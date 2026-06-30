Horoscope Today, June 30, 2026: Career, love, money and health predictions for every zodiac sign

New Delhi:

Today marks the Pratipada Tithi of Ashadh Krishna Paksha, which will remain in effect until 7:39 am on July 1. Brahma Yoga will prevail until 3:19 pm, while Purvashadha Nakshatra will continue until 6:52 am on July 1. Adding to the day's astrological significance, Mercury turned retrograde in Gemini at 11:05 pm on June 29. Here is the daily horoscope by Acharya Indu Prakash.

Aries Horoscope Today

Today is set to be a positive one. Business owners are likely to come across profitable opportunities, while those looking for a job may receive a promising offer. Students will feel encouraged as their hard work begins to pay off and may benefit from seeking guidance from experienced people. You may also learn something important about a friend. Your pleasant nature will help you strengthen your connections with others.

Lucky Colour: Magenta

Lucky Number: 1

Taurus Horoscope Today

The day is likely to bring pleasant moments. Your relationships with others will remain harmonious, while support from your father could strengthen your financial position. Your efforts are expected to deliver rewarding results. At work, you may be given the chance to take on something new and will handle it successfully. Married life will remain harmonious, and students are likely to stay focused on their studies.

Lucky Colour: Purple

Lucky Number: 7

Gemini Horoscope Today

You are likely to feel energetic and motivated. Your boss may respond positively to your work, while those in a relationship could plan an outing with their partner. Guidance from your parents will help you overcome obstacles in an important task. Stay focused, as distractions could cause you to miss an opportunity. Married life is expected to remain happy, with a positive change in your spouse's behaviour lifting your spirits.

Lucky Colour: Yellow

Lucky Number: 1

Cancer Horoscope Today

Today is expected to be fairly average. Avoid making major decisions and try to maintain a positive attitude towards your work. Some long-pending tasks are likely to be completed. You may also focus on improving your skills, which will prove beneficial in the future. An evening social gathering could reunite you with old friends, while family life remains pleasant.

Lucky Colour: Pink

Lucky Number: 1

Leo Horoscope Today

A cheerful day lies ahead. Your rapport with colleagues will remain strong, and financial support from an elder sibling may prove beneficial. Following a healthy routine will leave you feeling fit. Relationships with your partner are likely to grow stronger. You may receive appreciation or even a gift at work, while junior colleagues could look to you for guidance. Make the most of the opportunities that come your way.

Lucky Colour: Sea Green

Lucky Number: 9

Virgo Horoscope Today

Today is likely to bring gains. Financial decisions made now are expected to work in your favour. You may visit a temple with your family, bringing a sense of peace and devotion. Assistance from an experienced person will help you complete an important task. Married couples may plan an outing together. A desired job opportunity could bring immense happiness, while architects are likely to receive promising career prospects.

Lucky Colour: Navy Blue

Lucky Number: 6

Libra Horoscope Today

The day looks favourable. Ongoing differences in your married life are likely to come to an end. Business owners may seek advice from an experienced person to expand their work. A visit to a government office could take longer than expected, so patience will be essential. Avoid borrowing or lending money today. Despite a busy schedule, do not neglect your meals. Those in a relationship may move closer to marriage.

Lucky Colour: Green

Lucky Number: 5

Scorpio Horoscope Today

Confidence will be your biggest strength today. You are likely to prioritise matters that benefit both you and your family while maintaining a healthy balance between work and home. Those working in the tourism sector may receive significant gains from a client. Students pursuing hotel management could receive an attractive job offer. Your optimistic outlook will help steer your career in a positive direction.

Lucky Colour: Blue

Lucky Number: 3

Sagittarius Horoscope Today

The day appears favourable. A major achievement in your career could boost your confidence, while new financial opportunities may arise at work. You are likely to connect with people who will support you in different ways. Business owners may come across better opportunities for growth. The atmosphere at home will remain cheerful, and support from relatives will help you complete an important task.

Lucky Colour: White

Lucky Number: 8

Capricorn Horoscope Today

A joyful and fulfilling day awaits. The love and affection of your family will keep your spirits high. You will continue working towards greater success and are likely to grow closer to some influential people. Property dealers may see financial gains. Your health is expected to remain good. Those pursuing acting courses could receive an excellent opportunity to showcase their talent. Parents may also make an important decision regarding their children's future.

Lucky Colour: Red

Lucky Number: 2

Aquarius Horoscope Today

Today has something special in store. The atmosphere at home will remain cheerful, and a few important tasks will be completed with minimal effort. There are indications of unexpected financial gains. Couples may exchange gifts, bringing freshness to their relationship. Students could receive encouraging news related to examinations, while their academic performance may inspire others. Married life will remain happy.

Lucky Colour: Silver

Lucky Number: 9

Pisces Horoscope Today

The day is likely to be steady. You may devote your attention to a creative pursuit. A friend could help you with a business-related matter. If you are considering investing in a new venture with a relative, proceed carefully and evaluate every detail before making a decision. Harmony and warmth will continue in your married life.

Lucky Colour: Grey

Lucky Number: 4

(Acharya Indu Prakash is one of India's well-known astrologers, with extensive expertise in Vastu Shastra, Samudrik Shastra and astrology. You can watch him every morning at 7:30 am on India TV's Bhavishyavani programme.)