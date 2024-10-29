Horoscope Today, October 27: Investment related opportunity for Pisces; know about other zodiac signs

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL Horoscope Today, October 27: Know other zodiac signs

Today's Horoscope, October 30, 2024: Today is Trayodashi, the Udaya date of Kartik Krishna Paksha, and Wednesday. Trayodashi Tithi will remain till 1:16 pm today, after which Chaturdashi Tithi will start. Vaidhrithi Yoga will remain till 8:51 am today. Hasta Nakshatra will remain till 9:44 pm tonight. Apart from this, Shri Dhanvantari Jayanti, Hanuman Jayanti, and Mas Shivratri will also be celebrated today. Know from Acharya Indu Prakash how will be the day of October 30, 2024, for you and with which measures you can make this day better. Also, know what will be the lucky number and lucky color for you.

Aries

Today your day will be fine. You can get success in court cases. The misunderstandings going on with the spouse will be resolved by this evening. Start any work today only after taking the opinion of the family members, you can get success. The boss will be very happy with your work in the office. Avoid making any new decisions. Try to finish your work on time. Today you will be busy with household chores. Today you will go to the market to buy home decoration items.

Taurus

Today will be a favourable day for you. There will be an atmosphere of enthusiasm in your family life. Today is going to be a very important day for poets of this zodiac sign, you will also get awards for your talents. You will talk to your spouse. You will also take them out somewhere. Today will be a profitable day for businessmen of this zodiac sign, your company will get profit in import-export at the national level. Gift pens to needy children today.

Gemini

Today will be a great day for you. Today is going to be a very important day for the lovemate of this zodiac sign. You will be sensitive towards the needy. If people of this zodiac sign want to start new plans today, then their plans can be successful. Whatever work you do, you will be successful in it. People working in this zodiac sign will get full contributions from their colleagues.

Cancer

Today will be a mixed day for you. You will spend most of your time with friends, which will keep your relationships sweet. You may get an opportunity to attend a function. People of this zodiac will be more inclined towards their loved ones than other days. Students need to work hard today. You should complete all the work carefully. Donate clothes to the needy, the financial side will be strong.

Leo

Today will be a good day for you. You may get an idea to do something new. You may get money from someone close to you. You will benefit from family happiness. You will work harder to achieve your goal. Today you will get a chance to help others. Your spouse's contribution will prove to be effective in your important work. Today your health will be good. Today you will be successful in completing a pending task.

Virgo

Today will be a beneficial day for you. You will get many big benefits. Students of this zodiac will get good results. Today will be a day full of love for lovemates. Due to your honesty, you will get the love of your spouse and family members. You will give some gifts to your loved ones to make them happy. You will meet a new person. Today you will spend time decorating the house. Today children will be very excited, due to this happiness will be seen on your face.

Libra

Today will be a good day for you. Whatever work you do, you will do it with full responsibility. Many people can also get help from you. You should advise people as per their needs. Your opponents can create obstacles in your work. It would be better to keep your distance from your opponents and treat everyone with love today. Due to changing weather, your health may fluctuate. Today you will get the support of your spouse in household chores.

Scorpio

Today your confidence will increase. Today before leaving the house, take the blessings of your parents. You can give some good gifts to your spouse, which will strengthen your relationship. Your pending work will be completed. You can easily solve the problems that you face. People of this zodiac sign can get some good news from their children today. You can go to your friend's house to meet them. Today your married life is going to be great.

Sagittarius

Today you will get sudden profit in business. You will also get a new source of income. Your confidence will be stronger than before. Today you will be congratulated for good work in the office. Your success will inspire others. You can put your opinion in front of everyone without hesitation, which will prove to be effective for you. Time is favorable for students, there are chances of getting success soon. You will get a gift from your lovemate today, which will keep happiness on your face throughout the day.

Capricorn

Today your mind will be excited about something. Today you need to pay attention to your health. Your married life will be much happier than before. You will try your best to fulfill the needs of your family. Women of this zodiac sign can spend money on beauty-related items. Some people can waste time in useless conversations. It will be good if you focus on your work today.

Aquarius

Today you will get positive signals from your spouse. There will be happiness in your married life. You will have good moments with your spouse. More than one responsibility can come on your shoulders, which will prove to be effective in your honor and respect in the future. You will feel more energetic. Today people will be happy with your good behavior. You can go to meet a close relative today. Today you will get sudden monetary benefits.

Pisces

Today your day will be spent roaming around. Today your mind will be more engaged in worship. You may also plan to go to the temple with your parents. You may find a solution to some work. You can also get support from friends at work. Officers may be happy with your work. Today you can set your goals a little higher than other days.

(Acharya Indu Prakash is a well-known astrologer of the country, who has a long experience in Vastu, Samudrik Shastra, and Astrology. You can see him in predictions every morning at 7.30 am on India TV.)