Horoscope today, June 9, 2026: Taurus may find success in new ventures, Aquarius likely to get promotion

New Delhi:

Tuesday, June 9, marks the Navami Tithi of the Adhik Jyeshtha Krishna Paksha. The Navami Tithi will remain in effect until 2:35 am late at night. Preeti Yoga will continue until 8:19 am, after which Ayushman Yoga will begin. Purva Bhadrapada Nakshatra will remain until 9:40 am, followed by Uttara Bhadrapada Nakshatra. Panchak is also in effect today.

Astrologer Indu Prakash shares what the day holds for you and the remedies that can help make it better. Also, find out your lucky colour and lucky number for the day.

Aries horoscope today

Your day will begin with fresh enthusiasm. You may organise a major event at home today. There will be a steady flow of visitors, keeping you busy. Avoid rushing through tasks. Your performance at work will be impressive, and there are chances of new job opportunities. Senior officials will support you fully. Your financial condition will remain stable. Family life will be happy. Stay alert to rivals. Take care of your health and stay away from negative thoughts.

Lucky Colour: Purple

Lucky Number: 5

Taurus horoscope today

The day is likely to bring success. You may think about starting a new business venture and are likely to achieve good results. You will channel your energy into productive activities. Your relationship with your spouse will strengthen. Happiness will prevail in family life. Business gains are indicated, and your financial position will improve. Unmarried individuals may receive marriage proposals. You may travel elsewhere for higher studies. Spending time with friends will make you feel good. Some health issues may arise, but proper medical advice will help you recover quickly.

Lucky Colour: Pink

Lucky Number: 7

Gemini horoscope today

Your day will start on a positive note. There are indications of financial gains from more than one source. New opportunities may emerge in your professional life. Family happiness is indicated, and you will spend quality time with your spouse. Students pursuing medical education may come across promising opportunities. Your interest in religious activities will increase, and you will participate enthusiastically. Control your temper and avoid reacting harshly to small issues. Success will come through good behaviour. You may receive good news from your children.

Lucky Colour: Green

Lucky Number: 9

Cancer horoscope today

Today will be special for you. Your interest in family matters will grow, and you will enjoy spending time with loved ones. The day will be favourable for salaried employees. Friends may help you find profitable financial opportunities. You may plan a family trip that you have been considering for a long time. At work, you are likely to successfully complete an important project, bringing happiness to your family. Avoid unnecessary arguments during travel. Pay attention to your health and maintain a balanced diet.

Lucky Colour: Brown

Lucky Number: 2

Leo horoscope today

Today will be excellent. Things will improve at the workplace. Business gains and new opportunities are likely. Before finalising any major deal, consult your associates. You may find multiple sources of income. Competitive exam candidates can expect positive results. Excessive busyness may make you appear irritable. Maintaining a pleasant attitude will help preserve harmony at home. Progress made by your children will bring happiness. Unbalanced eating habits may lead to laziness.

Lucky Colour: Purple

Lucky Number: 6

Virgo horoscope today

The day will be favourable. Guidance from seniors at work will help you secure excellent opportunities. Promotion prospects are strong. Your financial condition will remain stable. Family life will be filled with warmth and affection. You will succeed in keeping the family united. You may seek advice from an experienced person regarding your child's future. Married life will remain happy. You may plan to purchase household items. Your health will remain good. Avoid negligence while carrying out important tasks.

Lucky Colour: Peach

Lucky Number: 3

Libra horoscope today

Today will be excellent. Family life will remain joyful. There are chances of a job change, and you may secure a new position. Your relationship with colleagues will be strong. Your influence will increase, and people will value your opinions. With the support of friends, an important task will be accomplished. If you are facing health concerns, consult a doctor. Open communication will help resolve issues in married life. Spending time together will help you understand each other better. Good news related to your children may bring happiness.

Lucky Colour: Grey

Lucky Number: 9

Scorpio horoscope today

Today will be special. Positive changes in your working style will enhance your reputation at work. Stuck money may be recovered. You will be inclined to spend on religious activities. Married life will remain pleasant. Avoid becoming harsh in your behaviour. Expenses related to your children may arise. Family life will be comfortable. A job offer from another place may come your way. Exercise regularly, stay active and practise meditation to control anger and maintain good health.

Lucky Colour: White

Lucky Number: 3

Sagittarius horoscope today

The day will be filled with happiness. Students pursuing higher education may receive encouraging news. New opportunities for advancement are likely. You may spend money on an important task. Family life will remain peaceful. You may attend a friend's birthday celebration. Avoid being rude in your interactions. Relationships with your partner will improve. Sources of income may increase. You could plan to purchase a new property. Couples may plan an outing together.

Lucky Colour: Magenta

Lucky Number: 2

Capricorn horoscope today

You are likely to have a good day. Support from loved ones will help ease your concerns regarding your children. You will enjoy your married life. Thoughts of purchasing property may arise. The arrival of a relative at home will create a cheerful atmosphere. Try to resolve family issues politely. Discussions on important household matters may take place. Students can expect a productive day. A friend may visit your home, giving you an opportunity to discuss personal matters. Meditation will help you maintain good health.

Lucky Colour: Black

Lucky Number: 5

Aquarius horoscope today

The day will be beneficial. Promotion and a salary increase are likely. Your financial condition will improve, and your sources of income may expand. Responsibilities at work may increase, leading to some pressure. Stay mindful of your health. Your relationship with your spouse will remain harmonious, and you may plan a trip together. Family life will be pleasant. Bring positive changes to your speech and behaviour. Minor health issues may arise, but you will make efforts to stay fit. Good news related to your child's career may arrive.

Lucky Colour: Blue

Lucky Number: 5

Pisces horoscope today

The day will be good for you. You will focus on improving your immunity and overall health. Some challenges may arise during this period. You may consider changing jobs, and there are chances of finding a better opportunity. Family life will remain peaceful and harmonious. Your positive outlook will help keep everyone united. Married life will be particularly pleasant, and emotional closeness in your relationship will increase. Incorporating exercise and meditation into your routine will help maintain good health.

Lucky Colour: Red

Lucky Number: 1

(Acharya Indu Prakash is a well-known astrologer with extensive expertise in Vastu, Samudrik Shastra and Astrology. He appears every morning at 7:30 am on India TV's programme Bhavishyavani.)