Horoscope Today, October 28: Favourable day for Cancer, Gemini, Leo; know more about zodiac signs

Horoscope Today, October 28, 2022: Today is the third day and Friday of Kartik Shukla Paksha. Tritiya date will remain till 10.33 am today. After that Chaturthi Tithi will start. After crossing the whole day today, Shobhan Yoga will remain till 1.30 pm late at night. Along with this, Anuradha Nakshatra will remain till 10.42 am today, after that Jyestha Nakshatra will take place. Apart from this, from 9.23 o'clock tonight, there will be Bhadra of heaven. Today is the beginning of Surya Shashthi fast. Along with this, there is also Vainayaki Shri Ganesh Chaturthi fast. Know from Acharya Indu Prakash how the day of October 28 will be for you and by which measures you can make this day better. Also, know which will be the lucky number and lucky color for you.

Aries

Today your day is going to be mixed. Students will get better results from their hard work. There will be an atmosphere of happiness in married life. Your money will be spent on religious work. Also, there may be a chance to go to any religious ritual. Your financial position will be strong. Today, excessive expenses should be stopped. Students can complete their pending work. You will be fit today in terms of health.

Taurus

Today your day will be busy with important work. You will get back the money given to a relative. Will use them in thought work. People associated with the media sector will get good benefits today. People with private jobs can get good news related to promotion today. Mutual affection will increase in married life. You will get rid of all the troubles. Lovemate will have a long talk today. People associated with politics will take interest in social work today.

Gemini

Today is going to be a wonderful day for you. There will be an increase in harmony in your family life. A big responsibility may have to be taken. There will be opportunities for monetary gain. Your financial position will get stronger. You will have a pleasant feeling from the child's side. Engineering students will get opportunities to advance. Students will be busy completing some important practicals. Sweetness will increase in your relationship with your spouse.

Cancer

You will have a great day today. Students of competitive exams should do their preparation diligently, they will get good marks soon. Minimize the use of the phone in the office, otherwise, your image may get spoiled. People troubled by heart disease of this zodiac will contact a good doctor. You will feel tired due to unnecessary hustle and bustle. Will spend time with the children by entertaining them today. The post of people associated with government departments will increase. Your salary is likely to increase

Leo

Today your day will be profitable. You will get success in the field, obstructive tasks will be completed. Mutual harmony will increase in married life. Your family members will praise you for some work. Students' interest in studies will increase. There will be some positive changes in your job. Will repay the loan taken from someone today. Your troubles will be less, your mind will be lighter. Lovemate will go to dinner today.

Virgo

Today is going to be a great day for you. Your financial condition will become strong, today your already running EMI will be completed today. Fashion designers will have a better day. You will get a big order online. Sweetness will increase in married life. Your family conditions will become favorable in advance. The result will be in your favor. Your enemies will be defeated. Your opponents will ask for your advice on some work.

Libra

Today your day is going to be normal. You should take special care of the food. Your expenses will increase in comparison to your income. Your interest in some new work will increase. Do not use your phone while driving. Students will focus on their studies today. Big brother will get support in the business. It will not be right to answer someone's question more than necessary.

Scorpio

Today your day will be happy. In whatever field you will work hard. There will definitely be a success in that. A small party can be held in the office. Will have a lot of fun with friends. People troubled by health will get relief to a great extent today. The work related to land etc. will be completed soon. Due to the arrival of a guest, you will be busy with their hospitality.

Sagittarius

Today your day will be full of mixed responses. Your financial side will be strong. There will be love for loved ones. Interest in food will increase. Time will be favorable for those who want to join a new course. The work of electronics businessmen will do better than before. Your cell will increase. Will have fun with the children today. Lovemate will clear their misconceptions.

Capricorn

You will have a great day today. People associated with politics will get advice from knowledgeable people today. Any property of real estate businessmen can be sold today. If you want to take a vehicle then this time will be favorable for you. Your desired tasks will be completed. There can be an atmosphere of joy in the house about something. Do not share your personal things by trusting anyone more. The daughter's tension will be less, today some of her results will be good.

Aquarius

Today is going to be a good day for you. Politicians should not take any decision in haste today. Students may be careless in their studies, they should complete the pending work. You can go shopping with your partner. Unnecessary running around can worsen health. There will be minor tension related to the child's side. From a business point of view, your work will progress at a fast pace. You can party with friends, during this time the food should be taken care of.

Pisces

Today your day will be full of enthusiasm. You will get new means of income growth. Will take advantage of them. Your financial position will also be strong. Ignore the little things. Mental stress can happen without talking. You can participate in any competition. Your interest in writing works will increase. You will get compliments from people. A good relationship will come soon for the unmarried. Which will prove to be right for you.

