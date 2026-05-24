Horoscope Today, May 24, 2026: Aries to Pisces, know what the stars have in store for you

New Delhi:

Today marks the Navami Tithi of the Adhik Jyeshtha Shukla Paksha and Sunday. The Navami Tithi will remain until 4:31 am tomorrow. Harshan Yog will prevail until 3:45 am late at night, while Purva Phalguni Nakshatra will remain in effect until 2:51 am. According to astrologer Indu Prakash, the day is likely to bring progress, emotional balance and positive opportunities for several zodiac signs.

Here’s a look at how May 24, 2026 is expected to unfold for all 12 zodiac signs, along with lucky colours and lucky numbers.

Aries

Today is likely to be favourable for you. With the support of an influential person, a pending task may finally get completed. You may get opportunities to meet friends and exchange ideas, which will help solve several issues. A religious function may also take place at home. Avoid expecting too much from others and trust your own abilities instead. Do not make promises in an emotional moment.

Lucky Colour: Grey

Lucky Number: 1

Taurus

Today is expected to be special for you. Your intelligence and practical thinking will help you solve an important issue. Family matters may keep you occupied. You may also develop an interest in writing or creative activities. Your words are likely to leave a strong impression on others. Colleagues at work will support you, while juniors may look up to you for guidance.

Lucky Colour: Red

Lucky Number: 8

Gemini

Today will be a lucky day for you. You may have to work harder than usual, but the results will eventually benefit you. A new responsibility at work may come your way, and you will handle it sincerely. Those associated with architecture and engineering are likely to perform exceptionally well today. Religious activities may also take place within the family. Maintain a healthy diet to stay energetic.

Lucky Colour: Maroon

Lucky Number: 2

Cancer

The day is likely to remain average for you. Your intelligence and smart approach will help you complete tasks efficiently. Students should stay focused on studies and avoid distractions. Workplace conditions will remain supportive, but success will demand extra effort. Stuck payments may finally get cleared. Family support will help you make better decisions.

Lucky Colour: White

Lucky Number: 1

Leo

Today looks positive for you. Helping someone in need at the beginning of the day will give you inner peace. A religious ceremony at home may create a spiritual atmosphere. Old misunderstandings with relatives could finally get resolved. There are chances of a foreign trip as well. Keeping a positive mindset will help you complete your work successfully.

Lucky Colour: Green

Lucky Number: 5

Virgo

Today is likely to be golden for you. Sweetness and harmony will remain in married life. Businesspersons may finally get some time to relax, while progress in work is also indicated. At the office, you may receive a task you were eagerly waiting for. Pending work is expected to get completed. Medical students are likely to have a productive day.

Lucky Colour: Blue

Lucky Number: 1

Libra

Today will be favourable for you. If you have been planning something related to business, now is the time to take action. Financially, the day appears strong. Pending government-related matters may also move ahead positively. Spiritual and religious activities will bring mental peace. Stay cautious about seasonal health issues and take care of your well-being.

Lucky Colour: Peach

Lucky Number: 6

Scorpio

Today is likely to be excellent for you. Your talent and efficiency may help you earn more than expected. Colleagues and employees at the workplace will remain supportive. You will also play an important role in maintaining discipline and harmony at home. Spending time with children will boost their confidence. Avoid overthinking minor issues.

Lucky Colour: Orange

Lucky Number: 8

Sagittarius

The day will be filled with enthusiasm. You will maintain a healthy balance between home and business. Family bonds are likely to strengthen, and blessings from elders will create positive energy around you. Your hard work will eventually bring the desired results. Spending some time at a peaceful or religious place may help you stay mentally relaxed.

Lucky Colour: Golden

Lucky Number: 3

Capricorn

Today is expected to be pleasant for you. You may visit a religious place with your family, which will strengthen family ties. Important work may get completed if approached calmly. Advice from elders at home will prove beneficial. Businesspersons may attend an important meeting today. Relief from old debts may reduce your stress levels significantly.

Lucky Colour: Orange

Lucky Number: 9

Aquarius

Today will keep you full of confidence. Those associated with sports may perform exceptionally well during training sessions. Businesspersons involved in courier or logistics work are likely to benefit financially. Family life will remain peaceful and satisfying. Politicians and socially active people may enjoy a stronger influence in society today.

Lucky Colour: Black

Lucky Number: 2

Pisces

Today may bring several positive changes in your life. You may have to work harder than usual, but success will eventually follow. Blessings from parents will help you achieve favourable outcomes. Your role within the family may become more significant, increasing your respect among relatives. Students are likely to focus better on studies. Those suffering from back pain may finally find relief with proper medical advice.

Lucky Colour: Purple

Lucky Number: 6

(Acharya Indu Prakash is a well-known astrologer with experience in Vastu, Samudrik Shastra and astrology. He appears on India TV every morning at 7:30 AM in 'Bhavishyavani'.)