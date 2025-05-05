Horoscope Today, May 6: Golden day for Sagittarius, know about other zodiac signs Know from Acharya Indu Prakash how the day of May 6, 2025 will be for you and with which measures you can make this day better.

Today is the Udaya Tithi of Vaishakh Shukla Paksha, Navami, and Tuesday. Navami Tithi will remain till 8:39 am today, after which Dashami Tithi will start. Dhruva Yoga will remain till 12:30 pm tonight. Also, Magha Nakshatra will remain till 3:52 pm today. Apart from this, after crossing the whole day today, Mercury will enter Aries at 4:06 am tomorrow. Know from Acharya Indu Prakash how the day of May 6, 2025, will be for you and with which measures you can make this day better.

Aries

Today is going to be full of new enthusiasm for you. Today you will get the support of someone at the workplace; this will make it easier for you to work. You will get advice from an experienced person. Meeting a friend today will make you happy. Today you can go to a birthday party in the evening where you will meet a relative. Students of this zodiac sign will make some new changes in their daily routine to improve their studies. You will get the support of senior officials in the office; spoilt work will also be done. Today you will work on some new ideas. Today your day will be devotional.

Taurus

Today is going to be a special day for you. Today you can make decisions in some important matters. You may be interested in religion and social work. Stay away from people with negative activities. A close friend or relative will find a solution to your problem. Today you can think of doing big and different work. You will discuss some matters with your brother. Women of this zodiac sign who are doing business will have a busy day but will spend a good time with their family in the evening. Today is going to be a good day for students.

Gemini

Today is going to be a good day for you. Stay busy in your work and do not take interest in unnecessary activities. Today, any kind of inappropriate work can cause trouble for you. The experience and support of the senior members of the family will be very beneficial for you. You will get special good news from your children; everyone in the house will be happy. Today your opponents will bow down in front of you. People around you will prove to be helpful to you. You will have to face mental troubles due to overthinking. Your social network will become strong.

Cancer

Today is going to be favourable for you. You will think of a new way of doing work; this will make your work easier. Today you will plan to go somewhere with your friends. Today you will be interested in spirituality. There will be a balance between business and family. If you are going to start a new work, then start it only after taking the blessings of your parents; you will definitely get success. Today your work, which has been pending for many days, will be completed, which will make your mind happy. You will make new targets for work. You will plan to visit a religious place with your family members.

Leo

Today is going to be a great day for you. Today you will maintain your patience in any adverse situation; your conditions will soon be seen improving. Today it will be good for you to avoid interference in the matters of others. Your friendly behaviour will make you the favourite of the people. Your opponents can spread rumours about you; ignore them and move forward. People of this zodiac who are thinking of investing in a business must take advice from an expert first. Your work will be appreciated in the office; juniors will learn a lot from your work.

Virgo

Today is going to be a good day for you. In business, focus your full attention on marketing and promotion of work. Working with a better strategy will increase the chances of success. Take expansion-related plans seriously. You will get answers to many complicated questions today; the situation of confusion will end. You are going to get a big benefit from some work today. Increase in expenses today will make saving more difficult. Today, you will get more support from your brother in your personal work than expected.

Libra

Today is going to be a great day for you. Today, you may have a sudden trip due to some office work. Today, you will meet someone from whom you will get to learn something new. You will get the support of colleagues in your work, due to which the work will be completed on time, and you will make new targets for work. Happiness will remain in married life; you can plan to go out somewhere in the evening. People of this zodiac who are associated with the bakery business will get more profit than expected today.

Scorpio

Today is going to be a better day for you. Today, you will spend some time in entertainment-related activities. Today, some commendable work can be done by you. Your respect will increase. You will get happiness from the children's side. Father's blessings will remain on you. You will achieve a lot with your energy; just trust your ability. In a difficult situation, you will easily get help from some people. Your material comforts will increase.

Sagittarius

Today is going to be a golden day for you. There will be a peaceful and calm atmosphere at home due to the resolution of family disputes that have been going on for some time. At this time, you will be busy with many new activities and will get good results. The work done earlier will be completed today, which will give you positive results. Maintain your patience today and go with the times. Control your emotions.

Capricorn:

Today is going to be a day full of happiness for you. Today you will take care of your feelings as well as the feelings of others. Today you will plan to watch a movie at home with your family. You will feel healthy in terms of health. Today will be a better day for people associated with marketing. Try to solve a matter peacefully. In the evening, you will spend more time with friends and think about the future with them. You may be a little lethargic in terms of health; including seasonal fruits in your routine will give you relief.

Aquarius

Today is going to be a good day for you. Taking some time out for your family and personal life today will bring sweetness in relationships. There may be some changes in the professional work system. Medical store owners will get more money than expected today. Your financial side will be strong. You will take part in social work; you will be respected in the society. You will go for a walk with your lovemate. Today your married life will be great.

Pisces

Today is going to be a favourable day. Today you can make some important decisions that can help in maintaining your financial condition and household arrangements. You may be interested in religion and social work. Some new ways to increase business will come to your mind. You will get success to a great extent in the work done together. You will get new advice from the elders of the house in terms of investment. Changing the place of work will change your energy.

( Acharya Indu Prakash is a well-known astrologer of the country who has long experience in Vastu, Samudrik Shastra and Jyotish Shastra. You see him in Bhavishyavadiya every morning at 7:30 am on India TV.)