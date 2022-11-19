Horoscope Today, November 20: On Ekadashi, Aries must take care of health; know about other zodiac signs

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Horoscope Today, November 20: Know how the day will be

Horoscope Today, November 20: Sunday is the Ekadashi date of Marshish Krishna Paksha. Ekadashi Tithi will be at 10.41 am today, after that Dwadashi Tithi will start. Tonight there will be Preeti Yoga till 11.04 am from sunrise till late night till 12.36 am there will be Amrit Siddhi Yoga – Sarvartha Siddhi Yoga. Along with this, Hasta Nakshatra will remain till 12.36 minutes late tonight. Know from Acharya Indu Prakash how your day will be on November 12 according to the zodiac and by which measures you can improve your day.

Aries

Today your day will be unique. But there can be some ups and downs in health. Pay attention to exercise and diet. Today you will get rid of the ongoing disputes on your land. The land will be returned. Jewellery shop owners will have more sales and more profit today. The mother will help you in your work and you will be very comfortable. Some people will expect more help from you today, you will help and maintain the hope.

Taurus

Today will be your day to make progress in the workplace. All your spoiled work can be completed. A marriage proposal can also come for you, due to which the atmosphere of the house will remain pleasant. Today, be happy with positive thoughts. The boss can gift you some useful item as a gift. Your married life will be happy. Health will remain good. Today is the day for lovemates to add sweetness to the relationship. Gifting chocolate to your partner will make them happy. Give food to the needy.

Gemini

Today your day will be spent in the service of your parents. There is a possibility of getting some good news. Good time will be spent with the children in the evening. People associated with the political field will get a new job today, which will shape their image. You may be distracted by the problems of others, so you will try to solve their problems. If you are going to do any transaction related to the new land, then first investigate it thoroughly and serve the elders. The youth who are looking for a job today will get a job at a good place.

Cancer

Today will be a wonderful day for you. Women playing football will get a great victory today, due to which they will be awarded. Due to the increase in income today, you will feel better and the family environment will remain calm. You will spend more time in teaching the children. You will give advice to a friend to avoid the problems going on in his life, which will keep their confidence high.

Leo

Today will be your best day. Due to dedication towards work, you will soon move towards success. Today will be a good day for the students. They will clear the topic of maths very well. Your friend may demand some important item. You will plan to watch movie with life partner and mutual relationship will be good. Happiness will increase in married life.

Virgo

Today you will be excited. There are chances of getting good offers for the people doing job. Their salary will increase. People associated with marketing business will get good offers today and will get maximum profit. Women of this zodiac will get good profit in business today and they will expand their business as well. You will feel relieved by helping an elder. Despite all the difficulties in the field of work, you will be able to face them.

Libra

Today is going to be a great day for you. It will be very beneficial for book sellers as the sale of books will increase. Your relations with the business partner will be much better. Health-wise, you will feel fresh. Newly wedded couple will visit temple today to have darshan of god and will pray to god for their relationship. There will be an opportunity to spend maximum time with family members.

Scorpio

Today will be a good day for you. You will get the support of an old friend, due to which you will be very happy. There can be a rift between brother and sister regarding something. So avoid arguing. You can think about new work, due to which you will get a lot of progress. Life partner will be impressed by you, due to which mutual relationship will be strong. Together with your friends, you will run a social service foundation, which will help and serve many people.

Sagittarius

Today will be beneficial. People doing social service will be honored today by the local people, which will boost their morale. Love will increase in the relationship between brothers and sisters and they will work together. Your ongoing efforts in the field of business will be successful, business will progress a lot. Eat nutritious food which will improve your health. Knee disease will be treated successfully today, pain will be relieved.

Capricorn

Today your day will be better. The challenge related to work will come in front of you today, but you will be successful in it. You will get full support of your luck and there will be opportunities for sudden monetary gain. You have to continue trying to build up your self-confidence so that you will be able to face adverse situations. You will start some auspicious program and happiness and peace will be established in the house. Your health will be good today.

Aquarius

Today your mind will be happy. You will be busy in office work due to which your boss will be happy with you. You will keep your point in front of others regarding any issue in the society, whose impression will be clearly visible on people. Your financial condition will remain weak for which you need to work hard to improve it. You should reduce unnecessary expenses so that the circumstances will be in your favor. Grandparents' time will be spent narrating stories to the children.

Pisces

Today you are going to get a new experience. The plan to go on a foreign trip with friends will be successful today and you will have a lot of fun with them. People associated with the field of sports will be given training today by their coach, which will benefit them in the field of sports. Blessings will be upon you, you will be successful soon. You will get more benefits from the child side. Will meet a new interesting person.

Read More Astrology News