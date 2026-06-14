Horoscope today, June 14, 2026: Taurus sees financial gains, Pisces overcomes challenges

New Delhi:

Today is Chaturdashi Tithi of the Adhik Jyeshtha Krishna Paksha and Sunday. Chaturdashi Tithi will remain until 12:20 PM, after which Amavasya Tithi will begin. Dhriti Yoga will prevail until 1:15 PM. Rohini Nakshatra will remain until 10:14 PM tonight. Additionally, today marks the Amavasya observed for Shraddha and related rituals. Let us know from Acharya Indu Prakash how June 14, 2026, will be for you and which remedies can help make your day better. Also find out your lucky colour and lucky number for the day.

Aries Horoscope Today

A long-planned task will be completed today. Students of this sign may witness a positive change in their career path that will prove beneficial in the future. Health-wise, you will feel fit and energetic. Those associated with social media-related work may meet someone who could prove highly beneficial. You may need to travel for a business-related task. Overall, things will work in your favour today.

Lucky Colour: Purple

Lucky Number: 4

Taurus Horoscope Today

Family bonds will strengthen today. With a little effort, you will be able to achieve your goals easily. Your financial condition is likely to improve significantly. The day will be favourable for professional activities. You will approach tasks with patience and wisdom. Married life will remain happy and harmonious. A positive atmosphere at work will keep you cheerful. Your hard work is likely to pay off.

Lucky Colour: Green

Lucky Number: 7

Gemini Horoscope Today

You may have to make extra efforts regarding family matters today. Work at the office could progress at a slower pace than expected, which might cause some concern. Spending time with children will bring happiness. You may consider starting a new venture. Discussions with an elder sibling on an important matter are likely. New contacts could prove beneficial. Stability will remain in your work.

Lucky Colour: Silver

Lucky Number: 9

Cancer Horoscope Today

The day will be filled with happiness. You will maintain good coordination with colleagues and people around you. Unexpected financial gains from new sources may help balance your finances. You may attend a social gathering in the evening. Meeting an old friend will lift your spirits. The day will be favourable for those in love. Good news is likely to come your way. Efforts made in the right direction will bring rewarding results. Married life will be wonderful.

Lucky Colour: Grey

Lucky Number: 5

Leo Horoscope Today

Today promises to be excellent. Assistance from an experienced person may help you complete an important task. You may plan a shopping outing with family members. Avoid lending or borrowing money today. For those associated with music, the day may bring mixed results. Relief from persistent back pain is likely. Avoid dwelling on past issues. Relationships with friends will improve, and your health will remain good.

Lucky Colour: White

Lucky Number: 4

Virgo Horoscope Today

You may remain occupied with office work today. You will get an opportunity to express your views on a social issue, and your words may influence others. Financially, the day may be slightly challenging, so controlling expenses will be important. Avoid ignoring family matters. A trip or outing with friends may be planned. Elder members of the family may enjoy an evening walk. Circumstances will gradually turn in your favour.

Lucky Colour: Blue

Lucky Number: 3

Libra Horoscope Today

Your marital relationship will be filled with warmth and understanding. Your involvement in social activities will increase. Positive results may come from an important task. There is a possibility of reconnecting with an old friend. For those working in the media industry, the day looks promising. Good news related to the family may arrive. You will feel refreshed and energetic. Material comforts and conveniences are likely to increase. Students will have a productive day.

Lucky Colour: Yellow

Lucky Number: 1

Scorpio Horoscope Today

The day will be favourable. You will enjoy happy moments with family members. Financially, you will remain strong. Commerce students are likely to receive full support from their teachers and may come across new career opportunities. Happiness from children is indicated, and they may achieve success in a particular area. You may come across fresh ideas to increase your income. Peace and harmony will prevail at home.

Lucky Colour: Green

Lucky Number: 6

Sagittarius Horoscope Today

The day will be good overall. A lingering problem may finally find a solution. Your financial position will remain stable. Avoid sharing personal matters with others and refrain from making major decisions in haste. Maintaining balance in your thoughts and behaviour will be important. Married life will remain pleasant. Business matters will proceed smoothly, and you will complete your tasks efficiently. Your concerns are likely to ease.

Lucky Colour: Brown

Lucky Number: 8

Capricorn Horoscope Today

A special task may bring gains today. Relationships with siblings will improve. Your spouse will be impressed by your words and actions. Business-related matters will progress well. Success is indicated in social activities. Friends will offer support when needed. New opportunities may come your way, requiring meetings with important people. A piece of good news by evening may create a joyful atmosphere at home. Students may consider enrolling in a computer course.

Lucky Colour: Pink

Lucky Number: 6

Aquarius Horoscope Today

The day will be full of enthusiasm and fresh energy. You may create a new plan to define your future goals. Domestic issues will be resolved peacefully. Those employed in government jobs may receive encouraging news. Senior officials are likely to extend their support. Family life will remain harmonious. You may plan a religious trip with friends. The journey is expected to be pleasant and successful.

Lucky Colour: Magenta

Lucky Number: 9

Pisces Horoscope Today

The day will be favourable. A major challenge related to work may arise, but you will overcome it with confidence. The atmosphere at home will remain pleasant. Sudden opportunities for financial gains may come your way. Luck will support you throughout the day. Others will be impressed by your work and dedication. New avenues for growth and progress will open up. Mutual trust and harmony within the family will strengthen. Everyone will be willing to help one another. Health-wise, you will feel much better.

Lucky Colour: Red

Lucky Number: 2

(Acharya Indu Prakash is a well-known astrologer with experience in Vastu, Samudrik Shastra and astrology. He appears on India TV every morning at 7:30 AM in 'Bhavishyavani'.)