can a 4-digit number written on your hand change destiny? Celebrity astrologer suggests so Astrologer Jai Madaan’s viral reel claims a zodiac-based 4-digit number written on the hand for 40 days can activate luck. Here’s why it’s trending.

New Delhi:

Social media’s fascination with manifestation rituals has found a new talking point. Spiritual mentor and astrologer Jai Madaan recently went viral after sharing a reel that claims a simple 4-digit number written on the left hand can activate luck and shift destiny.

In the video, Madaan describes the method as a “life-changing” practice rooted in planetary vibrations, urging followers to try it consistently for 40 consecutive days. The reel has sparked curiosity and plenty of questions.

What is the viral 4-digit astro-code ritual?

In the video, Jai Madaan shares a zodiac-wise list of four-digit numbers, one for each sign, from Aries to Pisces, positioning them as personalised astro-codes meant to work with your planetary blueprint.

Once written on the hand, the number is meant to stay through the night. The ritual is to be repeated daily, without breaks, for forty days. Madaan claims that this repetition helps “activate luck” and allows the universe to realign circumstances in your favour. She also encourages viewers to share their “magical code” with friends and family, suggesting that the practice can influence destiny when followed with belief and consistency.

Zodiac-wise 4-digit numbers shared in the reel

Here’s the list of numbers shown in the video:

Aries: 3845

Taurus: 9162

Gemini: 2019

Cancer: 7431

Leo: 5820

Virgo: 1376

Libra: 4625

Scorpio: 3107

Sagittarius: 7254

Capricorn: 8543

Aquarius: 6527

Pisces: 4281

Why such rituals go viral so fast

Trends like this don’t go viral by accident. They tap into something very human: the desire for reassurance when life feels uncertain. A small, repeatable act, especially one tied to belief systems like astrology or numerology, offers a sense of control. It feels intentional. Almost comforting. Much like affirmations, vision boards or prayer rituals, the act itself can become grounding, even if the logic behind it remains abstract.

Experts in behavioural psychology have long noted that rituals can shift mindset. When people believe something will help them, they often become more observant, more hopeful, and more willing to act, which can feel like luck changing. That doesn’t mean planets intervened. It means perception did. Belief can be powerful—blind belief, less so.

(Disclaimer: This information is based on astrological beliefs and personal interpretations shared on social media. There is no scientific evidence to support claims that such practices can change luck or destiny. Readers are advised to exercise discretion.)