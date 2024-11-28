Horoscope Today, November 29: Libra will bring changes in their life; know about other zodiac signs

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Horoscope Today, November 29

Today's Horoscope, November 29, 2024: Today is Friday, the Trayodashi date of Margashirsha Krishna Paksha. Trayodashi Tithi will last till 8.41 am today, after which Chaturdashi Tithi will start. Shobhan Yoga will last till 4:33 pm today. Also, Swati Nakshatra will remain till 10.18 am today, after which Vishakha Nakshatra will appear. Apart from this, today is Shivratri fast. Know from Acharya Indu Prakash how the day of 29th November 2024 will be for you and by what measures you can make this day better. Also, know which lucky number and lucky colour will be for you.

Aries-

Today is going to be a very energetic day for you. Lawyers will connect with new clients today through old clients. Today will be a very good day for mechanical engineers. Students will take the help of seniors in completing their projects. There will be a long talk with old friends. You will feel fit due to stomach problems. The opinion of elders will provide the path to success in the workplace.

Taurus-

Today your day is going to bring new happiness for your family. There is a possibility of disappointment due to your carelessness in competitive exams, hence you should continue working hard. People doing textile business will get good profits in their work. Teachers will be transferred to the place of their choice. Avoid unnecessary shopping. Today you will meet a senior official and discuss your plan.

Gemini-

Today will be a favourable day for you. The idea of ​​starting a new business will excite you. Today you can attend an important office meeting. The day will be normal for students. People working in plant nurseries will have good sales. You will feel relieved from health-related problems. Singers can get an award for any song.

Cancer-

Today your day will start with a good mood. Due to weather changes, there may be fluctuations in your health. Will give some expensive gift to your spouse. Pay attention to your work in the office, otherwise someone may backbite you. The arrival of someone at home will create a happy atmosphere. Students doing hotel management courses will soon get placed in a good place.

Leo-

Today your day will be full of enthusiasm. You will get a good job with the help of a friend. You will feel fit. Today you will get great news in life, there will be happiness in the family. People associated with politics will be praised for their governance. You will get support from friends. Today you may undertake a long journey for some reason.

Virgo-

Today is going to be a creative day for you. The boss in the office will praise your work. The new plan to take the business forward will be successful. Students will revise their old chapters. Today you will get affection and love from elders. People associated with politics will meet new people today. The family situation will be normal.

Libra-

Today is your day. Will bring new changes in your life. People who are thinking of new plans will start them today. There will be an increase in the sales of people doing automobile business. People associated with sports should continue their practice. You will make a new beginning in your relationship. You will get relief from the problem of asthma. If you will think of expanding the dairy business, your financial situation will become stronger. By the grace of God, the bad things will get resolved.

Scorpio-

Today will be a favourable day for you. You will change the way you work in business today, you will get good results from your work soon. People associated with the social service sector can collect funds today. Today you will get some new experiences. Today you will go shopping with your friends. Lovemates can go out somewhere today. Follow the advice of others today, you will be successful in work. Transport businessmen will do well.

Sagittarius-

Today your day will start with your loved ones. People working in beauty parlours will get praise from customers. People associated with science will get respect today. You can learn some new work which will benefit you in future. People working in private departments will be transferred to the place of their choice. Do not get involved in anyone's talk in the office, it will only harm you.

Capricorn-

The beginning of your day today will bring new changes in your life. There will be mutual coordination in married life. You will get to know the way to work by taking someone's advice in business. Adopting a routine in life will be beneficial. Today is a good day to start a yoga and meditation centre, more and more people will join. Today your day may be a bit busy, but you will spend the evening with your family.

Aquarius-

Today you will learn something new. Students doing nursing courses will be placing a good place. People suffering from depression will contact a good doctor today. You will complete the pending office work today with the help of your colleagues. Today you are going to benefit from the decline in business for many days. You will get a gift of essential items today. Your courage will make you victorious.

Pisces-

Today your day will bring a new direction in life. People doing agrochemical business will get a big order today. Today you can think about giving a new direction to your life. Graphic design students will think of doing something creative today. Your mood is going to be good today. Today mothers will teach their children something new. You will be successful in completing the office work left in the past few days on time. Happiness and harmony will increase in the house.

(Acharya Indu Prakash is a well-known astrologer of the country, who has vast experience in Vastu, Samudrik Shastra and Astrology. You see him giving predictions every morning at 7:30 am on India TV.)