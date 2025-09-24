Horoscope today, September 24, 2025: Daily predictions for all zodiac signs Your daily horoscope for September 24, 2025 is here. See what Maa Chandraghanta’s blessings mean for your love, money and career today—plus lucky colour and number.

Today is Wednesday, the Tritiya Tithi of Ashwin Shukla Paksha. Tritiya Tithi will continue for the entire day and night till 7:07 am tomorrow morning. Today, the third form of Maa Durga, Maa Chandraghanta, will be worshipped, which means today is the third day of Sharadiya Navratri. Indra Yoga will remain till 9:03 pm tonight.

Along with this, Chitra Nakshatra will remain till 4:17 pm today. We will discuss this in detail later.

Aries horoscope today – September 24, 2025

Your day will be good. You will receive inspiration from the elders at home. Any work you start today is likely to succeed. Your health will remain better than before. A relative may offer you advice on expanding your business. Your reputation in society will grow, and the elders will appreciate your behaviour, praising you. Exercise extra caution while driving today. Worship Maa Chandraghanta for increased happiness and prosperity.

Lucky Colour: Purple

Lucky Number: 3

Taurus horoscope today – September 24, 2025

Today will be excellent for you. You will feel refreshed throughout the day. Positive energy will surround you. You may consider entering into a partnership with a major business group. Expect more financial gain than usual. Those connected with the arts in this sign will gain respect in society, and your creativity will be admired. Your married life will see increased happiness. Offer a coconut to Goddess Durga for improved health.

Lucky Colour: Yellow

Lucky Number: 6

Gemini horoscope today – September 24, 2025

Today will bring good results. Students have a strong chance of success but need to put in more effort in their studies. You will spend quality time with family, creating a cheerful atmosphere. Colleagues will support you at work, and juniors will seek to learn from you. Your political connections will benefit your work. Light camphor before Goddess Durga for smooth completion of your tasks.

Lucky Colour: Golden

Lucky Number: 2

Cancer horoscope today – September 24, 2025

Your day will be good, with more profit in business than usual. Newlyweds in this sign will have meaningful discussions, deepening their relationship. Be cautious with financial transactions. You may need to work a bit harder to complete your tasks. Students preparing for competitive exams will see good results. Your health will be stable. Seek blessings from your mother (Goddess Durga) for success in your endeavours.

Lucky Colour: Green

Lucky Number: 8

Leo horoscope today – September 24, 2025

Luck will favour you throughout the day. With the help of a stranger, your work will be accomplished, bringing happiness to your mind. Chemist shop owners in this sign will earn good profits. Try to control your expenses today. Sudden guests may arrive, keeping the women busy in the kitchen. Your married life will remain joyful. Offer cardamom to Goddess Durga to ward off negativity from the home.

Lucky Colour: Violet

Lucky Number: 1

Virgo horoscope today – September 24, 2025

Your day will be good. You will get valuable advice from an experienced person regarding government work, which will ease your tasks. An old friend will surprise you with a phone call. Family members will agree on an important matter today. Progress is on your side. You will get many opportunities to expand your business. Students preparing for competitive exams will receive good news. Offer flowers to Goddess Durga to complete pending tasks.

Lucky Colour: Grey

Lucky Number: 5

Libra horoscope today – September 24, 2025

Your day will be average. You will actively participate in social work. You will organise religious activities with the family. Many paths to progress will open, but you should be cautious with office work. Avoid conflicts with others today. Business will remain stable. Offer sweets to the Goddess to bring sweetness to family relationships.

Lucky Colour: Magenta

Lucky Number: 2

Scorpio horoscope today – September 24, 2025

Good news from a loved one is likely. You will successfully complete household chores. Your positive attitude will please your spouse. You may visit a religious place with your partner. Marketing professionals will gain an important client, promising future profits. Offer cloves to Goddess Durga to rid yourself of unwanted fears.

Lucky Colour: Orange

Lucky Number: 7

Sagittarius horoscope today – September 24, 2025

The day promises progress in life. You will finalise a deal with a company that will bring you more benefits than expected. Lawyers in this sign will have a good day with new cases. Married life will be happy, and you may plan to watch a movie with your spouse. Don’t take offence at a friend’s words; try to understand their viewpoint. Perform aarti of Goddess Durga with family to strengthen harmony.

Lucky Colour: Red

Lucky Number: 4

Capricorn horoscope today – September 24, 2025

Your day will be average. It’s best to avoid legal matters. Do not trust strangers blindly. Students will need to work harder today, but classmates will help in understanding difficult subjects. Neighbours will assist you in completing tasks, strengthening your relationship with them. Salute Maa Chandraghanta for good health.

Lucky Colour: Blue

Lucky Number: 1

Aquarius horoscope today – September 24, 2025

All your problems will be solved easily today. At work, you will present excellent ideas for a project and receive praise from your boss. You will take an interest in writing, and your writing will improve. Your words will have a strong impact on others. If you are thinking of starting something new, your family will fully support you. Offer honey to Goddess Durga to raise your social status.

Lucky Colour: Yellow

Lucky Number: 5



Pisces horoscope today – September 24, 2025

Your day will be good. It is an auspicious day to make important decisions. You will receive a significant business offer. You will be busy with household work alongside your spouse. Medical students will have a positive day. You will receive happy news from your daughter’s in-laws. There is also a possibility of a new arrival in the family. Apply a kumkum tilak to the Goddess for increased wealth and prosperity.

Lucky Colour: Pink

Lucky Number: 3

(Acharya Indu Prakash is a well-known astrologer of the country, who has a long experience in Vastu, Samudrik Shastra and Astrology. You see him every morning at 7.30 am on Bhavishyavani on India TV.)