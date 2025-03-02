Horoscope Today, March 3: Libra to get benefit in ancestral property, know about other zodiac signs Know from Acharya Indu Prakash how will be the day of March 3, 2024, for you and with which measures you can make this day better.

Today's Horoscope, March 3, 2025: Today is the Chaturthi date of Falgun Shukla Paksha and Monday. The Chaturthi date will remain till 6:03 pm today. Shukla Yoga will remain till 8:57 am today, after which Brahma Yoga will start. Also, Ashwini Nakshatra will remain till 4:30 am today after crossing the whole day. Apart from this, today is the Vainayaki Shri Ganesh Chaturthi fast. Know from Acharya Indu Prakash how the day of March 3, 2025, will be for you and with which measures you can make this day better.

Aries

Today will be a great day for you. Today there are chances of profit in your business. Along with this, you can do side business, which will create a possibility of profit. Employed people will get new opportunities. Those who are interested in politics can get a big position. Today, your respect will increase in society. Your family environment will be peaceful. Today you will get results according to your image. During this time, keep restraint while speaking.

Taurus

Today will be your lucky day. Problems coming in the workplace will be solved. You may get transferred to your favorite place in the job. There is a possibility of growth in your business today. All your plans will be successful. During this time, make big decisions thoughtfully; it will be good to take the opinion of family members as well. Your married life will be great. Today you will go on a trip. There are chances of your child getting success in studies. You will get a good rank in the exam. You may get admission to a reputed college. Today your family life will be prosperous.

Gemini

Today is going to be a pleasant day for you. There are chances of you buying land or a house. You will get the desired benefits in the workplace. Today your married life will be happy. You will get full support from parents and other family members. Today you will get big financial benefits from some investment. You will travel to a religious place. During this time, take care of your health. Today, make a careful decision in job matters. Today is going to be a good day for lovemates.

Cancer

Today will bring you success. There is a possibility of getting a new job. Students pursuing higher education are expected to get the desired results. There will be happiness in married life; you will go out for dinner somewhere. Avoid any kind of argument during this time. You will try to spend time with the family. You will take care of their happiness; despite being busy, you will go out with them somewhere. Today, you will want to get involved in some creative work. You will work for a website.

Leo

Today will be a better day for you. People doing government jobs have chances of promotion. There are chances of transfer to a good position. Students studying medicine will work on a project; they will get to learn something new. You can make up your mind to buy property. You have chances of more money. Your mind will be happy due to new happiness coming into the marital relationship. You will fulfill family responsibilities together. If you are going on a trip somewhere, do not forget to take the necessary items.

Virgo

Today will be beneficial for you. Today, there will be a favorable environment in your workplace. Students waiting to go out for higher education will get proper opportunities. You will emerge as a good leader of your team. The plan of any of your startups will be successful. You will spend time with your family. You can plan to go out somewhere. During this time, you will be proud of the achievement of your child. Avoid thinking too much about every small thing so that your life will be comfortable.

Libra

Today will be beneficial for you. Today you will get success in the workplace. Today you will get the benefit of some ancestral property. Today you will get in touch with new people, which will benefit your career. Today you can go on a trip with your spouse. You will take advice from an elder in the family, which will prove to be effective for you. You will feel a little confused due to getting additional responsibility in the office. During this time, your expenses will be less, and savings will be good. Due to this, your financial condition will improve well.

Scorpio

Today will be a favorable day for you. Your sources of income will increase. The pace of your stalled work will increase. There are signs of success in the planned plans. You can go to a sightseeing place with your siblings. Suddenly you will meet a very dear relative or friend. Your prestige will increase in society. You can start a new job in your business. In which you will make new changes from time to time. During this time, you will buy luxury items in the house. Your financial condition will be good.

Sagittarius

This is a day of change for you. Your work will be appreciated at the workplace. Today you should avoid getting into any conflict with anyone. You can go on a spiritual journey with your parents. Your inclination will increase towards philosophical persons. You should be careful about your health. Keep getting regular health checkups done. Your respect will increase at the social level. Today, there is a possibility of some increase in expenses regarding household work. Today, there will be peace and happiness in your family. You will plan to go somewhere with your spouse.

Capricorn

Today you will get good results. Your personality will impress people in the workplace. People associated with the cinema world are likely to get fame in their field. Your enthusiasm will increase at the workplace. Be careful while driving today. People doing government jobs can be honored for some work. Married life will be happy. You will get support from higher officials. You should postpone the desire to change jobs for some time.

Aquarius

Today will prove to be auspicious for you. You will get new work opportunities in business. There are signs of getting benefits from travel. Today you may get a proposal to change jobs. People doing research and wanting to go abroad and work will get proper opportunities. Your married life will be happy. You will spend quality time with your spouse. Today you can get a gift from somewhere. You will get a chance to lead a team in the workplace. Take care of your health today.

Pisces

Today is going to be a good day for you. You are likely to get big benefits from government work. Today you can go for a picnic with your children. You will have a good time with them. You will have a good bond with other members of the house. There are chances of profit for businessmen. Colleagues at the workplace will want to learn from you today. Today you should avoid bringing bitterness into your speech. There will be an atmosphere of happiness due to someone in the family having great success.

(Acharya Indu Prakash is a well-known astrologer of the country who has long experience in Vastu, Samudrik Shastra, and Jyotish Shastra. You see him in Bhavishyavadiya every morning at 7:30 am on India TV.