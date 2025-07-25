Horoscope Today, July 26: Leo's pending work will be completed, know about other zodiac signs Know from Acharya Indu Prakash how the day of July 26, 2025 for you and what measures you can take to make this day better. Also, know what will be the lucky number and lucky colour for you.

New Delhi:

Today is the second day of Shravan Shukla Paksha, Saturday. The second day will remain till 10:43 pm tonight. Today, after crossing the whole day and night, there will be Vyatipat Yoga till 4:06 am. Today, Ashlesha Nakshatra will remain till 3:52 pm. Apart from this, Venus will transit in Gemini at 8:56 am today. Also, let us know which will be the lucky number and lucky colour for you.

Aries

Today will be favourable for you. Today, you will get a big profit in business, and material happiness will increase. Today will be a busy day for women of this zodiac who work from home. Students will choose a course according to their interests today, in which they will achieve great success. Today you can talk to your friend about an important subject. Go to the temple of Lord Shiva and do Jalabhishek of him; this will solve the confusion going on in your mind.

Lucky colour- Grey

Lucky number- 06

Taurus

Today is going to be a great day for you. Today, you will get a chance to do something new in your career, and your spouse will support you. Today, you will be very excited about work; whatever work you start will be completed on time. People working in social work will receive respect from senior members today, which will boost their morale. Students will study seriously today and complete their remaining course.

Lucky colour- Red

Lucky number- 01

Gemini

Today will be a good day for you. People working in private offices will get opportunities for progress today. Important work that has been pending for a long time will be completed today. Today, you will remain enthusiastic, and you will also set a new target for work. People of this zodiac who are in the political field will go to a meeting today, where they will fill the public with new enthusiasm with their address.

Lucky colour- Yellow

Lucky number- 04

Cancer

Today will be a great day for you. There is a possibility of getting a big order in the electronics business today. You may meet a friend today, and you will sit together and enjoy yourself. Today, your work will be completed on time, which will make you happy. Today, there will be a special discussion with your spouse on a matter which can also be related to your children. Today, while leaving the house, take the blessings of the elders, and you will get success in work.

Lucky colour- Blue

Lucky number- 02

Leo

Today will be a day of mixed reactions for you. In the hardware business, today you will get more money with less hard work. Today, you will learn some important things about life from an unknown person, which will have a good effect on your life. Today, there will be sweetness in the relationship with your spouse, and you can help with household chores. Today, your incomplete work will be completed with the help of your colleague. Today, you should be a little cautious about your health.

Lucky colour- Green

Lucky number- 08

Virgo

Today will be a good day for you. Today, you can make some changes in your habits; these changes can be related to your work or career. Students will be excited about their studies today and will make up their minds to do a new course. Today, you can take advice from your colleagues to reduce the pressure of work.

Lucky colour- Silver

Lucky number- 02

Libra

Today will be a great day for you. Today, you will get good money in the automobile business, and you will try to make your business bigger. Today, your inclination is in the field of literature, so you will make up your mind to read books. Today will be beneficial for the engineers of this zodiac. Today will be a good day for students; you can get good news related to a competitive exam. Today is a good day for lovemate, you will spend some time together.

Lucky colour- Purple

Lucky number- 09

Scorpio

Today is a favourable day for you. Today, you will get success in most of the tasks, and some special people will also prove to be helpful. If you are going to make any kind of investment in the market today, then invest only after complete research, as this will benefit you. Today is going to be a good day in terms of health. You will feel refreshed after a long time.

Lucky colour- Orange

Lucky number- 03

Sagittarius

Today will be a good day for you. Those who have been waiting for a job for a long time, today it may end. Today, students preparing for an entrance exam need to work a little harder. Whatever work you start today, complete it on time, and it will be good for you. Today, your work will become easier with the support of your colleagues in the office.

Lucky colour- Indigo

Lucky number- 06

Capricorn

Today will be a day of mixed reactions for you. Today, before doing any important work, take advice from the elders of the house or an experienced person. With the blessings of your parents, you will be able to overcome all the obstacles today. Today, the relationship with your spouse will improve, and there will be newness in your relationship. Today you will also spend some time with friends, which will refresh your mood. Today, you can get someone's help to move forward in the field of business.

Lucky colour- Pink

Lucky number- 09

Aquarius

Today is going to be a great day for you. Today you may meet a big person, who will prove to be very useful to you in the coming time. Today you will get good money in the business of tour and travel. People associated with social services will get a chance to meet people of different classes today and solve their problems. Today, the atmosphere of your house will be good, due to which your married life will be happy.

Lucky colour- Brown

Lucky number- 02

Pisces

Today will be beneficial for you. Today, new ideas will come to your mind, which you can include in your daily routine. Today will be a good day for people working in the political field. Today, new paths will be paved in employment, which will increase your career progress. Today, you can make some changes in organic farming, which will give you good benefits. Today you can plan to visit somewhere with the family, which will make the children happy.

Lucky colour- Magenta

Lucky number- 01

(Acharya Indu Prakash is a well-known astrologer of the country, who has a long experience in Vastu, Samudrik Shastra and Jyotish Shastra. You can see him in Bhavishyavad every morning at 7.30 am on India TV.)