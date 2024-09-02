Horoscope Today, September 3: Financial benefits for Pisces; know about other zodiac signs

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Horoscope Today, September 3: Know all zodiac signs: Know all zodiac signs

Today's Horoscope, September 3, 2024: Today is Amavasya, the Udaya date of Bhadrapada Krishna Paksha, and Tuesday. Amavasya Tithi will remain till 7:26 am today, after which Pratipada Tithi of Bhadrapada Shukla Paksha will start. Siddha Yoga will remain till 7:05 pm today. Also, Purva Phalguni Nakshatra will remain till 3:11 pm late tonight. Apart from this, Bhaumvati Amavasya will be celebrated today. Know from Acharya Indu Prakash how will be the day of September 3, 2024, for you and with which measures you can make this day better. Also, know what will be the lucky number and lucky color for you.

Aries

Today is an auspicious day for you. Today you can handle responsibilities well. You will also be successful to a great extent in completing the work. From your side, you have to be positive on every matter. Be patient and humble. Today you may discuss some old problems with friends, this may give you a good solution. Others will benefit from your advice. Today you may get new income sources. Your interest in work may also increase. Business will be good. Unnecessary expenses may increase. Love makes will plan to go out somewhere today.

Taurus

Today will be a favourable day for you. Today your important work will be completed with the help of the elders of the house. You will get some good news from a relative. Your spouse will try to understand everything you say today, this will bring freshness in the relationship. You will feel good by helping in social work. You will plan to watch a movie at home with your siblings. Today you may get a chance to meet a respected person. Today some religious work will be organized at home, due to which there will be a happy atmosphere at home.

Gemini

Today is going to be a great day for you. Try to settle your work peacefully today. You can also settle old liabilities today. You will be successful to a great extent in understanding the feelings of your spouse today. Your money may be spent on family work today. There are chances of meeting an influential person. You can start a new work today. You will learn new things and will benefit from transactions. You will be happy with the progress of your child today. There will be talks of the marriage of unmarried people.

Cancer

Today will be a day of mixed reactions. Today you will talk to your brother or sister on the phone, which will make you feel good. Sweetness will remain in married life. Women will try to learn a new dish online today. You will have the support of your father. Today is a very good day for writers, their writing work will be appreciated. Also, today you will start writing a story. You need to increase your interaction with people. The problems going on in life will end.

Leo

Today will be a great day for you. You will get a chance to express your opinion in front of your family, people will be very impressed with your plans. Your financial side will be strong. Today you should maintain control over your speech. You should avoid being too stubborn about anything. You will take part in social work, you will be respected in the society. You will get the full benefit of your decision-making ability. You are getting the support and company of your spouse in abundance. Students will get the support of their teachers in understanding a topic today.

Virgo

Today will be a favorable day for you. Your court cases may get stuck a bit, but everything will be fine in time. Whatever business you start today, you will be successful in it. Today you will also get the support of a friend. The jovial behavior of family members will keep the atmosphere of the house pleasant. Also, your personal life will be better. If you are thinking of starting a new business, then definitely take the advice of an experienced person, you will get some good advice, and family members will agree with you. Children's health will be good.

Libra

Today is going to be favorable for you. Today, before starting any new work, you will make a complete plan and also take advice from your parents. If you pay full attention to the policies and rules in government work today, then it will be easy for you to work. Today you will have to avoid being hasty in any matter. You will make a list of your important tasks, which you will be successful in completing to a great extent. The simplicity of your speech will bring you respect. Today, you will complete all the responsibilities on time. Keep a distance from unknown people. You may meet a friend after a long time.

Scorpio

Today will be a good day for you. You should avoid interfering in anyone's matters. If you are thinking of investing money in a big project, then first take advice from a wise person. Today some responsibilities of the family will be entrusted to you, which you will fulfill. Everyone will look very happy with the work done by you. Students will make some plans regarding their careers today. Today your financial condition will remain good. If you want to change the job, then it would be better to wait for a few days.

Sagittarius

Today is going to be a good day for you. Today there are chances of participating in some religious activity. Today talking or consulting with others in any matter will be beneficial. You will think and plan about important work and relationships. There are chances of any problem related to the family ending. If you try afresh, you can be successful. Today there will be problems in office work.

Capricorn

Today will be a favorable day for you. You may spend more time on daily chores today. Today, you should take advice from elders before investing money in business. It will prove better for you. Father will try to fulfill the wishes of the children. For the people of this zodiac who want to start a new business, it will be better to do market analysis today. You will get some new responsibilities today, which you will be able to fulfill well. People associated with the field of art will get good profit. You will respect the elders, there will be an increase in wealth.

Aquarius

Today will be a good day for you. Whatever work you start today will be completed on time. You will get new opportunities related to your career. You will get the support of your elder brother in starting a new business. Commerce students will take the help of teachers to understand marketing today, which will be very useful in the future. You will take out some time from your busy day for your children, which you will be seen enjoying a lot with them, this will make you feel refreshed. Drink as much water as possible, your health will be good.

Pisces

Today your mind will be filled with new enthusiasm. Everyone will want to take your advice. Your status will increase among the people in the office. You can talk to a special person today. You will also get financial benefits, and new sources of money will be found. Young children will be very happy today, they will find a new game for themselves. Health will remain better than before. Friends will make your day happy by making a good plan for the evening. You do not need to worry, you will feel very good about yourself. Medical store owners will get more money than expected today.

(Acharya Indu Prakash is a well-known astrologer of the country, who has a long experience in Vastu, Samudrik Shastra, and Jyotish Shastra. You can see him in Bhavishyavad every morning at 7.30 am on India TV.)

