19 July 2026 Horoscope: Daily predictions for Aries, Leo, Gemini and other zodiac signs

New Delhi:

Today is the Shashthi Tithi of the Shukla Paksha in the month of Ashadha, and it is Sunday. The Shashthi Tithi will remain until 3:30 am tonight. Parigh Yoga will be in effect until 7:23 pm, while Uttara Phalguni Nakshatra will prevail until 6:12 pm. Additionally, Skanda Shashthi Vrat will be observed today.

Acharya Indu Prakash shares what the day has in store for you on 19 July 2026, along with simple remedies to make your day better. You can also find your lucky colour and lucky number for the day.

Aries Horoscope Today

Today is likely to be an excellent day for you. Tasks that have been pending for a long time are likely to be completed with little effort. Those involved in the travel and tourism business may earn better-than-expected profits. You may seek your spouse's advice before purchasing a new vehicle.

There are chances of visiting a religious place with your parents. Children may insist on playing outdoor games today, so keep an eye on their activities. With the support of your elder brother, you may buy a television or another electronic item for your home. Students and young professionals should stay focused on their studies and careers and avoid wasting time on unnecessary activities. Your domestic life is likely to remain pleasant and well-balanced.

Lucky Colour: Green

Lucky Number: 4

Taurus Horoscope Today

It will be a special day for you. Teachers may get an opportunity to introduce something new to their students. There are chances that a distant relative may visit your home. You are likely to spend the evening with your family and may also try to stay updated with new technology.

Those running businesses related to sweets, cafés or similar ventures are likely to earn good profits. Mutual support will help maintain harmony in married life. Your ability to deal with challenges calmly and wisely will earn you appreciation. Including more Ayurvedic products in your routine may prove beneficial for your health.

Lucky Colour: Golden

Lucky Number: 9

Gemini Horoscope Today

Sunday is expected to be an average day for you as you need to pay more attention to yourself and keep your temper under control, as anger could spoil your work. Those running a business in partnership will receive full support from their partners and employees, helping improve business activities further. Children are likely to spend time playing at home. Students may receive positive results in a competitive examination. In the evening, you may go out for dinner with your family. Maintaining proper hygiene in your food habits will help you stay healthy.

Lucky Colour: Blue

Lucky Number: 4

Cancer Horoscope Today

Today is likely to bring mixed results. Those with Cancer ascendant or Cancer Moon sign may remain busy throughout the day. People involved in import and export businesses could see good financial gains. However, an important task may be delayed because of incomplete paperwork. If you are planning to start a new venture, it would be wise to consult your father first. Your married life is likely to improve, and your spouse may surprise you with a thoughtful gift. Today calls for careful decision-making, so avoid expressing your opinions unless necessary. The changing weather may have a positive effect on your health.

Lucky Colour: Red

Lucky Number: 1

Leo Horoscope Today

It is likely to be a wonderful day. Stay confident and focus on your work. A long-pending property matter may be resolved through mutual agreement. If you are planning to travel, your trip may get cancelled at the last moment due to unforeseen reasons. Those in jobs should discuss any transfer-related matters with their seniors today. Students pursuing medical studies are likely to have a favourable day, and their hard work will bring positive results. Harmony within the family will ensure peace and happiness. Your health is expected to remain good.

Lucky Colour: Yellow

Lucky Number: 3

Virgo Horoscope Today

Today promises to be a very good day. You will try to bring something new into your daily routine. Long-standing problems are likely to ease. There are also chances of earning additional income, which will strengthen your financial position. You may consider investing in a new business. You will be willing to compromise where necessary, and this approach will work in your favour. An unexpected meeting with an old friend may also bring valuable business support. You will fulfil a promise made to your spouse, strengthening your relationship.

Lucky Colour: Silver

Lucky Number: 2

Libra Horoscope Today

It is likely to be an average day. Do not let fear affect your work. Stay alert at your workplace, as some people may try to work against you. Pending payments are likely to be recovered. Your communication skills will help you get things done. Be extra careful while driving today. Those working as freelancers are likely to earn more than expected. Women of this zodiac sign may receive a pleasant surprise from their spouse, lifting their spirits. Including yoga and exercise in your daily routine will benefit your health.

Lucky Colour: Magenta

Lucky Number: 8

Scorpio Horoscope Today

Sunday will be full of enthusiasm as you may learn something interesting about a close family member, and you are also likely to gain valuable knowledge that boosts your confidence. Most of your tasks will be completed with ease.

Before presenting your plans or ideas to others, review them carefully. Your efforts towards an important task are likely to succeed. Students may think about starting something creative. You may receive good news from your children, bringing happiness to the family. Your spouse will fully support your work, strengthening your relationship. Those suffering from bone pain may experience relief today.

Lucky Colour: Blue

Lucky Number: 5

Sagittarius Horoscope Today

Today brings new happiness into your life. Your thoughts and planning will remain clear, and your creativity will flourish. Your efficiency at work is likely to bring the results you expect. You may plan a religious trip with your family.

You could make an important decision regarding family matters today. Business owners may sign a deal with a major company, leading to good profits. Students preparing for competitive examinations are likely to receive encouraging news, bringing joy to the family. Your domestic life will remain peaceful and pleasant. Any misunderstandings between couples are likely to be resolved. Your health will remain good, although it is important to take precautions against seasonal changes.

Lucky Colour: Brown

Lucky Number: 4

Capricorn Horoscope Today

It is likely to be a better day for you. You will introduce new ideas into the way you work. Those wishing to build a career in writing will find today favourable for developing their talent. Avoid unnecessary conversations and stay away from arguments wherever possible.

If you are planning to start your own firm, your elder brother may extend his support. You may also receive a call for an interview from a reputed company, and your hard work is likely to bring success. Children will stay disciplined and remain focused on their studies. Those in relationships may plan a weekend getaway to a hill station.

Lucky Colour: Black

Lucky Number: 7

Aquarius Horoscope Today

Luck will be on your side today. There are strong chances of an increase in your income. You may receive a partnership offer for a new business, which could prove beneficial in the future. You will also get an opportunity to meet experienced people and learn valuable lessons from them.

Those working in the IT sector may get a chance to connect with influential people. Your performance during a business meeting is likely to impress those around you, opening the door to major opportunities. Your spouse will continue to support you. People suffering from joint or knee pain may experience relief.

Lucky Colour: Orange

Lucky Number: 1

Pisces Horoscope Today

It will be a rewarding day for you. There is a possibility of signing new business agreements. Success is likely in whatever task you take up at work. However, avoid revealing your business strategies to others. A family issue that has been troubling you for several days is likely to be resolved. You may begin a part-time venture, but patience and self-control will be important. Plans related to your children's education are likely to prove beneficial and boost their confidence. Couples in love will appreciate each other's feelings, strengthening their bond. Married people are advised to overlook minor issues and handle situations with understanding.

Lucky Colour: White

Lucky Number: 9

(Acharya Indu Prakash is one of India's well-known astrologers with extensive expertise in Vastu Shastra, Samudrik Shastra and Astrology. You can watch him every morning at 7:30 am on India TV's programme Bhavishyavani.)