Horoscope today, March 30, 2026: What the stars say for Gemini, Sagittarius and other zodiac signs

New Delhi:

Today is the Trayodashi Tithi of the Shukla Paksha in the month of Chaitra and Monday. The Trayodashi Tithi will continue throughout the day and night until 6:57 am tomorrow. Magha Nakshatra will remain until 2:48 pm. Additionally, Som Pradosh Vrat and Anang Trayodashi Vrat will be observed today.

Read on for the horoscope for 28 March, Saturday.

Aries Horoscope Today

Today will be beneficial for you. Your confidence will increase. You may feel slightly worried about your career, but your wisdom will help you succeed. Avoid postponing your work and try to complete tasks on time. You may attend a family function. Seniors will be impressed with your work. Job professionals are likely to achieve success. With Lord Shiva’s blessings, pending work will get completed.

Lucky Colour: Golden

Lucky Number: 1

Taurus Horoscope Today

You will remain positive and calm today. Due to weather changes, your health may feel slightly affected. Regular yoga will improve your personality. It will be a financially good day for businesspeople. Avoid lending or borrowing money today. Stay away from unnecessary arguments at home. There are chances of progress at the workplace with support from higher authorities. Relationships with siblings and friends will strengthen. People associated with print media and communication may see great progress.

Lucky Colour: Navy Blue

Lucky Number: 8

Gemini Horoscope Today

Today will be full of happiness. You will successfully handle your responsibilities and may buy new items for your home. You will feel happy about your spouse’s progress. Businesspeople may gain financially. You may plan to start a new business. Those in creative fields may get a chance to perform. Physics students will find the day favorable. Take special care of a child’s health at home.

Lucky Colour: Silver

Lucky Number: 7

Cancer Horoscope Today

Today will be favorable. You will receive support from family members and friends. Your work will be appreciated in the office and your efficiency will improve. Married life will remain harmonious. Commerce students may get an opportunity to work on a new project. Sudden financial gains in business may bring happiness. You may enjoy delicious food at home. With Lord Shiva’s blessings, pending tasks may get completed.

Lucky Colour: Green

Lucky Number: 4

Leo Horoscope Today

The day will start on a positive note. With your spouse’s support, you will complete household tasks. You will receive support from parents in business matters. You may meet an old friend and get a chance to help them. At work, you may be assigned a new project. Your partner will value your emotions and may take you out to your favorite place. You may also make a new long-lasting friend. Take care of your health.

Lucky Colour: Grey

Lucky Number: 3

Virgo Horoscope Today

Today will be good for you. You will gain new knowledge that will be useful in the future. Avoid laziness and focus on your work. It is a good day to implement plans to expand your business. Discussions about using new technology may take place. Be careful with your documents at the workplace. There may be excitement at home regarding an auspicious event. Your married life will remain harmonious.

Lucky Colour: White

Lucky Number: 6

Libra Horoscope Today

Today will be a good day. You will get good opportunities for financial gain. There are chances of travel that will prove beneficial. Harmony will prevail among family members. Your interest in spirituality will increase. You will succeed in whatever work you take up. You may achieve new milestones in your career. Take blessings from elders to maintain stability in your work.

Lucky Colour: Magenta

Lucky Number: 1

Scorpio Horoscope Today

Today will be an average day. With someone’s help, pending work will get completed, although you may not like interference in your work. Stay focused and complete tasks independently. Some people may create obstacles, but ignore rumors and concentrate on your work. Students should focus on studies. You may stay busy with unimportant tasks. Instead of worrying about problems, try to solve them. Handle important matters yourself and seek advice from experienced people if needed.

Lucky Colour: Maroon

Lucky Number: 6

Sagittarius Horoscope Today

Today will be good. Your children will support you in business. You may feel some stress regarding proper investment of money. It will be a great day for people in the film and entertainment industry. Avoid blaming others for your mistakes, as it may affect relationships. Try to improve yourself. Keep your ego in check and understand situations properly to find solutions. Taking risks in your career may create problems. Offer advice to your spouse when needed, but avoid insisting that they must follow it.

Lucky Colour: Green

Lucky Number: 1

Capricorn Horoscope Today

Today will be better than usual. Workload may be high at the workplace. Overconfidence in someone may cause losses and affect family relationships. You may think about bringing changes at a social level and will receive support from others. Try to improve your perspective toward yourself to avoid future problems.

Lucky Colour: Red

Lucky Number: 5

Aquarius Horoscope Today

Today will be full of enthusiasm. Avoid sharing business plans with unknown people as they may misuse them. There may be a good deal in property-related business. Working women may remain busy and slightly stressed due to work. The home environment will remain peaceful. You may go to the market to buy essential items and meet someone familiar.

Lucky Colour: Black

Lucky Number: 2

Pisces Horoscope Today

Today will be full of happiness. Your planned tasks will be completed on time, and finishing some tasks early will bring satisfaction. You may find solutions to mental stress and adopt meditation in your routine. You may feel disturbed by others’ opinions or comments about you. Students will stay motivated and spend more time studying, which will make family members happy. You will remain inclined toward spirituality and receive Lord Shiva’s blessings. A work-related journey may prove beneficial for your future.

Lucky Colour: Yellow

Lucky Number: 6

(Acharya Indu Prakash is a well-known astrologer with expertise in Vastu, Samudrik Shastra and astrology. He appears daily on India TV’s morning show Bhavishyavani at 7:30 am)