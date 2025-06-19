Horoscope Today, June 20: Capricorns to face tough competition, know about other zodiac signs Know from Acharya Indu Prakash how the day of June 20, 2025 will be for you and with which measures you can make this day better. Also, know what will be the lucky number and lucky colour for you.

New Delhi:

Today is the Navami Tithi of Ashadh Krishna Paksha on Friday. Navami Tithi will remain till 9:50 am today, after which Dashami Tithi will start. Shobhan Yoga will remain till 11:47 pm tonight. Also, Revati Nakshatra will remain till 9:45 pm tonight. Apart from this, today is Panchak. Know from Acharya Indu Prakash how the day of June 20, 2025 will be for you and with which measures you can make this day better. Also, know what will be the lucky number and lucky colour for you.

Aries

Today is going to be a good day for you. Today, staying focused on your special tasks will bring success. To increase your energy and power, take an interest in good literature and spiritual work. This will bring amazing changes in your personality. Contact will be established with special people. The day will be spent in many types of personal activities. Before taking any special decision, do proper thinking on all the aspects related to it. Do not take more workload than your capacity, and take care of your health too.

Lucky Colour- Grey

Lucky Number- 9

Taurus

Today is going to be a good day for you. Today, instead of getting angry in any adverse situation, find a solution with patience and restraint, because there will be some problems regarding transactions with a close friend or relative. Do not reveal your privacy to unknown people. You may suffer a loss. There is a need to pay a lot of attention to business activities. There will be a pleasant atmosphere at home. Your tireless efforts will bring some improvement to the activities. Try to complete each of your tasks seriously, and you will get auspicious results.

Lucky Colour- Golden

Lucky Number- 2

Gemini

Today is going to be a great day for you. Be practical today; there should be a change in emotional nature. Instead of interfering in the matters of others, focus on your work, because its ill effects will fall on you. If government proceedings are going on, then there is a possibility of getting a solution related to it. Today, providing solutions to the problems of children will increase their morale. Therefore, it would be appropriate to spend some time with them. Women will take some time for themselves today and enjoy.

Lucky colour- Orange

Lucky number- 7

Cancer

Today is going to be a great day for you. Before implementing your plans, think about them well. Do not let ego come into your nature today. There will be problems in business matters, but you will try to solve them with someone's help. A lot of struggle and hard work are needed to prove yourself. Strengthen business contacts today. Meeting someone important or a politician will be beneficial. Today, your business activities will continue smoothly, but keep an eye on the activities of opponents.

Lucky colour- Green

Lucky number- 2

Leo

Today is going to be a better day for you. If you get all the work done under your supervision today, then everything will be done properly. By behaving cooperatively with employees and staff, their efficiency will remain intact. Do not try to take any kind of risk in business work. There is a need to be very careful while doing any deal or transaction with anyone in business. However, you are going to get beneficial contracts. Today, there will be positive discussions with family members to improve the family level. Today, helping a dear friend in trouble will give you heartfelt happiness.

Lucky colour- Leo

Lucky number- 3

Virgo

Today is going to be a day full of new enthusiasm for you. Keep yourself away from the personal matters of others. Otherwise, it can hurt your family system as well. Work with patience and restraint to solve the situations; otherwise, your image can be spoiled. You will not be able to focus on business due to personal reasons. This can hurt your work system. Try to solve the problem peacefully today. Today, your spouse will be happy with your positive attitude.

Lucky colour- Black

Lucky number- 1

Libra

Today is going to be a good day for you. Today, you are going to get the desired success in any of your special efforts. Students will succeed in competition-related work. You will definitely spend some time in religious and spiritual activities, which will give you mental comfort and peace. At this time, there is a need to work very hard to fulfil your responsibilities in business matters. Opponents will try to harm you. People serving in government can get an excellent workload.

Lucky Colour- Yellow

Lucky Number- 3

Scorpio

Today is going to be a special day for you. Maintaining a balanced and well-organised work system will make your daily routine easy. Today, you will get great information in the company of an influential and senior person. This will infuse new energy in you. Today, before implementing the plans for improvement that were being made at home, it is also important to take care of the budget. Today, trust your ability and efficiency in any business-related work. You will get profitable results in business related to machinery, etc.

Lucky Colour- Red

Lucky Number- 6

Sagittarius

Today is going to be a day full of happiness for you. Today, the functioning of the business will be very easy. You will be successful in achieving a goal, but also pay attention to the advice of an employee. At this time, the changes made in your work system will get proper results. Today, you will make contact with influential people. Due to which you can get big orders. Today, completing the work on time depends on your ability. Some important responsibilities can also fall on government servants. You will try to handle the situations through mutual harmony.

Lucky colour- Purple

Lucky number- 8

Capricorn

Today is going to be favourable for you. Today, your plans and working style will give more momentum to your business. Also, you may have to go through a situation of competition. Before doing any work, get complete information about it. Try to resolve court cases or property-related disputes with someone's mediation. There will be some problems and troubles in the beginning with the decisions taken in business. Today, you will pay more attention to production as well as its quality. If you want to be organised, then you will have to abandon laziness and lethargy.

Lucky colour- Coral Green

Lucky number- 2

Aquarius

Today is going to be favourable. Today, getting new information through the internet and phone in business is helpful for businesses. While making changes in your working style, definitely take advice from an experienced person. People serving in government will get relief today due to the light workload. Suddenly, some such expenses will come up that will not be possible to cut down. Therefore, if you work with patience and restraint, everything will be fine. Do not let bitterness come into relationships due to a misunderstanding with anyone.

Lucky colour- Magenta

Lucky number- 5

Pisces

Today is going to be a golden day for you. Change your behaviour according to the time of day. Sometimes, the family members may get upset due to your excessive interference. It is not right to ignore the activities of children; keep a close watch. Finance-related work will be done carefully. Think about it before taking any important decision. Do not let any outsider interfere in the internal system at the workplace. Keeping in touch with officers and respected people will be beneficial for business.

Lucky colour- Maroon

Lucky number- 4

(Acharya Indu Prakash is a well-known astrologer of the country, who has long experience in Vastu, Samudrik Shastra and Jyotish Shastra. You see him in Bhavishyavani every morning at 7.30 am on India TV.