Horoscope today [October 8, 2025]: Predictions for all 12 zodiac signs Horoscope today, October 8, 2025: A bright and balanced day for many signs. Find out which zodiac signs will enjoy success, harmony and peace.

Today marks the Kartik Krishna Paksha Dwitiya Tithi, and it falls on a Wednesday. The Dwitiya Tithi will remain until 2:23 am late tonight, while the Harshan Yoga will be in effect until 1:33 am. The Ashwini Nakshatra will last until 10:45 pm.

In addition, today is observed as the Ashunyashayan Vrat, an auspicious day dedicated to devotion and discipline. Let’s take a closer look at how today’s planetary alignments will influence each zodiac sign.

Aries

Today will hold special significance for you. The prayers you make are likely to bring quick results. You’ll stay focused on your work and maintain a positive mindset. The solution to a problem will emerge through your own efforts. Avoid depending too much on others and you’ll perform exceptionally well. Indulging in your favourite hobbies will bring peace of mind. You may also help your mother with household chores, though the workload could feel heavy. A minor delay in work may occur due to lack of experience, but it will be temporary.

Lucky colour: Brown

7

Taurus

A joyful and fulfilling day lies ahead. Life will feel smooth and easy-going. Your drive to stay ahead of others will boost your confidence and efficiency. A child’s issue might cause brief concern, but calm communication will resolve it. Your faith and devotion will remain strong, and every task you undertake today will reach completion. Keep certain matters confidential or rivals might use them against you. Avoid acting out of stubbornness. You’re likely to benefit from new professional connections.

Lucky colour: Red

Lucky number: 2

Gemini

A favourable day for progress and opportunity. If you’ve been planning to start or expand a business, today is an ideal time. Those in the property sector will find the day particularly profitable. Success is indicated in official tasks, and new plans for the future may take shape. Your faith in divine timing will strengthen, but avoid arrogance. Focus on your work instead of worrying about others’ opinions. Family life will remain harmonious, though success will require consistent hard work. You’ll also receive good support from your team.

Lucky colour: White

Lucky number: 9

Cancer

A very positive day awaits you. It’s time to change how you perceive challenges. The positive transformation within you will inspire those around you. It’s also a good day to complete unfinished work. Financial transactions are likely to go in your favour, and an important achievement could make you happy. However, a small technical issue might cause brief irritation or confusion.

Lucky colour: Silver

Lucky number: 3

Leo

A bright and harmonious day. Peace and understanding will prevail in your marital and domestic life. Avoid wasting time on unproductive activities, and dedicate some time to self-care and fitness. Overburdening yourself could lead to fatigue, so balance your commitments wisely. Some unavoidable expenses may arise, but you’ll also gain satisfaction from ancestral property or family assets.

Lucky colour: Magenta

Lucky number: 7

Virgo

A productive and supportive day is on the cards. Cooperation from your spouse and family members will keep your confidence high. You’ll overcome confusion and focus effectively on your work. Don’t ignore health concerns like blood pressure or diabetes. Set aside time for meditation or relaxation. Advice from loved ones will prove useful, and acting wisely will benefit you. Avoid falling for flattery or temptation, someone might try to take advantage of your goodwill.

Lucky colour: Blue

Lucky number: 5

Libra

A favourable day lies ahead. Financial worries will ease, and you might recover pending money. Self-reflection will bring a remarkable positive shift in your outlook. Any rift with a relative will end, restoring warmth in the relationship. Multiple sources of income may open up, and ongoing health issues will improve. If a property or vehicle matter was pending in court, resolution is likely today. Restarting stalled business plans will also prove profitable.

Lucky colour: Pink

Lucky number: 4

Scorpio

A golden day for you. Your focus will shift towards spiritual and personal growth. Stay fully committed to your goals — success will follow. Young individuals of this sign may receive blessings or mentorship from a respected elder. Wise and thoughtful decisions will bring profit. You’ll gain recognition in society and manage to control unnecessary expenses effectively.

Lucky colour: Grey

Lucky number: 8

Sagittarius

A good day overall. Students and young professionals should stay confident about their abilities and avoid self-doubt. If any obstacles arise, stay calm — things will soon fall into place. Check all details before making new investments. Pay extra attention to the health of elders at home and spend time with them. Those in jobs might receive a new employment offer or promotion opportunity.

Lucky colour: Golden

Lucky number: 9

Capricorn

A moderate yet steady day. Rely on your own skills instead of expecting too much from others. Avoid acting on emotion and maintain a practical outlook. Understanding life’s situations with reason will help you make sound choices. You’ll share pleasant moments with family and surprise people with your creativity or talent. Issues in your personal life will start resolving.

Lucky colour: Black

Lucky number: 4

Aquarius

A day filled with renewed enthusiasm. You may plan a work-related trip or business meeting. Efforts you’ve been making for a long time will start showing results. However, a minor issue could arise from your staff or co-workers. Those employed may experience a lighter workload, offering some relief. Students should avoid distractions and stay focused on studies to secure good results.

Lucky colour: Yellow

Lucky number: 2

Pisces

A steady and constructive day. A close friend’s advice will prove beneficial. This is your time to move forward — with the right effort, nothing can stop your progress. You’ll show interest in social activities, though some people may criticise you out of jealousy. Don’t let it distract you from your goals. It’s a good time to start a new business plan, and you might reunite with an old friend. Money lent earlier could also be returned today.

Lucky colour: Orange

Lucky number: 8