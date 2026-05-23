Horoscope Today, May 23, 2026: Aries to Pisces, know what the stars have in store for you

New Delhi:

Today is the Ashtami Tithi of the Shukla Paksha in the month of Jyeshtha, and it is Saturday. The Ashtami Tithi will continue throughout the day and night and will end at 4:28 AM. Today, the Magha Nakshatra will remain until 2:10 AM late night. In addition, today is Shri Durgashtami Vrat. Let us now see the horoscope for 23 May 2026 by Acharya Indu Prakash.

Aries Horoscope Today

Today will be meaningful for you. Your activity in the social sphere will increase. You may get positive results in some work. With the help of a close friend, you may achieve major success in your professional field. You will receive good news related to your family. You will spend memorable moments with your spouse. Your health will be better today. Students may receive placement offers. It is a good day for your love life. You will need to work with full dedication at the office. You can expand your business through social media.

Lucky colour: Yellow

Lucky number: 1

Taurus Horoscope Today

Previously planned tasks will be completed today. Students of this sign may experience a new change in their careers, which will benefit their future. People connected with social media may meet someone who proves beneficial. Some people will be helpful in business. You will spend a good time with friends. Health will remain good. You may receive a job offer from a big company. Those suffering from skin problems may consider consulting a good doctor.

Lucky colour: Purple

Lucky number: 7

Gemini Horoscope Today

You may plan something new to set your goals. You may receive good news. There is a possibility of sudden financial gain. Those in jobs may achieve success today. You may get help from family members in some work. You may plan a religious trip, which will be pleasant. You will do something that earns you respect and recognition.

Lucky colour: Magenta

Lucky number: 6

Cancer Horoscope Today

You may receive help from an experienced person in some tasks. You may plan a movie with family. Avoid money transactions today. Proper use of time will benefit you. Avoid focusing on old issues. Work conditions will remain strong. You will be responsible and serious about your duties. Health will be fine. Singers may record a new song today. Avoid arguments at the office.

Lucky colour: Red

Lucky number: 6

Leo Horoscope Today

You should maintain balance in your thoughts and behaviour. Avoid trusting people too much. Sweetness will increase in married life. Avoid making big decisions today. Control your anger, as it will benefit you. Business will remain stable. Office workload may increase. Speaking thoughtfully will be beneficial. Intellectual abilities will improve.

Lucky colour: White

Lucky number: 8

Virgo Horoscope Today

Financial condition will be strong. Students will receive full support from teachers and new career opportunities will arise. You will feel happy due to your children. Your cheerful nature will strengthen social relationships. You will get good opportunities to earn money. You may get new ideas related to work. Guests at home will bring happiness. You may plan an outing with friends from the office. Sports persons may learn from their coach.

Lucky colour: Green

Lucky number: 5

Libra Horoscope Today

You may remain busy with office work. You may express your opinion on an issue, which will influence others. Financial position will remain strong. Avoid ignoring family matters. You may plan to go out with friends. Try to reduce unnecessary expenses. The family environment will be joyful. Transfer-related problems may get resolved.

Lucky colour: Blue

Lucky number: 8

Scorpio Horoscope Today

Good coordination will be maintained at the workplace. Sudden financial gains will strengthen your financial condition. You may attend a social event in the evening. Meeting an old friend will make you happy. The day is favourable for love life. You will receive good news. Your hard work will pay off. You will succeed in creative work.

Lucky colour: Grey

Lucky number: 4

Sagittarius Horoscope Today

Family relationships will strengthen. With a little effort, you will achieve your goals easily. Financial condition may improve significantly. Business work will go well. You will complete tasks patiently and wisely. Married life will be happy. A good office environment will make you happy. Government employees may get promotions. You may feel like learning computers.

Lucky colour: Green

Lucky number: 2

Capricorn Horoscope Today

You may have to run around for family matters. Work pace at the office will increase, helping you complete tasks on time. You may discuss new plans with siblings. You will spend time with children. Your spouse will be happy with you, and their advice will prove useful.

Lucky colour: Silver

Lucky number: 9

Aquarius Horoscope Today

A major opportunity will come your way, and you will benefit from it. The home environment will remain pleasant. There may be sudden financial gains. Luck will fully support you, and others will be impressed by your work. New paths of progress will open. Family relationships will become stronger. You may meet a special person.

Lucky colour: Red

Lucky number: 2

Pisces Horoscope Today

Today will be favourable. You may benefit from an important task. Relationships with siblings will improve. Your spouse may be impressed by you. Business matters will go well. You may succeed in social work. You will receive support from colleagues at the workplace. New tasks and important meetings may come your way.

Lucky colour: Pink

Lucky number: 6

(Acharya Indu Prakash is a well-known astrologer with experience in Vastu, Samudrik Shastra and astrology. He appears on India TV every morning at 7:30 AM in 'Bhavishyavani'.)