Horoscope today, November 11: Aquarius to have a productive day, check what’s in store for other zodiac signs

Today, November 11, 2024, marks the auspicious occasion of Kartika Shukla Dashami and the beginning of the Ravi Yoga, which will last the entire day and night. The Dashami Tithi will remain until 6:47 PM, and the day will be blessed with Shatabhisha Nakshatra until 9:40 AM, after which Purva Bhadrapada Nakshatra will take its place. Additionally, this day falls under the influence of the Panchak, a period often associated with certain dos and don'ts in astrology.

Astrologer Acharya Indu Prakash shares his predictions for all zodiac signs, offering insights on how to make the most of today and what actions can enhance the day ahead. He also reveals the lucky numbers and colors for each zodiac.

Aries (Mesh)

The day holds promising opportunities for Aries individuals. If you’ve misplaced something valuable recently, expect it to be returned today. Investments may bring gains, and a thoughtful gift from your spouse will enhance your relationship. Collaborating with others and understanding their perspectives will prove beneficial. Legal matters may also favor you today. There is a good chance of securing employment or career advancement.

Lucky Colour: Blue

Lucky Number: 2

Taurus (Vrishabha)

Taurus individuals can expect a harmonious and prosperous day. Major tasks that were pending are likely to get completed today. You may also visit a religious place with your spouse. Newlyweds will experience a particularly blissful time. Before making any significant financial decisions, seek advice from elders. Those in love can look forward to a pleasant and loving day.

Lucky Colour: Sky Blue

Lucky Number: 6

Gemini (Mithun)

Geminis can look forward to a favorable day filled with support from their partners, especially when it comes to work-related projects. Avoid taking too many opinions from others at work; it’s better to rely on close friends or family. Your efforts today will lead to success, and there will be a noticeable improvement in familial relationships. Opportunities to gain from unexpected sources may arise.

Lucky Colour: Red

Lucky Number: 5

Cancer (Kark)

For Cancer individuals, today promises financial gains and success in various tasks. However, avoid unnecessary arguments with strangers and take time to consult with elders before making any financial decisions. Students may find themselves applying for exams or attending interviews. Focus on your work, and try to eliminate distractions. The financial situation is likely to improve, bringing stability.

Lucky Colour: Yellow

Lucky Number: 1

Leo (Simha)

Leos will have a highly favorable day, especially in creative pursuits. If you’ve been planning to buy a vehicle or home decor items, today is an auspicious day for such purchases. Your relationship with your partner will be joyful, and a possible trip together will bring new excitement. Stay cautious when helping others, and be mindful of your health and well-being.

Lucky Colour: Green

Lucky Number: 8

Virgo (Kanya)

Virgos can expect a lucky day ahead. Those involved in the business of clay or ceramics may find financial success today. Your hard work will pay off, leading to prosperity and peace in the family. Your relationships will see a boost in warmth and affection. It’s a great day to spend time with parents, and love will be in the air.

Lucky Colour: Green

Lucky Number: 7

Libra (Tula)

Libra natives will experience a joyful and financially stable day. Success is on the horizon, and you will feel mentally and physically fit. If you’ve been contemplating purchasing a vehicle, today is an ideal day to do so. Business ventures will be profitable, and social gatherings with friends will provide entertainment and happiness. Expect a blissful marital life today.

Lucky Color: Pink

Lucky Number: 6

Scorpio (Vrishchika)

Scorpio individuals will have a favorable day, with success in completing tasks and receiving good news from family. Your reputation will rise, and you may receive help from a special person. In the workplace, hard work will lead to success. Financial stability will also improve, and students will receive support from teachers.

Lucky Colour: Yellow

Lucky Number: 3

Sagittarius (Dhanu)

Sagittarius natives are set to experience a day of financial growth and new opportunities. If you’re thinking about starting a new business, today is an excellent day to begin. Your spouse will shower you with love and affection, and you may even plan a spiritual journey together. New sources of income will stabilize your financial situation. Expect support from family members for your work-related endeavors.

Lucky Colour: Silver

Lucky Number: 5

Capricorn (Makar)

Today will be a moderately good day for Capricorn individuals. Your efforts will yield results, especially in your professional life, where creative ideas will come to the forefront. In relationships, it’s important to maintain composure and communication, especially with siblings. Be mindful of your valuable possessions and take extra care.

Lucky Colour: Blue

Lucky Number: 2

Aquarius (Kumbh)

Aquarius natives are likely to experience a highly productive day, with a significant career breakthrough on the horizon. A job offer from a foreign company may be presented, which will prove advantageous. Avoid confrontations with adversaries today, and keep your distance from negative influences. Sudden financial gains are expected, and your interest in social work will increase.

Lucky Colour: Blue

Lucky Number: 7

Pisces (Meen)

For Pisces individuals, today will bring new happiness and opportunities. Spirituality will take center stage, and you may spend time visiting temples with your parents. Although entertainment plans may be postponed, time spent at home will be peaceful and fulfilling. Financial concerns will ease, and business ventures will be prosperous. Students will find the day favorable for their academic pursuits, and your partner’s support will be invaluable in making important decisions.

Lucky Colour: Black

Lucky Number: 1