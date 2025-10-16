Horoscope today [October 16, 2025]: Favourable for Aries, rewarding one for Leos Today is Dashami Tithi of the Krishna Paksha in the Kartik month. Read further to know your horoscope for October 16, 2025.

Today marks the Dashami Tithi of the Krishna Paksha in the Kartik month. The Dashami Tithi will remain until 10:36 a.m., after which Ekadashi Tithi will begin. Shubh Yog will continue until 2:11 a.m. tonight, while the Ashlesha Nakshatra will prevail until 12:42 p.m. Additionally, Bhadra of Prithvi Lok is in effect today. Here’s what the day holds for all twelve zodiac signs, from Aries to Pisces.

Aries

Today will be favourable for you. An unexpected visit from an old friend may pleasantly surprise you, and a heartfelt conversation will help lighten your mood. Engineers of this sign can expect positive results and possible financial gains. Partnership ventures will bring good outcomes, improving your professional affairs. Domestic harmony and marital happiness are indicated, along with an increase in status and recognition.

Lucky Colour: Magenta

Lucky Number: 6

Taurus

A moderate day lies ahead. Those involved in sports will give their best during training. People running courier businesses are likely to see profit. Students will seek help from seniors to complete practical assignments. Domestic life will be peaceful and fulfilling, and health will remain stable. Newlyweds may consider visiting a place of worship. Politically inclined individuals will continue to hold influence in society.

Lucky Colour: Black

Lucky Number: 2

Gemini

Today brings happiness and appreciation from family for your skills and efforts. Certain changes are likely to take place in your life, ultimately working in your favour. Hard work may be required for a task, but success will follow. Those involved in hospitality or restaurant businesses can look forward to increased profits. Support from your father will strengthen both your personal and professional life. Family relationships will remain harmonious.

Lucky Colour: Purple

Lucky Number: 1

Cancer

The day will go well for you. Your family will acknowledge and appreciate your efforts. For women, the day holds special significance. A new opportunity to expand your business may arise. Students preparing for competitive exams will stay motivated. Someone you once helped may return the favour today. Your professional abilities will shine, bringing advancement and possible growth in income and position.

Lucky Colour: Silver

Lucky Number: 3

Leo

A rewarding day is in store. You may draw up a new plan to expand your business, paving the way for success. Meeting a childhood friend will revive fond memories. Leisure activities will appeal to you. Those dealing with arthritis will find some relief. Domestic life will remain peaceful and content.

Lucky Colour: Black

Lucky Number: 6

Virgo

You may begin your day by helping someone in need. A religious ceremony at home will create a spiritual atmosphere. Misunderstandings within the family are likely to be resolved. Those facing skin issues should consult a good doctor. Business partners might travel abroad together for work. A meeting with an important person is possible. Staying optimistic will help you accomplish your tasks efficiently.

Lucky Colour: Orange

Lucky Number: 5

Libra

A golden day lies ahead. Marital harmony and understanding will deepen. Business people can expect a relaxed day, possibly with plans for a short trip with friends. Assistance from colleagues and superiors will be timely. Career prospects will improve, and long-pending work will finally be completed.

Lucky Colour: Blue

Lucky Number: 1

Scorpio

A fair day overall. You’ll find relief from academic challenges, bringing joy and confidence. Participation in a social or religious event is likely. Your faith and devotion will grow stronger. Avoid rushing through work to prevent mistakes. A friend might seek financial help, and you’ll extend support within your means.

Lucky Colour: Green

Lucky Number: 2

Sagittarius

A positive day ahead. You may visit a place of worship with family, strengthening emotional bonds. Staying calm will help you accomplish your tasks smoothly. Seek the advice of elders before making important family decisions. For entrepreneurs, this is a good day to begin new ventures that will prove profitable in the future. With your parents’ blessings, pending matters will move forward successfully.

Lucky Colour: Orange

Lucky Number: 9

Capricorn

The day will be filled with energy and enthusiasm. Some tasks may demand extra effort, keeping you occupied. You’re likely to meet someone at work who leaves a positive impression. A long-standing wish, especially related to your mother, may be fulfilled. Stay focused on your goals, as multiple opportunities for gain are on the horizon. Professional growth will boost your confidence.

Lucky Colour: Maroon

Lucky Number: 7

Aquarius

Luck will favour you today. While some efforts may seem more demanding than rewarding, persistence will pay off. A new assignment at work may come your way, handle it diligently. Financial gains are likely. A meeting with a close friend will lift your spirits. For architects and engineers, success is indicated.

Lucky Colour: Red

Lucky Number: 2

Pisces

The day may bring positive changes. Some developments in your life will prove beneficial. Though hard work will be necessary, success will follow, especially with the blessings of your parents. Your role in uniting the family will grow, earning you respect and pride. Students will take greater interest in studies, and good use of time will lead to rewarding results.

Lucky Colour: Black

Lucky Number: 6

