Horoscope Today, October 20: Virgos to get relief from long-standing debts; know about other zodiac signs

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Horoscope Today, October 20, 2024

Horoscope Today, October 20, 2024: Today is Udaya Tithi Tritiya and Sunday of Kartik Krishna Paksha. Tritiya Tithi has ended today at 6:47 am. Krittika Nakshatra will remain till 8:32 am today morning, after which Rohini Nakshatra will appear. Karva Chauth's fast will be observed today. Apart from this, today is also Sankashti Shri Ganesh Chaturthi. Know from Acharya Indu Prakash how the day of October 20, 2024, will be for you and by what measures you can make this day better.

Aries

Today is going to be a day full of happiness for you. You will get support from your family and you will learn how to save money so that there is no problem in future. Also, today some family responsibilities will be assigned to you, which you will fulfill. Everyone will seem very happy with the work done by you. You will take out some time from your busy day for your children. Today, you will share your thoughts with your parents.

Taurus

Today, your day is going to be full of enthusiasm. Your planned work will be completed today. Today, you will benefit from the work done with your business partner. Today, you will get respect. For your good health, you will include seasonal fruits. Today, family members will be able to find a solution to any problem at home through mutual understanding, there will be an atmosphere of happiness in the family. You will plan to go somewhere with your friends, where you will feel very peaceful.

Gemini

Today is going to be a good day for you. Today some new opportunities for profit will come your way. There will be happiness and peace in the family. Today, there will be a feeling of happiness in your mind as you will get the benefits of your hard work. Making decisions with patience will open your chances of success. Today, you may deviate from your goal, but the support of your loved ones will take you in the right direction. You may also get some good job offers. Will be ready to compromise where necessary.

Cancer

Today, your day is going to bring new happiness for your family. Thinking of doing new work will give you opportunities for financial gain. People will also seek advice from you to work on your plan. Today, your financial condition will be good. Students will make new changes in their studies. Your financial condition will improve. People working today will have to complete the given tasks on time, otherwise they may have to face scolding from their seniors.

Leo

Today is going to be a very good day for you. People of this zodiac sign who are working will be successful in completing the given work. Today, you will try to leave the office early and do the work that you like. Today, you can get the benefit of the money you invested in the past. The cheerful behaviour of the family members will keep the atmosphere of the house more pleasant and your personal life will also be better. You will plan to go out with family members, where everyone will look very happy.

Virgo

Today is going to be a good day for you. You will feel quite refreshed, due to which you will be successful in completing all your tasks on time. Today, with the help of friends, you will get income opportunities, through which you will earn profit and strengthen your financial position. Today will be a day full of joy, you will live life to the fullest. You will finally get relief from long-standing debts etc. Friends will make your day happy by making some good plans for the evening. You don't need to think much, you will feel very good.

Libra

Today your day will be positive. Plans made in connection with business will prove to be effective. Your chances of financial gain will increase. There is a possibility of getting special opportunities for the students of Mass in Media Communication. You will develop enthusiasm for artistic things. You can go to a craft exhibition with friends. You will maintain positive energy inside you. Avoid reacting immediately to anything. There will be good coordination with your spouse. There will be some good news from the children's side. For good health, you will need rest along with work.

Scorpio

Today is going to be a day full of excitement for you. People who are planning to buy property will talk to some property dealers today. Today, you may have to go out of the state for business. Students doing engineering will get good placement. Today, instead of scolding someone for a trivial matter, explain it politely. Confidence will remain within you. Your interest in religious work will increase. Today, your expenses will increase. Today, do not waste your time and keep doing some work, help others as much as possible.

Sagittarius

Today is going to be a great day for you. All the family members will plan together to visit some religious places. Working people will get opportunities for progress in their jobs. You can make your spouse start some new work. You will be seen working with your spouse for the welfare of the family and the blessings of the members will be on you. Father will spend money to expand your business.

Capricorn

Today, you will have a happy day. Any of your wishes related to education will be fulfilled. You will get results with good marks in the exam. You will get admission in a good college. Going forward, your chances of getting new golden opportunities will increase. You will take care of your diet, due to which your health will remain fit and fine. People working in the education sector will get good benefits today. You have to control your speech, one wrong thing you say can get you in trouble. Today, you will help a needy woman.

Aquarius

Today is going to be a great day for you. People who are working will have to complete the tasks given in their workplace on time. You will receive good news from higher officials. People doing business will implement new schemes, so that the business can move forward. You will get help from relatives. Today, in any situation, you should take care of your time. Remember, if you do not value time, it will only harm you.

Pisces

Today is going to be a day full of confidence for you. Today, you will get success in the field of education. You will get support from your spouse. You will remain active and your health will fully support you today. Today, you will be able to earn money even without any help, you just need to believe in yourself. Eating out or going out with your spouse this evening will relax you and keep you cheerful. You will talk to your friends on the phone for a long time at night.