Horoscope Today, May 17, 2026: What the stars have in store for your zodiac sign

New Delhi:

Today marks the first day of the Shukla Paksha Pratipada in the month of Jyeshtha, and it is Sunday. The Pratipada Tithi will remain until 9:41 PM tonight. The Krittika Nakshatra will remain active until 2:32 PM today. The planetary and star positions indicate positive signs for many zodiac signs. According to Acharya Indu Prakash, some people may achieve success in their careers today, while others may gain financial benefits and family support. Let us take a look at the daily horoscope for all 12 zodiac signs.

Aries Horoscope Today

Today brings very special moments for you. You will receive support from your brother and mother, and your confidence will increase. With the help of colleagues, you will complete your tasks on time. Take care of your diet. Women of this sign may get good discounts while shopping today. You will remain busy with cleaning your home. Property-related matters will be in your favour. Students will have a good day. You will feel energetic and ready to achieve something great. Good opportunities may come your way—make the most of them. Your financial condition will be strong.

Lucky colour: White

Lucky number: 1

Taurus Horoscope Today

Today will be a happy day for you. You will remain busy with home renovation or cleaning work. You will be able to prove your abilities to others. You will gain respect from your father and teachers. Businesspeople may see disappointment turning into hope, with new projects coming in. Friends abroad may invite you to visit or call you for work. Love partners may exchange gifts and share emotional bonding. Lawyers will have a good day. You may be asked for help by close ones. Students will benefit from hard work.

Lucky colour: Brown

Lucky number: 8

Gemini Horoscope Today

Today brings new enthusiasm. New sources of income may open up. Students may achieve surprising results in studies. There will be peace and happiness at home. Your interest in spirituality will increase. A friend may help you complete pending work. Investments in property may bring profit. You will remain energetic at work. Your practical knowledge will improve. Past efforts will give positive results. Business people may need to work harder. You will spend time with family.

Lucky colour: Golden

Lucky number: 7

Cancer Horoscope Today

Today will be a good day. Public and professional matters will move favourably. Family discussions will help solve issues. Work will be completed on time, bringing satisfaction. Financial condition will improve. Those working in multinational companies may see progress. You may plan new projects that bring profit. Newly married couples may visit religious places. Students will have a normal day. Health will be good.

Lucky colour: Peach

Lucky number: 9

Leo Horoscope Today

You may feel slightly confused, but sharing thoughts with your spouse will help. Avoid making quick decisions. Friendships will grow stronger. Confidence will increase and pending tasks will be completed. Sudden financial gain may improve your situation. Love life will be good. Business partnerships will be profitable.

Lucky colour: Maroon

Lucky number: 6

Virgo Horoscope Today

A positive mindset will help you achieve difficult tasks. Students need to work harder for success. Career issues will be resolved. New job opportunities may arise. Relationships will improve. Lawyers may review old cases. Married life will be harmonious.

Lucky colour: Purple

Lucky number: 8

Libra Horoscope Today

Family relationships will remain sweet. Financial condition will improve. You may receive new responsibilities at work. Students will perform well. Teachers will guide you. Married life will be happy. Elder blessings will be with you.

Lucky colour: Green

Lucky number: 4

Scorpio Horoscope Today

Today will be excellent day for you. You will feel satisfied with your children. Good opportunities will arise for new business or jobs. Confidence will increase. Your personality will be appreciated at work. Married life will be pleasant. Students will have a good day.

Lucky colour: Yellow

Lucky number: 7

Sagittarius Horoscope Today

Today will be profitable. You may discuss difficult matters. Hard work will bring future benefits. Students may seek help in mathematics. Love partners may go out for dinner or travel.

Lucky colour: Red

Lucky number: 3

Capricorn Horoscope Today

Today will be excellent. Your plans will move forward successfully. Pending work will be completed with luck. You may receive recognition. Responsibilities will be handled well. Health needs attention. Students may succeed with less effort. Married life will improve.

Lucky colour: Black

Lucky number: 5

Aquarius Horoscope Today

Today will be great. Your communication skills will impress others. Hard work will bring success. New contacts will be made. Business will bring sudden profit. Life partner will support you. Transport and design-related workers will benefit.

Lucky colour: Pink

Lucky number: 1

Pisces Horoscope Today

Today will be joyful. You will focus on your work and work hard. People will support you. You may benefit from government or senior officials. Confidence will be high. Health issues will improve. You may take part in religious activities. Business growth ideas will come.

Lucky colour: Blue

Lucky number: 2

(Acharya Indu Prakash is a well-known astrologer with experience in Vastu, Samudrik Shastra and astrology. He appears on India TV every morning at 7:30 AM in 'Bhavishyavani'.)