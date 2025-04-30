Horoscope Today, May 1: Pisces will reach new heights of success, know about other zodiac signs Know from Acharya Indu Prakash how the day of May 1, 2025, will be for you and with which measures you can make this day better. Also, know what will be the lucky number and lucky colour for you.

New Delhi:

Today is the Udaya Tithi Chaturthi of Vaishakh Shukla Paksha and Thursday. Chaturthi Tithi will remain till 11:24 am today. Starting from 8:04 am today, Sukarma Yoga will remain till 5:39 am tomorrow. Also, Mrigasira Nakshatra will remain till 2:21 pm today. Apart from this, today is Vainayaki Shri Ganesh Chaturthi fast. Know from Acharya Indu Prakash how the day of May 1, 2025 for you and what measures you can take to make this day better. Also, know what will be the lucky number and lucky colour for you.

Aries

Today is going to be a great day for you. Today, you will get rid of family problems, your right guidance will increase the love for each other in the hearts of all the members of the house. Today, you will get the money given to someone, which will give you financial support, and you will also think of buying something new. Today you will have to work more at the workplace, but the evening time will prove to be great for you; you will have a good time with the family.

Lucky colour- Purple

Lucky number- 1

Taurus

Today is going to be a special day for you. You will be happy as today is in your favour. The work which was getting delayed in getting results, today you are likely to get great results. Today, you will also be happy to see your child happy. Today, you will take special care of the elders of the house, you will also feel good. Keeping in mind the needs of the family, you will have to maintain balance while spending and shopping, especially paying attention to savings. Be careful in matters of health.

Lucky colour- Blue

Lucky number- 2

Gemini

Today is going to be a favourable day. Students can get good news related to careers today. Your friends will be happy with your activities in college. Today, you will meet someone in the evening with whom you will talk about an important topic. Today, you can bring flowers from the market for worship. Today, you will be full of positive thoughts. Avoid being hasty in any decision; definitely take the opinion of elders. Today, you will get a chance to participate in a social function.

Lucky colour- Golden

Lucky number- 7

Cancer

Today is going to be a day full of new enthusiasm for you. Today, you will get happiness by talking to someone, and you will also get to learn something new. Today, you will try to be good towards everyone and not hurt anyone's feelings. Today, you will ask for someone's help with some important work, your work will be done. Avoid making decisions out of emotion today. Lovemates will go to visit a religious place today, sweetness will remain in the relationship. Children can ask you for their favourite toy today.

Lucky colour- Pink

Lucky number- 8

Leo

Today is going to be a golden day for you. It will be good to consult your spouse before starting any work. Today is the day to show something to those who used to underestimate your talent; whatever work you do, you will get success in it. Today, you will have to pay special attention to the company of children. Today, the workload in the office may increase, but the work done by you will impress your boss. You will get monetary benefits from creative work.

Lucky colour- Grey

Lucky number- 6

Virgo

Today is going to be a better day for you. Today, you will complete some work in the office easily, due to which all your juniors and seniors will praise you, your confidence will increase as well, and your respect will increase. Today, you will be happy to get the support of your spouse in some work, you can go for dinner in a restaurant in the evening. Today, you will get the blessings of the elders, which will increase your positivity. Your respect will increase. Today, there is a possibility of getting good news at home, you will get happiness in married life.

Lucky colour- Red

Lucky number- 3

Libra

Today is going to be favourable for you. Today, friends can come to your house to meet you, which you will not believe to see in front of you. You will feel light after talking to a friend about some personal problems. The day is going to be great for the engineers of this zodiac, you are likely to get good benefits. It will be good for you to finalise a deal in partnership. Today, happiness and prosperity will remain in your married life. Today, your position and prestige will increase. People associated with politics will get a big responsibility from the party today.

Lucky colour- Silver

Lucky number- 5

Scorpio

Today is going to be a good day for you. Today, you may have to work hard on some work, you will be busy most of the time. Today, you will meet such a person at the workplace who you will feel good to meet. Today, you will fulfil the wish of your mother, and the happiness of your mother will be worth seeing. You should keep full focus on your work. Today, you are likely to get benefits from more than one source. Today, you will experience something new in the workplace, which will increase your confidence.

Lucky colour- Orange

Lucky number- 5

Sagittarius

Today is going to be a day full of happiness for you. Today, you will be praised in the office, and your working skills will be appreciated. Today, some changes can come in your life which will prove to be good for you. Today you will have to work harder to do some work. For those who are associated with businesses like hotels or restaurants, the day will be better than before. Today, you will get the support of your father both in life and work. Lovemates will talk about their relationship at home.

Lucky colour- Maroon

Lucky number- 4

Capricorn

Today is going to be a good day for you. Your good work will be appreciated by the family. Today is going to be a very special day for women. Today, you have a good opportunity to take your business forward. Students preparing for the competition will continue their preparation. The person whom you helped once will be useful to you today. Your business skills will improve, and you will find yourself ahead in the professional race with a strong spirit. You will get opportunities to maintain or increase your position and income.

Lucky colour- White

Lucky number- 9

Aquarius

Today is going to be a great day for you. Today, you will get rid of the problems in your education, you will be happy. Today, you will participate in an auspicious program with great enthusiasm. You will move forward with faith and belief towards religious activities. Today, a friend can ask you for financial help, and you will help according to your ability. The day is going to be good for lovemates, you will go to visit some good places. Today, you will make a new plan to get better profit in business. Time is favourable for students, there are chances of getting success.

Lucky colour- Pink

Lucky number- 1

Pisces

Today is going to be a great day for you. Today, you will make a new plan to take your business forward, due to which your success will reach the heights of the sky. You will meet a childhood friend, and your old memories will be refreshed. You will be more interested in fun and frolic. People related to arthritis will get relief today. Today, there will be an atmosphere of happiness and peace in the family. The day is going to be full of busyness for people associated with politics.

Lucky colour- Brown

Lucky number- 4

(Acharya Indu Prakash is a well-known astrologer of the country, who has a long experience in Vastu, Samudrik Shastra and Astrology. You can see him on Bhavishyavani every morning at 7:30 am on India TV.)