Horoscope Today, October 27: Aries to get financial benefits; know about other zodiac signs

Today's Horoscope, October 27, 2024: Today is Ekadashi Tithi of Kartik Krishna Paksha and Sunday. Ekadashi Tithi will last all day and night till 7:51 am tomorrow. Brahma Yoga will remain all day and night today. Magha Nakshatra will remain till 12:24 pm today, after which Purvaphalguni Nakshatra will start. Know from Acharya Indu Prakash how will be the day of 27 October 2024 for you and with which measures you can make this day better. Also, know what will be the lucky number and lucky color for you.

Aries

Today is going to be a very good day. Today some important plans will be made to strengthen the financial side. Today you will be busy in household arrangements and improvement works throughout the day. Sitting with children and solving their problems will increase their happiness and self-confidence. You will be appreciated by others with your proper working system in the office. Today you will have some big success as well and your performance in the workplace will be better than expected.

Taurus

Today is a very important day for you. Today your mental and spiritual peace will remain. Your mind will be happy due to the completion of the desired work on time. Today, despite having everything in life, you will feel some emptiness. Do not let negativity dominate you and keep yourself busy. Spending some time going to a religious place will give you peace. Today your health will remain fit. There will be happiness and good fortune in the house. Today you will give your spouse their favorite gift, this will make them very happy.

Gemini

Today is going to be a great day. Today there will be a happy atmosphere in the house due to the achievement of a family member. A memorable program related to dinner and entertainment can also be made. Today with a little effort you can reach a high position. People of this zodiac sign who are associated with the information broadcasting sector can get an opportunity to work in a big organization today. Today your financial side will be stronger than before. The boss will have a lot of expectations from you today. You may also get the opportunity for promotion. Today your progress will be assured.

Cancer

Today will be a good day. Whoever you meet today will be impressed by you. You will get support from family in business. Maintain control over your speech at the workplace. You will have a dilemma regarding your career, but it will be solved soon. Your health will be better than before, eat dry food. Father can plan to play games with children. Today, the disputes going on in married life will end today. The tasks which have been pending for a long time will be completed easily.

Leo

Today is going to be a good day. Today you may meet an unknown person, which will prove beneficial for you. Today you will be happy to get some good news from your children. Today you will not let laziness dominate you and will pay more attention to your work. Today you may feel a lack of confidence. Keep your thinking positive and do not get involved in useless things. If you are starting a new work, then you are going to be busy all day today. Hard work will give positive results. Difficulties in business will end.

Virgo

Today is going to be a mixed day. Today you will have a special role in solving the problem of a relative. This will further enhance your image and personality. Time can also be spent on marketing for the needs of the house. You can discuss something with an office colleague. Try to avoid useless talks, and speak only when necessary. You will get the support of siblings at home, there will be happiness and peace in the family.

Libra

Today your day will be full of happiness. Today you will feel like learning new things. There are chances of a two-fold increase in business. Today, do your work with the utmost care and also help others in every possible way. Today your financial condition will be good. Today will be a good day for lovemates. You will get love and support from your spouse. Today will be a good day for students. Control your anger today and avoid getting involved in any matter without reason.

Scorpio

Today is going to be a good day. Today you will plan to do something special for yourself. You will complete the work you have started today itself. Today you will think of making changes in your lifestyle that will benefit you. People of this zodiac who are associated with politics will be praised a lot in society today. Family relationships will improve, and the atmosphere at home will be pleasant. Father's opinion will be beneficial for your future. You will get the support of your elder brother in expanding the business.

Sagittarius

Some important work going on for many days will be completed today. Keep your behavior positive. You can also think about the plans made for the future today. You will also get help from family members in achieving your goals. You will recognize the role of your family, friends, and spouse in life. Today, there will be restraint and patience in your nature, due to which you will easily find solutions to all your problems. New ways to increase business will come to you. Your health will be good today.

Capricorn

Today is going to be a day full of confidence. Keep your thinking positive. You can make up your mind to switch jobs today, for this you can get good options. Women will be successful in completing household chores today. Today you can give your spouse their favorite gift. Take any decision carefully today. You should avoid being hasty in any work. Today you need to pay more attention to health.

Aquarius

Today you will feel like getting out of the world of home and office and enjoying nature. Financially, you will benefit from bargaining for old valuable things. Today is also a good day to complete your unfinished tasks. Your financial condition will also improve. Your self-confidence will prove to be the key to success for you. You will have to work with a little patience to get government-related work done. If students want to take admission in a new course, then today is a favorable day. You will feel proud of the success of your children. Family life will be good. You will keep getting support from your siblings.

Pisces

Today will be a beneficial day. You may get some good opportunities related to investment. Today is a very good day for planning and making decisions. Today, keep your full attention on your responsibilities. Try to complete every task honestly, you will be successful. There are chances of unemployed people getting employment. Today you will try to understand the problems of others. Lovemates will plan to travel somewhere today.

(Acharya Indu Prakash is a well-known astrologer of the country, who has long experience in Vastu, Samudrik Shastra and Jyotish Shastra. You see him in Bhavishyavadiya every morning at 7.30 am on India TV.)