Horoscope Today, November 8: Spoiled work with be done for Leo; know about other zodiac signs

Today's Horoscope, November 8, 2024: Today is the Saptami date of Kartik Shukla Paksha and Friday. Saptami date will remain till 11:57 pm tonight. Today is the fourth day of Chhath Puja. Usha Arghya will be given today. Also, today is the Parana of Chhath fast. Today till 12:03 pm, there will be Ravi Yoga, which will bring success in all the works. Also, Uttarashadha Nakshatra will remain till 12:03 pm today. Know from Acharya Indu Prakash how will be the day of November 8, 2024, for you and with which measures you can make this day better. Also, know what will be the lucky number and lucky color for you.

Aries

Today is going to be favorable for you. There may be some problems at the beginning of the day today, but with patience and restraint, you will find a solution to them. Keep sweetness in the relationship with your siblings, because any of your special problems can be solved by them. Today, due to mutual efforts, the family environment will remain relaxed. Married life will be good. Today will be a good day for people of this zodiac who are interested in the field of music.

Taurus

Today is going to be a good day for you. Today you will find a solution to a friend or relative's problem. Today, while talking, pay a lot of attention to the choice of words. Today you will be busy with public dealing and marketing-related work in the workplace. However, most of the work will be done over the phone. Today there will be a change in your working methods, which will make your work easier. Today your health will be good and your financial condition will also be fine.

Gemini

Today is going to be a day full of new enthusiasm for you. An old friend of yours will surprise you by calling you, your happiness will know no bounds. Today, by maintaining positivity in your thoughts, you will perform your tasks in the best way. Today there can be a family discussion on any plan. You will get mental peace by getting a solution to a problem that has been going on for some time. Your family members will agree on some important thing, people will support you, and you will get relief.

Cancer

Today is going to be a great day for you. Your financial side will be strong and you can also get a new way to earn money. Today, along with personal busyness, you will also take out proper time for social and family activities, and your dominance, and respect will also remain. You are going to get favorable results from the hard work done towards your future goal for some time. You should maintain control over your speech. Unnecessary matters can come up, stay away from this.

Leo

Today is going to be a good day for you. Today, as some personal work will be completed today, you will be able to focus on those activities as well. Take full care of serving and caring for the elders of the house. Their blessings and affection will work as a lifesaver for you. There will be a happy atmosphere due to the arrival of an important person in the house. Women of this zodiac sign who are doing business will have a busy day, but in the evening they will spend a good time with their family. Spoiled work will also be done with the support of senior officials of the office.

Virgo

Today is going to be a favourable day. Today, do not interfere in the matters of others and do not give unsolicited advice. While making any kind of plans, you will give more priority to your wisdom than the decisions of others. Today there will be a positive atmosphere. There is a possibility of getting some important information through a phone call. With the help of a well-wisher, any pending work related to real estate will be completed. You will treat your family members to a big restaurant.

Libra

Today is going to be a great day for you. Today, do not trust any stranger without thinking. Students of this zodiac sign will have to work harder today. You will get support from your classmates in understanding a subject. Today, neighbors will help you in completing your tasks. This will strengthen your relationship with your neighbours. Your health will remain excellent today.

Scorpio

Today is going to be a great day for you. Any confusion that is going on in the mind can be removed by sharing it with a friend today. Today, you will easily complete a special task in business with your ability and hard work. Talks can start with a party to work on a new project. Your help in official work will be appreciated. Your interest in spiritual and religious matters will increase. With the help of a friend-colleague, your spoiled work will be done and the efforts made in the past days will bring success.

Sagittarius

Today is going to be a better day for you. Today, in any adverse situation, you will handle the matter well by controlling your anger and rage. If you get a chance to meet some special people today, then instead of being lazy, you will get it immediately. This opportunity is going to prove beneficial for you in the future. You will spend a wonderful day in maintaining the house and shopping for all the convenience items. Students will also get some important achievements related to their studies. People of this zodiac sign who do business related to a factory are likely to get more profit today. Today you will get advice from elders in some work, which will benefit you.

Capricorn

Today is going to be a special day for you. You will get the result of the dream you have worked hard to fulfill till now. Today, with the advice of a close person, some of your pending work will be completed. It is very important to make your thoughts positive at this time. Do not let a situation like doubt and suspicion develop in your nature, otherwise you may get confused. It will be helpful for you to follow the advice and guidance of the senior people of the house. You will work hard to achieve your goal. There is a possibility of a relative coming to your house for some important work.

Aquarius

Today is going to be a day full of happiness for you. You can go to a religious place for darshan. Maintain good coordination with brothers today. While spending, also keep your budget in mind. You will have to work harder to achieve your goal. Today, you will get a great contract from special contacts for a new start in business. If you try to complete every work with patience and understanding today, then your work will be completed on time. Do not hesitate to ask for help from anyone today, you can benefit from taking help.

Pisces

Today is going to be a golden day for you. Today you also need to pay attention to your food and drink. Today most of the day will be spent shopping for things related to the comfort of the family. You will have a special role in solving a friend's problem. This will further enhance your image and personality. Today you should avoid being lazy in the workplace. The more concentrated you work, the sooner you will get success.

(Acharya Indu Prakash is a well-known astrologer of the country, who has a long experience of Vastu, Samudrik Shastra, and Jyotish Shastra. You see him in Bhavishyavani every morning at 7.30 am on India TV.)