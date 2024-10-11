Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Horoscope Today, October 12: Positive day for Gemini; know about other zodiac signs

Horoscope for October 12, 2024: Today is the Navami and Saturday of Ashwin Shukla Paksha. Navami Tithi will remain till 10:59 am today, after which Dashami Tithi will start. Today, Havanadi will be performed on Navami Tithi and today the festival of 'Vijayadashami', a symbol of victory, will be celebrated. Dhriti Yoga will remain till 12:22 pm tonight. Today, the whole day, Shravan Nakshatra will remain till 4:28 am. Know from Acharya Indu Prakash how will be the day of October 12, 2024 for you and with which measures you can make this day better. Also, know what will be the lucky number and lucky colour for you.

Aries

Today is going to be a good day. Today there will be a festive atmosphere due to the arrival of close relatives at home and there will also be positive conversations. Doing every work in a planned manner and staying focused will give you success. Important investment-related plans will also be successful. You will have a good time talking with friends. People of this zodiac sign who are involved in the business of medical stores will suddenly get financial benefits from somewhere today.

Lucky colour- Blue

Lucky number- 6

Taurus

Today is going to be a very good day. Today your special work is going to be done according to your wish, so do not leave any stone unturned in your hard work. Spending some time reading interesting and informative literature will give you mental peace and calmness. There is also a possibility of property-related work getting done. Some important work will be completed on time today. Students will focus on their studies today, set new goals and start their efforts from today itself. Your health is going to be good today.

Lucky colour- Green

Lucky number- 2

Gemini

Today has brought a new gift. Today many positive feelings will come to your mind. Today is a favourable day for lovemates. Today do not get involved in arguments with anyone and keep your ego under control. Today, due to overthinking, an important achievement can slip out of your hands. It is very important to make the right decision today. Today, married life will be full of sweetness. Today, a sudden meeting with a friend will energize you. You can share your thoughts with your business partner.

Lucky colour- Pink

Lucky number- 6

Cancer

Today will be a good start to the day. Today, you will be full of energy, so that you can achieve everything you want. You will definitely benefit from a new technology related to communication. You will have a good image among the people around you. Health is going to be absolutely fine. Everything will be good in the future. Today, work will be completed slowly but surely, and new paths of progress will open. Today, before starting any new work, it will be appropriate to take advice from family members.

Lucky colour- Red

Lucky number- 2

Leo

Today is going to be a great day. Today, you may be worried about the health of your parents. Today, do not be too generous in terms of expenses and do not interfere in the matters of others, this will bring peace in your life. Today children can share their thoughts with you. Proper guidance is needed, in which your cooperation will prove to be effective. People of this zodiac sign who are coaching operators, if they make changes in the operation today, then they will benefit.

Lucky colour- Brown

Lucky number- 3

Virgo

Today is a day of confidence and expectations. In any situation, definitely take the advice of the elders of the house, you will get good advice. Do not make any promises to anyone today by getting emotional. Today you should stay away from unnecessary expenditures and make a proper budget. Today wait for the right time to start any new work. You will get some new experiences. Try to adopt new methods in work today, you will get benefits. Everything will be good with you today.

Lucky colour- Maroon

Lucky number- 5

Libra

Today is going to be beneficial. Today bring flexibility in your nature according to the time. You will think about something in your mind. Today, you need to be very careful in financial matters as well. Do not reveal your plans and working methods to anyone in business today. You will think of new ways to take your business forward. Today, your health will be fine. Support from others will always remain in your life.

Lucky colour- Peach

Lucky number- 8

Scorpio

Today is going to be a mixed day. Keep in mind today, time can slip out of your hands if you think too much, so start working on any achievement immediately after you get it. Control your anger. Before helping anyone, evaluate your financial condition. Do not let negative thoughts come to your mind today. You will get positive results from the hard work done today. People associated with the banking sector can get some good news. This is a great time to test new ideas. There will be an increase in the happiness and good fortune of your home.

Lucky colour- Silver

Lucky number- 9

Sagittarius

Today is going to be a great day. Today you will feel lucky in most of the matters. Today you will be busy shopping etc. with family members. The ongoing rift with the brothers will go away and the relationship will become sweet again. Today is a favourable time, but making it the best depends on your ability. People of this zodiac who are scientists will get some big success.

Lucky Colour- Purple

Lucky Number- 7

Capricorn

Today will be a day full of ups and downs. You will get financial support from a friend. The atmosphere at home will be favourable today, the workload will be less. Today your efficiency and ability will be appreciated in social activities. Spending some time on your interesting and creative work will give you mental peace. Due to your busyness today, your spouse will fully support you in taking care of the family. Juniors may ask for your help. You need to pay attention to health today.

Lucky Color- Yellow

Lucky Number- 1

Aquarius

Today is going to be a favourable day. Seniors will help you in doing some important work in the office, due to which the work will be completed easily. Today you will be able to find solutions to family issues in a very peaceful manner. You will also contribute to social activities. People of this zodiac trying to go abroad can get good news. Students will focus on their studies. Today you can get some new responsibilities in the family. Health is going to be better than before today.

Lucky Colour- Gray

Lucky Number- 4

Pisces

Today you will get the support of your loved ones. Today you will make some solid decisions, which will prove to be correct. Pay special attention to marketing-related work. Today the problems related to work will be solved with the help of a senior. Today you will make a plan to go on some entertaining or long drive with your lovemate. Today, without worrying about anything, you will feel very energetic mentally and physically. People of this zodiac who are teachers are going to have a good day. Women will feel a little relief from work. Family members will help them with household chores.

Lucky Color- Magenta

Lucky Number- 6