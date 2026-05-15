Horoscope Today, May 15, 2026: What the stars have in store for your zodiac sign

New Delhi:

Today is the Trayodashi Tithi of the Jyeshtha Krishna Paksha and Friday. The Trayodashi Tithi will remain until 8:32 am today, after which Chaturdashi Tithi will begin. Monthly Shivratri fast will also be observed today, bringing special blessings through devotion to Lord Shiva. Ayushman Yoga will remain until 2:21 pm today. In addition, Ashwini Nakshatra will remain until 8:15 pm tonight. Today is also the second day of the three-day Vat Savitri fast. According to Acharya Indu Prakash, the planetary and nakshatra positions are indicating favourable signs for several zodiac signs today. Let us find out which signs are likely to have an especially fortunate day and which should remain cautious. Read the detailed daily horoscope for all zodiac signs below.

Aries Horoscope Today

For Aries natives, today will be encouraging and full of enthusiasm. There will be improvement in your business, which will bring you mental peace. Ongoing misunderstandings in family life will be resolved, creating a pleasant atmosphere at home. Students studying nursing are likely to achieve success in their careers. You may make some new friends today. Those working hard in their professional field are likely to succeed. It is a very favourable time to send your CV or attend interviews. Your ambitions will gain strong momentum today.

Lucky Colour: Golden

Lucky Number: 2

Taurus Horoscope Today

For Taurus natives, today will bring happiness to your family. Your good work will be appreciated by family members. The day will be especially favourable for women. You may get a good opportunity to expand your business. Students preparing for competitive examinations need to focus more on concentration. Someone whom you once helped may assist you today. The day will remain average for teachers. Your interest in spiritual activities will increase. Trusting your own abilities will help all your work succeed today.

Lucky Colour: Red

Lucky Number: 5

Gemini Horoscope Today

For Gemini natives, today will be innovative and productive. The day is favourable for those considering buying a house. Your attention will remain focused on domestic tasks. You may get an opportunity to work on a new project. The day is highly auspicious for research scholars, and some may receive doctoral recognition today. Those involved in the clothing business will see good progress. If you are suffering from lower back pain, consult a good doctor without delay.

Lucky Colour: Black

Lucky Number: 4

Cancer Horoscope Today

For Cancer natives, the day will begin in a positive mood. It is the right time to complete pending work. The day will be excellent for civil engineers. Those seeking employment may receive a good job opportunity. Marital relationships will strengthen, and you will spend quality time with family. Students preparing for competitive exams should maintain balance between studies and other work, as success will come soon. People working in private jobs may receive a salary increment.

Lucky Colour: Purple

Lucky Number: 7

Leo Horoscope Today

For Leo natives, the day will remain peaceful. You may meet a stranger today from whom you will learn something unique in life. Your hard work will impress others, and people may follow your example. You could remain occupied with office work today. Students of this sign will learn something new at college and develop greater interest in studies. Business profits are likely to improve compared to usual. Those preparing for entrance exams may soon gain admission to a good college.

Lucky Colour: Magenta

Lucky Number: 5

Virgo Horoscope Today

For Virgo natives, the day will begin with new hopes. Your wisdom and understanding are helping you move closer to your goals. You may get an opportunity to serve animals. Those troubled by financial problems are likely to feel relief. You may buy new jewellery for your spouse today, increasing happiness in your life. The day will be favourable for doctors. Your mind will remain calm and content. Money previously lent to someone may be returned. There are indications of an auspicious event being organised at home.

Lucky Colour: Yellow

Lucky Number: 2

Libra Horoscope Today

For Libra natives, today will be excellent. You may receive a job offer from a major company. You are likely to plan to learn a new skill. Important advice from a family member may help resolve certain life problems. Guests may visit your home today, creating a cheerful atmosphere. You will need to work harder in business matters today. Support from your spouse will make your tasks easier. There are signs of good profit from property-related business. The time is favourable for improving comforts and conveniences.

Lucky Colour: Green

Lucky Number: 1

Scorpio Horoscope Today

For Scorpio natives, the day will remain favourable. You may need to travel for important work today, so do not forget your essential belongings. There are signs of profit in business. You may plan a trip with friends. Before starting any important task, seek the blessings of your elders, as this will help resolve relationship issues. You may buy jewellery to surprise your spouse. Take proper care of elderly family members.

Lucky Colour: Orange

Lucky Number: 7

Sagittarius Horoscope Today

For Sagittarius natives, the day will remain average. You will receive support from colleagues in your workplace. Students living away from home for studies may meet their parents today. Employees working in companies may receive a salary increment. A good college may offer a job proposal. You need to remain calm while completing important work. Ensure that family-related issues do not affect your professional responsibilities. With dedication and hard work, improvement in circumstances will be possible.

Lucky Colour: Silver

Lucky Number: 9

Capricorn Horoscope Today

For Capricorn natives, today will be very joyful. You may create a new plan to expand your business, which could take your success to greater heights. You may meet a childhood friend, bringing back old memories. You will feel more inclined towards leisure and enjoyment. Those suffering from arthritis may experience relief today. Peace and harmony will prevail within the family. You may also feel inspired to write a new story.

Lucky Colour: Blue

Lucky Number: 8

Aquarius Horoscope Today

For Aquarius natives, the day will be filled with happiness. Your friends may ask for your help, and you will not disappoint them. Leave laziness behind and fulfil your responsibilities seriously. Positive results are certain to follow. Meeting influential political figures may enhance your popularity and broaden your social network. There may also be discussions regarding an auspicious function at home. You may feel like going shopping today. You could buy a gift for your sister, which will strengthen your relationship. You may also attend an important meeting today.

Lucky Colour: Pink

Lucky Number: 3

Pisces Horoscope Today

For Pisces natives, the day will be full of pleasant moments. You may receive good news from your family. By the grace of God, your tasks are likely to succeed today. You need to pay greater attention to your work responsibilities. Support from a colleague will help you in a project. You may have a long telephone conversation with a relative and hear something new and interesting. Plans may be made to go out with office friends. You may get an opportunity to serve an elderly woman, which should be regarded as a blessing.

Lucky Colour: Maroon

Lucky Number: 6

(Acharya Indu Prakash is a well-known astrologer with experience in Vastu, Samudrik Shastra and astrology. He appears on India TV every morning at 7:30 AM in 'Bhavishyavani'.)