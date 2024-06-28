Horoscope Today, June 29: Virgo will receive good news; know about other zodiac signs

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Horoscope Today, June 29

Horoscope for June 29, 2024: Today is Ashadha Krishna Paksha Ashtami Tithi and Saturday. Ashtami Tithi will last until 2:21 PM. The Shobhan Yoga will last until 6:54 PM today. The Uttara Bhadrapada Nakshatra will last until 8:49 AM, after which the Revati Nakshatra will commence. Today is Shri Sheetal Ashtami Vrat. Additionally, Mercury will enter Cancer at 12:28 PM. Learn from Acharya Indu Prakash how your day will be and what remedies can make it better. Also, find out your lucky number and colour for today.

Aries

Today will be filled with happiness. You'll showcase your exceptional skills at the office, successfully completing a challenging task with ease, making you a favorite of your boss. Avoid unnecessary expenses as they may add up. Expect a gift from your spouse today. Your children's achievements will enhance your social reputation.

Taurus

Today will be a good day for you. You might meet spiritual individuals. A small effort will lead to a significant achievement. You will form connections with prominent people in politics. You may have an evening meeting with friends that will bring you substantial benefits. Take some time for your health and start practising yoga in the morning. Your financial situation will strengthen, and your income will soon stabilise.

Gemini

Today will be better for you. You will use your cleverness to accelerate your business, quickly resolving all problems and becoming prosperous. Those in the performing arts will achieve a significant milestone. It’s time to fulfil your children's responsibilities successfully with divine grace. Take special care of yourself and your loved ones.

Cancer

Today will be good for you. Controlling your speech will lead to success. You may make significant professional decisions today, which will yield positive results in the future. Your health will see a positive impact. You will go on a trip with family members. You will achieve success and fame in the social sphere. Students will find the time favourable. Keep working hard as success is on the horizon.

Leo

Today will be profitable for you. You might be given a challenging task at the office, which you will try to complete successfully. Your interest in some difficult subjects may increase. You will gain new experiences in business. People will notice your dedication and hard work. A promotion and an increase in income are likely soon. Harmony will prevail in your domestic life. Partnership businesses may yield profits.

Virgo

Today will be favourable for you. Luck will be on your side. You will receive good news. In your career, you will receive mixed results. Students will get ample support from their seniors. Understanding your spouse’s perspective will resolve personal issues, leading to better understanding. You will be busy shopping for essential kitchen items. Your mind will be inclined towards worship.

Libra

Today will be special. Avoid getting entangled in jokes or trivial matters. You will make different plans for business growth. It will be a good day for love mates to discuss their relationship at home, and the family will consider it. It will be a good day for students as they will receive help from their teachers in understanding a topic.

Scorpio

Today will be favorable. You will help your brother with an important task. You may have an opportunity to go out with friends. You will plan to complete your favourite work. You will seek someone’s help to start pending tasks. It will be a good day for job seekers, with increased enthusiasm and focus on work. Be cautious with financial transactions.

Sagittarius

Today brings new changes. Newly-made business plans will be attractive and prove to be a good source of income. Start working towards your goals now for future rewards. Use polite language while communicating with others. If you are considering buying a new computer, today is a good day.

Capricorn

Today will be good. You might travel or be on the move to resolve others’ problems. Your relationship with your spouse will strengthen. It will be a favourable day for students. Job seekers will soon find success. You will feel energetic today. You might go out with your love mate to your favourite places.

Aquarius

Today will be excellent. You may help someone willingly. A new plan will be completed, bringing benefits. Your income is likely to increase. Consult experienced people for business success. It will be a good day for love mates, with gifts bringing happiness. Overall, it will be a good day.

Pisces

Today will be refreshing. Pay special attention to your health. Share all important matters with your spouse to resolve issues and generate new ideas. Good news will create a festive atmosphere at home. If you have an important pending government task, approach a senior officer without hesitation for success.