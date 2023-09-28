Horoscope Today, September 28: Profitable day for Pisces; know about other zodiac signs

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Horoscope Today, September 28

Horoscope Today, 28 September: Today is the Chaturdashi date of Bhadrapada Shukla Paksha and Thursday. Chaturdashi tithi will last till 6.50 pm today. Anant Chaturdashi will be celebrated today. Also, Ravi Yoga will remain till 1:48 pm tonight. Apart from this, Purva Bhadrapada Nakshatra will remain till 1.48 pm tonight. Know from Acharya Indu Prakash how 28th September will be for you and what measures you can take to make this day better.

Aries

It will be a favourable day for you. Today you will get some good news whose happiness you will share with your friends. By working a little hard, you will quickly achieve success in your work. Friends will throw you a surprise party today which will create an atmosphere of fun. You will get relief to a great extent today. Today your married life will be full of happiness, you will understand each other's feelings very well.

Taurus

Your day will be normal. Today you will get an auspicious opportunity to attend some auspicious event. By joining you will feel better. Father will help you in your business, which will bring more profit. Today, women will be busy with household chores and will prepare new dishes which your entire family will enjoy. Your mind will be attracted towards some new work, you will start it and earn profit.

Gemini

It is going to be a better day for you. Today, before starting any new business, it is important to know about it seriously, you can take advice from an expert which will bring more profit. Today, there are chances of you getting a good job with the help of a friend. Today you will consult a good doctor for health-related problems which will make you feel better. You will meet a new friend who will help you.

Cancer

It is going to be favourable for you. Today your confidence level will be good. You will give your time to a special person which will increase your happiness. Your daughter will be selected for a government job today. To be successful in life you have to work hard. You will have a good time staying at home with your children. You will get the blessings of the elders of the house, this will give peace to your mind.

Leo

You will start your day with great enthusiasm. Students preparing for competitive exams will continue their studies, and there are chances of getting success soon. People of this zodiac sign who are doing plastic business will do well and will get more profits. The newlyweds are going to get some good news today. Everyone at home will be happy after hearing this news. Today will be a better day for the farmer brothers.

Virgo

It is going to be a good day for you. Today you will suddenly get the lent money, which you will use for some important work. People working in the private sector may get a promotion today, and your respect will increase. Today you will get support from your brothers in your decisions, which will improve your image among the people. Today is going to be a good day for students. You will get help from teachers in understanding any topic. Today is going to be a good day for your loved one.

​Libra

It is going to be an auspicious day for you. Today, maintaining good behaviour with the staff in the office so that you will get a good bonus from your boss. Today there will be an atmosphere of happiness in the house due to the arrival of a little guest. People who are against you in the office will also be influenced by your working style. Today you will be able to complete incomplete tasks, tension will end. Today is going to be a good day for you in terms of health. There are chances of getting profit in business.

Scorpio

Today your morale will be good. Today, there are chances of promotion for people doing government jobs, salary will increase. For health-related problems, you will meet a good doctor today, which will provide some relief. You will get full support from your family for your right point. Your health will be fine today, make yoga your habit for good health. The search for a job will end, and you will get a job with the help of a friend. Children will go for a walk in the park today.

Sagittarius

It is going to be a great day for you. Your health will be good today. Partnership in business will be beneficial, you will try to do things in a better way. Today is going to be a great day for engineers, they will get some new experience in the technical field. You need to pay attention to your eating habits so that your health remains good. Students will get a chance to participate in some college competitions today, due to which your performance will be good. Today is going to be a good day for writers.

Capricorn

Your day is going to be full of enthusiasm. You can take advice from an expert to buy shares of a company. You may come to know about some old thing which will surprise you. You will buy some valuable items, you may also get a good offer. There will be sweetness in married life. Today you will buy a new vehicle and also go on a long drive with your spouse. Today is going to be a good day for children.

Aquarius

It is going to be a happy day for you. Your morale will be good today. People who are planning to buy property will meet property dealers today and finalize a good deal. Students engrossed in some projects will clear their doubts today. Take some time today and talk to your family, which will provide solutions to your problems. Today your positive thinking will bring success in your work. Lovemates will talk for a long time, the relationship will get stronger.

Pisces

It will be a profitable day for you. Today your behaviour will remain polite, due to which people will be impressed with you. Today, before starting any business, take advice from experts so that you will know the complete information about it, and you will make your plans accordingly. Today we will go to some auspicious program with the family. Today your married life is going to be good. Today you will bring positive changes in your daily routine.

