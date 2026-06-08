Horoscope Today, June 8, 2026: Taurus may move closer to owning a home, Leo to see business growth

New Delhi:

Today is Monday, the Ashtami Tithi of the Adhik Jyeshtha Krishna Paksha. The Ashtami Tithi will remain until 3:24 AM. Shri Sheetalashtami Vrat will also be observed today. Vishkumbh Yoga will remain until 9:28 AM, after which Preeti Yoga will begin. Shatabhisha Nakshatra will remain until 9:10 AM, followed by Purvabhadrapada Nakshatra. Additionally, Venus will transit into Cancer at 5:42 PM.

Astrologer Acharya Indu Prakash shares how June 8, 2026, will be for you and the remedies that can help make your day better. Also find out your lucky colour and lucky number.

Aries horoscope today

Today will be filled with joy. Your family life will remain pleasant, and you will make efforts to strengthen relationships. Success is indicated in partnership businesses, and your business may expand. There are chances of sudden financial gains. You will feel fortunate. New opportunities may arise at work, and you will receive love and respect from your spouse.

Lucky Colour: Maroon

Lucky Number: 4

Taurus horoscope today

Today will be positive. Your dream of building a home may come true, and you may plan to purchase property. Through hard work, you will establish your identity at the workplace and receive appreciation for your efforts. Family life will be full of happiness. Those associated with media and communication may receive good opportunities. Experienced people are likely to support you in business.

Lucky Colour: Magenta

Lucky Number: 4

Gemini horoscope today

Today will be full of enthusiasm. Your hard work will impress senior officials at work. There are strong chances of financial gains. Respect, prestige and recognition are likely in your job. Avoid placing excessive trust in anyone during this period. Family members may discuss an important matter together. Married life will remain pleasant.

Lucky Colour: Pink

Lucky Number: 9

Cancer horoscope today

Today will be better than usual. You will find solutions to problems through your hard work. Things will remain favourable at work. Keep business decisions confidential, as rivals may try to create obstacles. Happiness will enter family life. You may meet a special person who could help you complete your plans. Financial gains are likely to increase.

Lucky Colour: Green

Lucky Number: 5

Leo horoscope today

The day will be favourable. You will enjoy a pleasant life with your spouse, and love and harmony will prevail at home. It is an excellent time for businesspeople. Large orders may bring growth to your business. You may work on a major project. Stay alert against opponents. Your health will improve, and you may actively participate in social activities.

Lucky Colour: Brown

Lucky Number: 5

Virgo horoscope today

Today will be special. Your married life will remain happy. Plans at work are likely to succeed, and friends will support you. Your network will expand, and you will gain new information. You will be excited to try something new. Those involved in acting, music and creative fields may perform exceptionally well. Your financial condition will improve. You may take your spouse and children out for a trip.

Lucky Colour: Orange

Lucky Number: 4

Libra horoscope today

The day will begin with positive thoughts. You may join a new job today. Your efficiency will impress people at the workplace, and you will receive support from others. A major project may be completed successfully. Your financial position will strengthen, and domestic comforts may increase. You will try to make time for a friend. Businesspeople may benefit through the support of an influential person. Good news from your children is likely.

Lucky Colour: Silver

Lucky Number: 4

Scorpio horoscope today

Today will be better. The atmosphere at home will remain pleasant, bringing joy and mental peace. You may plan a trip or pilgrimage. You will succeed in creating a new plan and receive support from friends. You may also contribute to social causes. Interest in religious activities will increase. Those associated with electronics and hardware may see gains. The time is favourable for students.

Lucky Colour: White

Lucky Number: 7

Sagittarius horoscope today

The day will be beneficial. You are likely to perform well in all tasks. Pending work may finally be completed. Your financial condition will remain favourable. Sudden travel is possible. Conditions at the workplace will support your efforts. Those in government service should make decisions carefully. Family life will remain good. Do not ignore small matters, and maintain a pleasant attitude.

Lucky Colour: Yellow

Lucky Number: 2

Capricorn horoscope today

Today will be average. You will spend quality time with your spouse and may plan to purchase something significant. Your mind will be drawn towards spirituality, bringing inner peace. Family life will remain good. The period is favourable for students. Opportunities for career growth may arise. Mutual cooperation may bring business profits, and your financial situation will improve. Interest in social activities may increase, and you may donate to a worthy cause.

Lucky Colour: Black

Lucky Number: 7

Aquarius horoscope today

You will feel energetic today. Your interest in religious activities will increase, bringing positive effects to your life. You will feel healthier than before and perform well in your desired field. Family relationships will become sweeter. Opportunities for growth may emerge at work. Those involved in writing and the arts may receive new opportunities and benefits. Improving your behaviour and spending time with friends will strengthen relationships.

Lucky Colour: Blue

Lucky Number: 5

Pisces horoscope today

Today will be pleasant. You may receive good news. Improvements are likely in your professional life. There are chances of getting transferred to a desired location in your job. Your work will be appreciated at the office, boosting your confidence. Good news related to your children is expected. Their achievements may enhance your reputation in society. Married life will remain harmonious, with greater love and trust. Consult a doctor regarding any health concerns. Meditation and yoga will help keep you fit and healthy.

Lucky Colour: Saffron

Lucky Number: 3

(Acharya Indu Prakash is a renowned astrologer with extensive experience in Vastu, Samudrik Shastra and Astrology. He appears every morning at 7:30 AM on India TV's Bhavishyavani programme.)