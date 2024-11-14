Horoscope Today, November 15: Loan money to return for Gemini; know about other zodiac signs

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL Horoscope Today, November 15: Know other zodiac signs

Horoscope for November 15, 2024: Today is the full moon date of Kartik Shukla Paksha and Friday. Purnima Tithi will remain till 2:59 pm today. Varian Yoga will remain till 3:33 pm today. Bharani Nakshatra will remain till 9:55 pm tonight. Apart from this, today is Kartik Purnima. Know from Acharya Indu Prakash how will be the day of November 15, 2024, for you and with which measures you can make this day better. Also, know what will be the lucky number and lucky colour for you.

Aries

Today will be a profitable day for you. People of this zodiac who are businessmen can invest somewhere good today which will benefit them in the future. Today you can join a business meeting online from the office. Be sure to check your mail once and then go. Also, the mood will be good by talking with friends. You will also be interested in religious and spiritual activities today.

Taurus

Today will be a great day. If you are going to do any transaction related to a new land, then first investigate it thoroughly. Use the right language while talking to any stranger today. Today is a good day for married people of this zodiac. Today your health will be good. Do not lose your patience in any adverse situation and complete any work in a peaceful manner and after thinking. Do your work carefully so that no one can backbite you. You will plan to have dinner with family members at home.

Gemini

Today will be beneficial for you. You are going to get profit in business. People of this zodiac can plan to watch a movie with their spouse at home today. Money lent earlier to someone will be returned today. Today your health will be better than before. Today is an important day for lawyers of this zodiac. Today all the cases will be in their favour, along with this, two or four new cases can be found. Today you can talk to a childhood friend on social media.

Cancer

Today will be a good day for you. Today you will treat everyone who comes in contact with you lovingly. Also, you will have to slow down the pace of completing all your work, because you may make mistakes in the hurry of completing the work. Do not trust others today, it can affect your work area. Try to move ahead in your work area by showing your better talent. People of this zodiac who do business with electronic goods will get monetary benefits today.

Leo

Today, give importance to those things which are really important to you, then it can prove good for you. You have to maintain a balance between your friends and work. So that you can get more and more time to work. Today is a good day to get married. You will feel energetic. If you use your energy in the right place, then you will get better results. If you spend time with family, you will feel good.

Virgo

Today you will also share some of your old things with a friend so that you can understand the difference between fake and true love. Today you will leave old thoughts and adopt new thoughts. Seeing this idea of ​​yours, the mind of the family will be filled with enthusiasm. Also, today you can eat your favorite food at home. People of this zodiac sign, who are thinking of starting their career afresh. Today is an auspicious day for them. Apart from this, spending time with your spouse will make you feel good.

Libra

Today will be a great day for you. Avoid money transactions today. If you are investing somewhere, then today is an auspicious day for you. Control your anger today, this will complete your deteriorating work. Students of this zodiac sign can get a call from a company for a new job today. Also, today is an auspicious day to join a new course online. Take special care of the health of the elders of the house and feed them medicines on time.

Scorpio

Today is going to be a happy day for you. Today will be a good day for the professors of this zodiac sign. An offer for a lecturer can come from a good college. Also, law students can fill out the form for further studies today. Taking the blessings of your parents will definitely bring success in all your work. Businessmen of this zodiac sign can get an investor. By taking the advice of your spouse, your business can finalize a deal with a big company. There will be a happy atmosphere at home.

Sagittarius

Today your planned work will be completed. With the support of your spouse, you will get success in some big work. Today your financial condition will be better than before. If you want to invest somewhere, then do not do it today. You may suffer a loss due to this. Today is a favourable time to try to fulfill your dreams and ambitions. Your presence in the discussion of a family issue will be especially important. Today your health will be good.

Capricorn

Today will be a special day for you. Unmarried people of this zodiac sign may get a marriage proposal today. Due to this, the atmosphere of your house will be good. Today you can talk to someone on social media, whose benefit you will get in the future. Today you can help your spouse with important household chores, which will give them some relief. Father will spend time with children. After completing your responsibilities in the family, your mind will be filled with enthusiasm and plans will also be completed soon.

Aquarius

Today will be a normal day for you. It is auspicious for people of this zodiac to buy computer-related items today. Today you will get love from your parents. Today you will face many big challenges in doing any work. Which you will solve with patience. Today you can be honored in society for your work. Today is an auspicious day for you to invest. You can do some religious work in your house, in which you will also think of inviting your special guests.

Pisces

Today will be a great day for you. Today will also be a good day for people associated with communication services and the Internet. You may get a call for a job from a foreign company. Business people of this zodiac should keep their important documents safe and be careful with paperwork. You may get some relief in legal matters. People doing commission work have to be a little careful. Modern information media and modern mobile will bring changes in your daily life. Today you can have a small party at home to make your family happy.

(Acharya Indu Prakash is a well-known astrologer of the country, who has long experience in Vastu, Samudrik Shastra and Jyotish Shastra. You see him in Bhavishyavadiya every morning at 7:30 am on India TV.)