Horoscope Today, June 3: Promotion opportunities for Sagittarius, know about other zodiac signs

Today's Horoscope, June 3, 2025: Today is Tuesday, the Ashtami date of Jyeshtha Shukla Paksha. Ashtami date will remain till 9:57 pm tonight. Also, today is the Durgashtami fast. Today there will be Harshan Yoga till 8:08 am, after which Vajra Yoga will start. Also, Purvapha Nakshatra will remain till 12:59 pm tonight. Apart from this, today is Dhumavati Jayanti, and at 6:56 am today, Mercury has entered Mrigasira Nakshatra. Know from Acharya Indu Prakash how the day of June 3, 2025 for you and with which measures you can make this day better.

Aries: Today is going to be a favourable day for you. Today you will spend time with family; this will create an atmosphere of happiness in the house. Today, people around you will be impressed by your hard work and will follow you. Today you will be busy with some office work. Today, there will be better profit in business than usual. The financial side will be stronger than before. Eat fresh fruits to keep your health fit; you will get benefits.

Taurus: Today luck will support you completely. If you are planning to buy new land, then definitely take the advice of the elders of the house. Today will be a satisfactory day for the students of this zodiac; you will get to learn something new. You will share your heart with your spouse; this will make the relationship sweet. In the evening, there will be a discussion with the family on some important matter where you will openly express your opinion; your opinion will be given importance. Avoid taking any decision in a hurry.

Gemini: Today will be an important day for you. There may be a rift with your partner in business matters; it will be better to remain calm and take a decision after thinking. You will get an opportunity to serve an elderly person; consider it as good luck. Today you will be ready to complete all kinds of work. You can benefit from the work you have planned. If you try, you can get success.

Cancer: Today your day has brought new happiness for you. The day is good for people associated with politics; the work done in the interest of society can be appreciated. Today you will get a positive response if you put your point in front of a senior officer. Today you are likely to get new achievements in employment. You can benefit in business. You will buy household items; your transactions can also be fast. A trusted and special person can hurt you.

Leo: Today will be a profitable day for you. Today you can get a big responsibility, which you will fulfil well. You will get success in the work you try to do. Today you will get the fruits of your hard work; this will increase your morale. Today many people around you will give you advice to complete a task; this will also protect you from mistakes. Keeping trust in your spouse will strengthen the relationship. Family problems will be resolved; there will be happiness in the house. Today you will be fine in terms of health. Today you will be inclined towards spirituality.

Virgo: Your day will be normal. Today you will also face challenges; you will face them bravely and will achieve success. Today will be a little normal for the students of this zodiac. Career-related choices can put you in some trouble, but it will be better to choose the right point. Taking blessings from parents will give relief from all your problems. Your health will be good. Today you can get a gift from a friend.

Libra: Today your day will be full of happiness. Today is a good day for women of this zodiac who are thinking of doing business. Taking some time out of your busy schedule to worship God will keep your mind calm. Instead of scolding your lovemate on some minor issue, explain politely, which will increase understanding. You can get some new ideas in terms of work from a friend. You can also start working on them soon.

Scorpio: Today will be a normal day. Today is going to be beneficial for engineers of this zodiac. You may be troubled by ups and downs in your career, but with the help of an experienced senior, you will get some relief. Today you will spend a good time with children at home. Parents can also give some good advice to the children. Students will get to learn something new online today. You will get the support of your father in taking the business forward.

Sagittarius: Today will be a favourable day for you. People doing jobs will get promotion opportunities today. You can be honoured for good performance in the office. Today your scheduled work will be seen getting completed on time, as well as completing some work beforee, which will bring happiness for yourself. You can extend a hand of friendship to end the ongoing rift in friendship. You will get the support of a female friend. Today you can plan a delicious dinner at home with your family.

Capricorn: Your day will be fine today. Today is a very special day for women of this zodiac sign. You can spend most of the day shopping. People looking for a job can get an email from a company today. Sweetness will remain in married life today. Today you have a good opportunity to take your business forward. The person whom you had helped once will be of help to you today.

Aquarius: Today your day will be full of confidence. You may be upset in your mind due to the thoughts of people and the things said about you. Students of this zodiac will be excited about their studies today and will spend more time in studies; seeing this, your family members will also be happy. The textile business class of this zodiac can suddenly get a big benefit today; the financial side will remain stronger than before.

Pisces: Today your day has brought happy moments. Today, an elderly or senior person can give you the right advice. Today you can also remember old things. Today your busyness will increase in business matters. Your financial condition will be more normal than before. There will be mutual harmony in married life. You will get inspiration to move forward by learning from your mistakes. Do not copy others; believe in yourself. Ministers of this zodiac can go on foreign trips.