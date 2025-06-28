Horoscope Today, June 29: Libra to face challenges, know about other zodiac signs Know from Acharya Indu Prakash how the day of June 29, 2025 will be for you and with which measures you can make this day better. Also, know what will be the lucky number and lucky colour for you.

Today's Horoscope, June 29, 2025: Today is Sunday, the Chaturthi Tithi of Ashadh Shukla Paksha. Chaturthi Tithi will remain till 9:15 am today, after which Panchami Tithi will start. Vajra Yoga will remain till 5:59 pm today. Also, after crossing the whole day and night today, Magha Nakshatra will remain till 7:21 am tomorrow. Apart from this, Venus will transit in Taurus at 2:08 pm today. Know from Acharya Indu Prakash how the day of June 29, 2025 for you and with which measures you can make this day better. Also know what will be the lucky number and lucky colour for you.

Aries

Today will be a favourable day for you. Today you will have full support of your colleagues and relatives. You will be inspired to do some big work. You will think of setting up a big industry or expanding your work business. In which you will get success. During this time, there will be some auspicious event at your home. Which will give peace to your mind. There may be a possibility of going out somewhere with friends. Your comforts will increase. Today some family problem will be resolved. The family atmosphere will be happy. Today will be a favourable day for students.

Lucky colour – Peach

Lucky number – 02

Taurus

Today will be a beneficial day for you. There are strong chances of family happiness. People associated with government service are likely to get promotions. Today you will help the needy people or can provide them financial benefits in some way. You will remain continuously active in this work. During this time, avoid unnecessary arguments in the workplace. This will reduce the pressure of officers on you. You will be able to work carefully. You will get support from your friends. Today you will also spend some money; this expenditure can also be online. You will order some of your favourite things.

Lucky colour – Green

Lucky number – 05

Gemini

Today is going to bring success for you. A situation of profit will be created for people doing business. Social responsibility may increase. You will get special success in expanding a big work plan. Today you will get good advice from an elder in the family, which will be beneficial for you. You will maintain good coordination with the family members. Today you should drive carefully. You will follow the traffic rules. With this, you will also be able to make your children aware. Instead of getting entangled in small things in the work area, you will handle situations wisely.

Lucky colour – Orange

Lucky number – 01

Cancer

Today will be a better day for you. You will get the support of your relatives. You will be constantly active to achieve a big goal. You will get full support from your spouse. Today you can go on an official trip. Your position in the job will be strong, and your popularity will increase. The day will be favourable for students. You will be successful in a college competition. You will try to move forward in your favourite field. Today there are chances of some imbalance or differences in your family. Avoid unnecessary expenses. Be careful. Pay attention to your health.

Lucky colour – Brown

Lucky number – 08

Leo

Today will be a favourable day for you. You are likely to get a big project in the workplace. Which you will complete with your ability. You will also get the support of your colleagues. You will be able to make your impact with your wisdom and cleverness. There are chances of progress in the field of business. The possibility of financial gain will increase from new plans. There will be a sense of mutual consent and cooperation in married life. You will fulfil your family responsibilities well. During this time, avoid unnecessary expenses. If you have a plan to roam somewhere, then postpone it for later. It will be good for you.

Lucky colour – Golden

Lucky number – 02

Virgo

Today will be beneficial for you. Today you will feel happy due to the completion of any composition or writing work. There are signs of your popularity increasing in the society. The day will be good at the business level. Today you have the possibility of buying some clothes or jewellery, etc. Your comforts will increase. Today, there will be some important and urgent work in the workplace, due to delay, in which you will have to run around. You will try to complete it quickly. Your financial condition will be good. You will get the support of your family members.

Lucky Colour – Pink

Lucky Number – 03

Libra

You will spend a great day today. Your comforts will increase, and you will live a happy family life. There are chances of marriage for unmarried people. You will impress everyone at the workplace with your efficiency. Your personality will be very good among the people. During this time, you will have confusion about something. Due to which you may have to face challenges. But the situation will become favourable with the guidance of experienced and elder people. You should be cautious of some people at the workplace. The day is good for people associated with sports; new opportunities will be available.

Lucky Colour – Grey

Lucky Number – 09

Scorpio

Today will be a good day for you. You will be successful in taking important work in a new direction. Due to which your enthusiasm will increase today. Do any work carefully in the office today. Avoid trusting any stranger today. Gradually the situation will become normal. You will see positive results if you run around in a government job. Your chances of promotion will increase. During this time, there will be a possibility of you going on a trip. People will listen to you carefully in a meeting. Your plan will prove to be effective.

Lucky colour – Red

Lucky number – 09

Sagittarius

Today will be a favourable day for you. Today you can spend on religious works. If you are planning any work, then take a decision only after thinking carefully. The day is good from a business point of view. You will be active to increase your work plans. Today will be a favourable day for people associated with government service. There are chances of getting a promotion. Family life will be good. You will get the support of the people at home. During this time, behave decently with your people. It will be beneficial for you. Avoid unnecessary expenses as well.

Lucky colour – Blue

Lucky number – 03

Capricorn

Today will be a positive day for you. Despite the struggle in the work area today, you will be successful in completing important tasks. With the support of good people, you will be able to improve your financial conditions. There are chances of travelling somewhere. You will get family support; there will be a happy atmosphere at home. Health-related problems will decrease. During this time, you will get an opportunity to buy and sell some big machinery, etc. Difficulties in business will decrease. You will get the support of colleagues. Today you will enjoy good food.

Lucky Colour – Black

Lucky Number – 07

Aquarius

Today will be a great day for you. You will feel good today. There are chances of progress in your business. You will get an opportunity to work on a project. You will be able to make huge profits on the basis of your enthusiasm and hard work. You will be successful in increasing income. Students have strong chances of succeeding in competitive exams. You will be praised for increasing participation in family and social activities. The family environment will be happy. You will spend time with family. Also take care of your health. Eat properly.

Lucky Colour – Green

Lucky Number – 05

Pisces

Today will be a normal day for you. Your day will be good from a family point of view. Your interest in religion will increase. You will participate in some ritual. Chances of profit in government work will increase. You should pay special attention to your health. During this time you will get success in some legal matters, which will make you happy. People associated with the field of education will get an opportunity to work on a big project. There are strong chances of success in the field of writing, etc. New happiness will come in married life. You will get a favourite gift from your spouse.

Lucky colour – Yellow

Lucky number – 03

(Acharya Indu Prakash is a well-known astrologer of the country who has long experience in Vastu, Samudrik Shastra and Astrology. You see him in predictions every morning at 7.30 am on India TV.)