Horoscope Today, Oct 7: Gemini should avoid money transactions, unfavourable day for Cancer

Aries

Taurus

Today is your day to bring a new change. Your activity in the social field will increase. You will get positive results in some work, which will make you feel happy. Today you will get a chance to meet some old friends, which you were waiting for a long time. People who are unmarried will get marriage proposals. You will have to travel in connection with work, travel will be beneficial. Your health will remain good.

Today your day will be full of happiness. Students of this zodiac will get full support of their teachers. Along with this, new opportunities will be available to advance in career. You will get good news from your life partner, due to which the mind will be happy throughout the day. New sources of income will be created. Your financial side will be strong. You will take advice from your close friend to do some work. Lovemates will respect each other's feelings.

Gemini

Today will be a favorable day for you. You will get help from an experienced person in a particular work. You will make a plan to watch a movie with family. You should avoid paying much attention to any kind of old things. Along with this, you should also avoid doing money transactions today. You will benefit from making good use of your time. Your marital relations will be better, children will get progress in education.

Cancer

Your day will be fine today. Family atmosphere will remain good. The support of family members will remain in your work. There will be ups and downs in health. You should keep your thinking and behavior balanced. Along with this, taking any big decision on this day should also be avoided. Business will remain at a moderate level. Some unknown person can take advantage of you. You should avoid trusting anyone too much. You will get rid of the problem of depression.

Leo

Today your day has brought a happy moment. You will make a new plan to set your goal, which will be proved effective in future. Today you will be successful in solving domestic problems peacefully. People who are in job, today they will get some good news. You will make up your mind to go on a religious journey. You will get proper employment opportunities. People associated with social media will benefit.

Virgo

There will be a new change in the career of students today, which will be beneficial for their future. Your health will be good. People who work on social sites will be known to someone who will get a lot of benefits. Some people in business will prove to be very helpful for you. You will get a chance to work with another company. You will be appreciated in the social field.

Libra

Today your day will be normal. You will be a little busy in office work. You will feel a little tired, so pay special attention to your diet. You will spend money in buying household items. Today you should avoid ignoring some special matters of the family. You will set new dimensions in your career. Lovemates will watch a movie. Yogas are being made to take property.

Scorpio

Today you will get benefits in some special work. Your relationship with parents will improve. Spouse will be impressed by your words, and will help you in your work. Today will be a better day in terms of business. You will get success in social work, people will also take your opinion as an expert. You will get the responsibility of some new work in the office, which you will also complete successfully.

Sagittarius

Today your day will be profitable. You will be able to complete even the impossible tasks. You will get opportunities for sudden monetary gains, the atmosphere of the house will remain pleasant. You will get full support of luck. The elders of the house will be impressed by your work. People will be impressed by your work in the office, as well as try to learn something from you. Your interest in religious work will increase, you will spend some time in a temple. Have darshan of Lord Shankar, success will continue throughout the day.

Capricorn

Today your day will be full of enthusiasm. Your family ties will be strong. Your efforts will be successful, with a little hard work, you will easily achieve your objectives. Happiness will increase in the life of newlyweds. Today is a better day for professional work, you will try to complete every task with patience and understanding. The good atmosphere of the office will make you happy, you will be happy to work. New avenues will open to moving forward in life. Donate sweets to a nearby temple, your hard work will pay off.

Aquarius

Today your day will start with new hopes. There will be a better rapport with everyone in the office. You will attend some functions in the evening. You will be happy to meet an old friend. Today will be a wonderful day for Lovemate. Mutual harmony with each other will be better in the family, you will get some good news. You will be inclined towards spirituality.

Pisces

Today you are about to start a day full of happiness. You will have to run around a bit regarding family matters. There will be a situation of a rift between brother and sister regarding some matters. You should avoid unnecessary trouble with anyone. You can also ask a friend for help in completing your work. Today your health will remain fine. Give financial support to an orphanage, you will get employment opportunities.

