Horoscope Today, July 12, 2026: Know what the stars have in store for your zodiac sign

New Delhi:

Today is Trayodashi Tithi of the Ashadha Krishna Paksha and Sunday. The Trayodashi Tithi will remain until 10:31 pm tonight. Vriddhi Yoga will prevail until 8:06 pm. Rohini Nakshatra will remain until 8:29 am, after which Mrigashira Nakshatra will begin. In addition, today is observed as Ravi Pradosh Vrat and Masik Shivratri Vrat.

According to astrology, the movement of planets and constellations influences all 12 zodiac signs. For some, the day may bring success and gains, while others may need to exercise caution. Let us find out from Acharya Indu Prakash how the day will unfold for all zodiac signs, from Aries to Pisces.

Aries Horoscope Today

Today will be filled with happiness for Aries natives. You will receive support from your family. You may visit a new place today, where you will learn a valuable life lesson. Helping someone in need will bring you mental peace. You may plan a party with your family, which will make everyone happy. A new task will provide you with a fresh experience. You will spend quality time with your spouse, strengthening and sweetening your relationship.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Blue

Taurus Horoscope Today

Today will be favourable for Taurus natives. Your sources of income are likely to increase. Most of your day will be spent on family activities, and you may get an opportunity to attend a religious ceremony in your neighbourhood. You may also visit a tourist destination with your siblings. An unexpected meeting with a beloved relative or friend is likely. Your respect and reputation in society will grow. You may also begin a new venture in your business.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Blue

Gemini Horoscope Today

Today will be excellent for Gemini natives. There are strong chances of profit in business. Make sure your official files and paperwork are complete. Those in employment may come across new career opportunities. People interested in politics are likely to attain a significant position. Your reputation will improve. The family atmosphere will remain peaceful. Plans related to organising an auspicious event may also take shape.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Pink

Cancer Horoscope Today

Today will bring new happiness for Cancer natives. A business-related journey will prove beneficial and help you establish new contacts. You will work with complete dedication, and the results will be in your favour. Students are likely to remain busy throughout the day. Try to avoid getting overly angry. Married life will bring joyful moments, and you may be blessed with happiness through your children. Be mindful that your words do not hurt anyone's feelings, and communicate kindly with everyone.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Cream

Leo Horoscope Today

Today will be favourable for Leo natives. Maintaining the right balance between home and business will allow you to make time for your personal activities, leaving you physically and mentally energised. A property-related deal is likely to be completed. You will succeed in finding solutions to ongoing challenges at work. A friend may seek financial assistance from you, and you will help as much as you can.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Orange

Virgo Horoscope Today

Today will be beneficial for Virgo natives. Success is indicated in the workplace. You are likely to gain from ancestral property. You will interact with new people, which could prove beneficial for your career. There are chances of undertaking a religious journey. An elder in the family will offer valuable advice. Your humble nature will earn everyone's appreciation.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Green

Libra Horoscope Today

Today is likely to bring success for Libra natives. Some changes may be needed in the internal management of your workplace or business. Stay cautious in matters related to financial transactions. You should also focus on strengthening your professional network. Indications of a job change are present. Students pursuing higher education may receive the results they have been hoping for. Harmony in married life will improve, and you may go out for dinner with your spouse in the evening.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: White

Scorpio Horoscope Today

Today will be wonderful for Scorpio natives. Good news related to your children's progress will create a joyful atmosphere at home. Your special talents and abilities are likely to earn you a significant achievement today. Take particular care of your parents' health. You may consult a good doctor regarding a stomach-related issue. Business-related complications will begin to ease. Stay away from negative people and embrace positive thinking. Those involved in the entertainment and cosmetics business are likely to see progress.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Peach

Sagittarius Horoscope Today

Today will be full of new enthusiasm for Sagittarius natives. A pleasant atmosphere at home will keep your spirits high. Working professionals may have to put in overtime to meet their targets. The family environment will remain cheerful. You will feel refreshed and energetic. The closeness of someone dear will make you happy. Your positive image will become more prominent in the eyes of others.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Brown

Capricorn Horoscope Today

Today will be beneficial for Capricorn natives. Your working capacity will improve, enabling you to complete tasks that have been pending for several days. The efforts you make today are likely to produce favourable results in the coming days, so continue working with dedication and sincerity. Young people interested in sports will have a good day and may get an opportunity to participate in a major tournament.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Silver

Aquarius Horoscope Today

Today will be better for Aquarius natives. Those associated with government services have strong chances of promotion. There are also indications of a transfer to a better position. Students pursuing medical studies may work on a new project, allowing them to learn something new. You may plan to purchase property. There are strong chances of financial gains. Married life will bring fresh happiness. You will fulfil family responsibilities together with your loved ones. You may also plan an outing today.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Brown

Pisces Horoscope Today

Today will be a fortunate day for Pisces natives. Problems arising at the workplace are likely to be resolved. You may consider changing your job, and a transfer is also possible. Businesspeople are likely to experience strong growth in their ventures. Some of your plans will be successful today. Think carefully before making any major decisions during this period. Your married life will remain pleasant, and you may go on a journey.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Yellow

(Acharya Indu Prakash is one of India's well-known astrologers, with extensive expertise in Vastu Shastra, Samudrik Shastra and astrology. You can watch him every morning at 7:30 am on India TV's Bhavishyavani programme.)