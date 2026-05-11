Horoscope today, May 11, 2026: Daily predictions for Aries, Taurus, Gemini and more

New Delhi:

Today is the ninth date (Navami) of the Krishna Paksha of the Jyeshtha month and it is Monday. The Navami tithi will last until 3:25 pm today. The Indra Yoga will remain active until 1:04 am late night today. Also, the Shatabhisha Nakshatra will remain until 1:29 am late night. In addition, Mars will transit into the Aries sign today at 12:38 pm. Let’s find out from Acharya Indu Prakash how your day on 11 May 2026 will be and the lucky numbers and lucky colours for all zodiac signs today.

Aries Horoscope Today

Monday will be favourable for you. There will be improvement in your mother’s health compared to earlier, and she may make demands from you today. The day will be good for financial matters. You may meet an acquaintance which will make you happy. If you work in a planned manner today, you will definitely succeed. It is also a day to focus on work outside the home.

Lucky colour: Green

Lucky number: 1

Taurus Horoscope Today

Today brings happiness for you. You are likely to receive good news. Even after proper arrangements, some worries may remain in your mind, so keep your morale strong. Income as well as expenses may increase today. If you are going to make a decision based on trust in someone, think carefully and avoid haste. You will feel healthy today. You will spend happy moments with your spouse.

Lucky colour: Pink

Lucky number: 4

Gemini Horoscope Today

Today will be good for you. You will get the company of elders, and there are chances of purchasing comfort-related items for the home. Meeting an influential person will help you gain useful information. If your government-related work is pending, it may get resolved in your favour. You will make plans for your future. You will feel happy due to your child’s success.

Lucky colour: Yellow

Lucky number: 8

Cancer Horoscope Today

Today will be favourable for you. Your performance will be appreciated at the office. You may succeed in completing pending business work. If you are planning to start new work, it is a good time to think and act on it. Handle your project files carefully at work. Happiness will increase in life.

Lucky colour: Maroon

Lucky number: 3

Leo Horoscope Today

Today will be busy day for you. Those willing to change location may fulfil their wish today. Your positive thinking will improve your personality. You will participate in family and social activities. Your interest in religious and spiritual activities will increase. Pending work is likely to get completed.

Lucky colour: Grey

Lucky number: 2

Virgo Horoscope Today

Today will be excellent. New sources of income may suddenly open up. You will remain more active than usual and may get encouragement through help from a relative or friend, allowing you to manage family responsibilities well. You may receive important information via phone or email. You will feel happy due to your child’s achievement. Marital issues will be resolved.

Lucky colour: Red

Lucky number: 8

Libra Horoscope Today

Today will be good for you. Avoid making any important decision in haste and maintain foresight. If you are planning to take a loan, gather more information first. Do not waste time on unnecessary activities and focus on your work. You may get relief from an old health problem.

Lucky colour: Brown

Lucky number: 3

Scorpio Horoscope Today

It will be excellent day for you. You may gain profits in business. You will get favourable results in public image. There may be complications in your business, but you will resolve them with hard work. Prioritise your own decisions and avoid being influenced by others. Avoid unnecessary office conflicts and speak carefully.

Lucky colour: Peach

Lucky number: 5

Sagittarius Horoscope Today

You may plan to start a new business. Hard work in a specific field is likely to bring good results. You will succeed in getting work done through others. Students of this sign will get relief from education and career-related issues. You will receive blessings from elders.

Lucky colour: Golden

Lucky number: 7

Capricorn Horoscope Today

Your hard work will give good results, increasing your confidence. You may need help from siblings in family matters. Differences of opinion may create some difficulty with neighbours. Keep an eye on children’s activities. Seniors at work may be unhappy with incomplete tasks, so complete your work on time.

Lucky colour: Green

Lucky number: 9

Aquarius Horoscope Today

Today will be wonderful for you. You will be inclined towards charity and good deeds. You will remain busier than usual, but your efforts will bring normalcy. Help from a friend may ease difficulties and bring mental satisfaction. You may receive respect at the office. Your reputation in society will increase.

Lucky colour: Yellow

Lucky number: 2

Pisces Horoscope Today

You will get relief from recent stress today. Guidance from experienced people will give you positive experiences. With hard work, you will achieve your goals at work. Your social status will increase. Guests at home will create a pleasant atmosphere. Your sources of income will increase and financial conditions will improve.

Lucky colour: Grey

Lucky number: 9

(Acharya Indu Prakash is a well-known astrologer with experience in Vastu, Samudrik Shastra and astrology. He appears on India TV every morning at 7:30 AM in 'Bhavishyavani'.)