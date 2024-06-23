Horoscope Today, June 24: Pisces to gain monetary benefits; know about other zodiac signs

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Horoscope Today, June 24: Know about all zodiac signs

Today's Horoscope, June 24, 2024: Today is the Tritiya Tithi of Ashadh Krishna Paksha and Monday. Tritiya Tithi will remain till 1:24 pm today. Indra Yoga will remain till 11:51 am today, after which Vaidhrithi Yoga will start. Also, Uttarashadha Nakshatra will remain till 3:54 pm today. Know from Acharya Indu Prakash how will be the day of June 24, 2024, for you and with which measures you can make this day better. Also, know what will be the lucky number and lucky colour for you.

Aries

Today is going to be a golden day for you. Today you will get something that you have been wishing for a long time. Today, try to move forward in any important work only after taking advice from your elder or someone experienced. Today you will finish the work with hard work, patience, and understanding. Today you will get rid of problems related to property. Today there will be more profit in business than every day. Today you can shop for household items. You will be happy to get the support of your spouse in your work.

Taurus

Today can be a busy day for you. You will try your best to fulfill the responsibilities of your family life. Students will complete their unfinished work. There are chances of a religious event in the family, control your food and drink today. Today someone may ask you for help, but you will not disappoint them. Today do not try to force your work or ideas on anyone. Today do not express your views to anyone without any reason. Today is going to be a good day for students.

Gemini

Today is going to bring success. Engineering students can get good job offers today. Today you need to control your expenses. If you use appropriate words while talking to people today, then sweetness will remain in relationships. Today you may have to travel to another city for some special business work. Today is going to be a good day for lovemates. You will go on a trip to a nice place. Today you will make a plan to complete the pending tasks of the house.

Cancer

Today is going to be a day full of enthusiasm for you. Today you will try to bring positivity to your personal life and for this, you will follow some great man. Today most of your plans can be completed. Today you will feel happy to meet and talk to people. There will be harmony in the relationship with your spouse. Today you should avoid being too stubborn. There will be an atmosphere of happiness in the house due to the son's success. Today your married life will be full of harmony.

Leo

Today your day will be full of happiness. Today your enemies will be defeated. If you are thinking of buying a new vehicle, then you can get help from family members. Seeing your hard work towards work, your juniors will try to learn from you. Other people will also be impressed by your plan. People doing jewelry designing will be successful in their work. Avoid eating spicy food from outside, your health will be good. There are chances of good changes in career.

Virgo

Today will be a great day for you. Today you will be successful to a great extent in handling your responsibilities well. You have to be positive on every matter from your side. Maintain patience and politeness in behaviour. There will be a discussion with friends on old problems. You can also get a solution. Today you can get new income sources. Today your business will be good. Your interest in creative work will increase. There will be a new consciousness in your relationships. Students will get good opportunities related to their careers. Today is an auspicious day to set new goals.

Libra

Today will be full of confidence. Today your financial side will be strong. Efforts going on towards a particular work will give better results today. But you will not compromise with your principles in any way. Today you will have proper respect in society. Today you should avoid getting entangled with anyone. Today, a lot of patience is needed to solve a complicated matter. Today, there are chances of a two-fold increase in your business. Today, you may be inclined towards some new work.

Scorpio

Today will bring positive results for you. Relationships with siblings will strengthen. You will also get their support in some work. Today, any of your personal problems can be solved. Today, your business will run well. Today, you will try to meet old friends. Today, when you need help, someone will help you whom you would not have even imagined. Important work will be completed with your positive attitude and you can also find new ways to get the work done.

Sagittarius

Today is going to be a great day. Today, your new ideas will increase your self-confidence and self-confidence. Today, any stuck or loaned money can be returned. Today, instead of panicking in any situation, if you try to find a solution to them, then you will get the solution. You may also travel abroad in connection with business. Today you can buy some electronic goods. Today you will get an opportunity to join a new group, you will maintain coordination in both personal and professional areas.

Capricorn

Today will be a good day. You will consult an experienced person regarding your career. You can take advice from your Guru about your career. Today there will be complications in office work, but you will also find a way to get rid of the problems. By being alert about health and maintaining a disciplined routine, you will feel fresh and energetic. Married life will remain happy. You will get the happiness of children, due to which a small party can be held at home.

Aquarius

Today will be spent with family members. Today spend time doing what you like, this will give you peace and energy. Today you will do your work very carefully and efficiently. Today you will get help from your children. The hard work done today is going to give excellent results in the future. Today there will be happiness and peace in your married life. The love and blessings of the elders of the house will also keep your morale high. Today you can go to a relative's place with your father. Today you can take your family for shopping.

Pisces

Today will be a good day. You can get a big deal in business. This will bring you monetary benefits. There is a possibility of getting some good news. Today, due to your hard work and understanding, some pending work will be completed. Today, you will take an interest in your favourite work. Today, your contribution will also remain in social activities. Today, some important tasks will be completed through conversation. Today, you will be successful in creating harmony among family relationships. You will move forward in life with confidence.

(Acharya Indu Prakash is a well-known astrologer of the country, who has a long experience of Vastu, Samudrik Shastra, and Jyotish Shastra. You see him in Bhavishyavadiya every morning at 7.30 am on India TV.)

