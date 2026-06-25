Horoscope Today, June 25, 2026: Aries may get a job offer, Cancer business owners can expect gains

New Delhi:

Today marks the Ekadashi Tithi of the Shukla Paksha in the month of Jyeshtha. The Tithi will remain in effect until 8:10 PM. Shiv Yoga will prevail until 10:54 AM, while Swati Nakshatra will remain active until 4:29 PM. The day is also being observed as Nirjala Ekadashi, one of the most significant fasting days in the Hindu calendar. Astrologically, the day promises favourable opportunities for several zodiac signs, particularly in career, business and personal relationships.

Aries Horoscope Today

Today is likely to be a positive day for you. Those involved in the mobile accessories business may plan to expand their operations. Seeking advice from an experienced person will be beneficial. Engineering students can expect good results in examinations. Newly married couples may enjoy a shopping outing together. Job seekers are likely to receive an offer from a reputed company. Your social media posts may receive more appreciation than usual. Efforts to increase income will be successful, but controlling unnecessary expenses is advised.

Lucky Colour: Orange

Lucky Number: 5

Taurus Horoscope Today

Today may bring mixed results. Guidance from elders in the family will help you move forward and prove valuable in the future. Those associated with writing may see their book published and receive recognition for their work. Focus on exercise to maintain your fitness. You may feel motivated to complete pending tasks. The arrival of a new member in the family could create a joyful atmosphere at home. The day looks favourable for love relationships. Children may demand their favourite outfits or gifts.

Lucky Colour: Red

Lucky Number: 1

Gemini Horoscope Today

Today promises excellent results. You may remain busy welcoming a special guest, bringing happiness to the family environment. Those in the electronics business are likely to see a rise in earnings. New sources of income may also emerge. You will feel energetic throughout the day. Avoid getting involved in unnecessary complications. Relatives and close associates will be ready to support you. Your child may help someone in need today, making you feel proud.

Lucky Colour: Pink

Lucky Number: 3

Cancer Horoscope Today

The day may bring a mix of experiences. Your financial position is likely to strengthen, and affection among family members will grow. Interest in food and dining may increase. Those planning to join a computer course will find the timing favourable. Business owners can expect better results and increased sales. You may spend quality time with your children. Misunderstandings with your partner are likely to be resolved. Your spouse will support you in important tasks, while students can look forward to success in academics.

Lucky Colour: Golden

Lucky Number: 1

Leo Horoscope Today

Today looks promising. People involved in politics may receive valuable advice from influential individuals. Real estate professionals could close a property deal at a favourable price. If you have been planning to buy a vehicle, the timing is supportive. Some long-awaited wishes may come true. A cheerful atmosphere may prevail at home. Avoid sharing personal matters with strangers or placing too much trust in unfamiliar people.

Lucky Colour: Purple

Lucky Number: 5

Virgo Horoscope Today

Today is likely to be productive. Students should focus on completing their projects on time. Your social circle may expand significantly. Daily tasks will progress smoothly, and you are likely to achieve your goals. Business activities may gain momentum, leading to positive growth. You may attend a gathering or party with friends. However, be mindful of your eating habits and overall health.

Lucky Colour: Grey

Lucky Number: 8

Libra Horoscope Today

Today is expected to be favourable. Comforts and material pleasures may increase. Students are likely to perform well and enjoy a successful day. Job seekers could secure a good opportunity with the help of a friend. Sudden financial gains may strengthen your economic position. Support will be available when facing difficult situations. Do not ignore ongoing health concerns. Those involved in the decoration business may secure a major contract. Confidence in your work will pave the way for growth and success.

Lucky Colour: Green

Lucky Number: 9

Scorpio Horoscope Today

A pleasant day lies ahead. Your hard work is likely to bring success in whichever field you choose to focus on. Pay attention to the health of elderly family members and ensure they take their medications on time. You may get an opportunity to participate in religious or spiritual activities, keeping your mind inclined towards spirituality. Spending time with friends will bring happiness. Those dealing with health issues may experience relief. Property-related work could finally move forward. Young people may feel excited about new products entering the market. Students doing internships can learn valuable lessons from their seniors.

Lucky Colour: Blue

Lucky Number: 9

Sagittarius Horoscope Today

Today will be filled with happiness and positive developments. You may get an opportunity to start a new business venture. Efforts made over the past few days are likely to bring rewards. Progress and growth are strongly indicated. A family member's success could create a celebratory atmosphere at home. Those looking for employment may receive encouraging news.

Lucky Colour: White

Lucky Number: 3

Capricorn Horoscope Today

Today is likely to work in your favour. Efforts to improve your financial situation are expected to succeed. Strong chances of achieving major success in business are indicated. You may plan an outing with senior members of the family. People associated with music could receive an opportunity to work on a good platform. Students will have a positive day and may receive valuable guidance from teachers on important topics.

Lucky Colour: Red

Lucky Number: 1

Aquarius Horoscope Today

Today could prove to be a golden day for you. Avoid making important decisions solely based on someone else's advice. Take time to think carefully before acting. You may come up with new plans to increase your income. If you are considering an investment, seek guidance from an experienced person first. Married life looks harmonious, and your spouse may surprise you with a gift. The day is also favourable for those in a romantic relationship.

Lucky Colour: Brown

Lucky Number: 8

Pisces Horoscope Today

Today may keep you busy and on the move. You will try to complete pending tasks, but it is important to direct your energy towards the right priorities. You may buy a gift for your children. With your parents' blessings, you could successfully finalise an important deal. Changes in your daily routine may also be on your mind. Sportspersons are likely to achieve success today. Those involved in politics should avoid making hasty decisions.

Lucky Colour: Brown

Lucky Number: 3

(Acharya Indu Prakash is a well-known astrologer with experience in Vastu, Samudrik Shastra and astrology. He appears on India TV every morning at 7:30 AM in 'Bhavishyavani'.)