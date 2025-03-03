Horoscope Today, March 4: New employment opportunities for Sagittarius, know about other zodiac signs Know from Acharya Indu Prakash how will be the day of March 4, 2024, for you and with which measures you can make this day better.

Today's Horoscope, March 4, 2025: Today is the Panchami date of Falgun Shukla Paksha and Tuesday. Panchami Tithi will remain till 3:17 pm today. Indra Yoga will remain till 2:07 pm today. Also, Bharani Nakshatra will remain till 2:38 pm today. Apart from this, the sun will enter Purva Bhadrapada Nakshatra at 6:40 pm today. Know from Acharya Indu Prakash how the day of March 4, 2025, will be for you and with which measures you can make this day better.

Aries

Today is going to be a great day for you. Today is a day of profit for the people of this zodiac who are associated with any business. Today you will get the affection of some respected people. You will get rid of the ongoing complications in life today. You will work with energy. Before starting work, take the advice of your colleagues so that you can work easily. Today is a good day for people who are famous on social media. Followers will increase. You will get an opportunity to meet a close relative. There will be a happy atmosphere in the family.

Taurus

Today is going to be a great day for you. You will get the support of your spouse in the project. Avoid taking the opinion of others in office work. It would be better if you took help from a loved one at work; then the work would be successful easily. Your hard work will fill the colors of success in your life today. Today your important work will be completed. Today you will get mental relief by attending a religious event. Your son getting selected in a good place will create a festive atmosphere in the family.

Gemini

Today is going to be favorable for you. Today your family will be in front of you as your shield in your difficult situations; this will give you courage. Today you will get new opportunities to work in the city. The misunderstandings that have been going on in Lovemate will end today; sweetness will remain in the relationship. You may face difficulty in getting lucky, so work hard. Do not rely on luck. People associated with politics will hold their function today. You can plan to go on a trip.

Cancer

Today is going to be a good day for you. Do not blindly trust any stranger today. Today, there is a need to take special care of the elders of the house and give them medicines on time. A book of writings can be published, which will be liked by the people. Today you will have to control your anger; otherwise, the work done can be spoiled. Today you will plan to watch a movie with the family. Today you can consult a good doctor for ear-related problems.

Leo

Today is going to be a good day for you. Today you will attend a function; your presence will be given importance. Today you will meet someone who will impress you. If your money is stuck somewhere, then today is a good day to get it. Students of this zodiac sign will pay special attention to their studies today; there are chances of your success soon. People associated with sports will learn something new from their coach and give their best performance.

Virgo

Today is going to be a golden day for you. Today you will improve the relationship by thinking deeply about a close person. Today you will achieve a big achievement. With the support of your colleagues and friends, the problems going on in your business will be resolved today. The EMI going on for a long time will be completed today. Your father will entrust you with important work, which you will complete well. Today is a good day for students.

Libra

Today is going to be a favorable day. Today you will talk to your elder brother about property, and some plans related to finance will be made. Today you will play the role of keeping the family together. Today you will help someone in need. Today you will stay away from unnecessary arguments. Today you will get selected in an interview and get a good job. Your good thoughts will help you create a different identity in society. You can make changes in your routine; you will get health benefits.

Scorpio

Today is going to be a day full of new enthusiasm for you. Today your financial condition will remain strong. You can go to the market to buy goods. The time is favorable for the students preparing for competitive exams; hard work will get good results. This evening you will go to a friend's birthday party where your other friends will also be there. Enemies will be impressed by your plans. You will get solutions to the problems going on in life. Overall, today is going to be a good day for you.

Sagittarius

Today is going to be a good day for you. Today you will feel peace due to the completion of your pending work. You will think about new ways of working. Today people will be impressed by your work at the workplace and will want to learn work from you. Today the desire to help people will arise in the mind. Today you can go shopping. Today your business plans will be successful. Today you will get new employment opportunities. Today you will get a monetary benefit from a friend, which will strengthen your bank balance.

Capricorn

Today is going to be a special day for you. If you do the work given by your boss in the office with all honesty and dedication, you will get an increment. If you take out some time from your busy environment for yourself and your family, your happiness will increase. Today you will spend some time amidst nature; you will get mental peace.

Aquarius

Today is going to be a day full of happiness for you. Today, there will be happiness all around due to the arrival of a guest at your home. But some work may have to be cancelled for some time. Today, in any adverse circumstances, you will be able to handle the matter well by controlling your anger. People of this zodiac who work in transport will benefit more today. Today, you will get advice from elders in some work, which will benefit you.

Pisces

Today is going to be a better day for you. Today, you will learn something new from someone; today your attitude towards people will be good. The misunderstandings going on with a relative will be resolved today. You will get rid of some big problems. If you avoid discussing your matter with anyone today, then you will avoid any big problems. You will get help from your colleagues in business; you will get maximum profit.

(Acharya Indu Prakash is a well-known astrologer of the country who has a long experience in Vastu, Samudrik Shastra, and Jyotish Shastra. You can see him in Bhavishyavad every morning at 7:30 am on India TV.)