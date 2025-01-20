Horoscope Today, January 21: Plans to gain momentum for Taurus; know about other zodiac signs

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL Horoscope Today, January 21: Know other zodiac signs

Today's Horoscope, January 21, 2025: Today is Saptami Tithi of Magh Krishna Paksha and Tuesday. Saptami Tithi will remain till 12:40 pm today. Dhriti Yoga will remain till 3:49 pm today after crossing the whole day. Also, Chitra Nakshatra will remain till 11:36 pm tonight. Apart from this, Mars will enter Gemini in retrograde motion at 10:05 am today. Know from Acharya Indu Prakash how the day of January 21, 2025, will be for you and with which measures you can make this day better. Also know what will be the lucky number and lucky color for you.

Aries

Today is going to be a favorable day. The day will be good in terms of health. Today your increasing expenses can cause trouble. Do not deal with any property in a hurry. People working in politics will get an opportunity to meet big leaders. The path of your progress will be paved in the workplace. You will get great good news related to your child's career or education.

Taurus

Today is definitely going to be fruitful for you. Your plans will gain momentum. Today you will meet new people. Today you will get the support and cooperation of elders in abundance. Today you will get relief from the problems coming in your education. Today you will participate enthusiastically in some auspicious program. You will move forward with faith and belief in religious works.

Gemini

Today is going to bring happiness for you. Your good work will be appreciated in the family. Today is going to be a very special day for women. Today you have a good opportunity to take your business forward. Students preparing for competition should continue their preparation. The person whom you had helped once will be useful to you today.

Cancer

Today is going to be a good day for you. Today you will get income from more than one source. Be careful in matters of governance and administration. Investment-related matters will gain momentum today. Trust a stranger today after careful thinking. Students will get rid of mental confusion. Today, happiness will increase in your married life. The ongoing rift with someone will end today.

Leo

Today is going to be a good day for you. Do not be hasty in any legal matters today. If you keep control over your expenses, you will be saved from future problems. Today you will complete your work on time. If you want to start a new work, then the day is auspicious; you can do it. Today your spouse can get success in their career.

Virgo

Today is going to be a very happy day for you. Today you will make a new plan to take your business forward. You will meet a childhood friend; your old memories will be refreshed. You will be more interested in fun and enjoyment. Today there will be an atmosphere of happiness and peace in the family. Today you may get the idea of writing a story. Overall, today is going to be a good day.

Libra

Today is going to be a great day for you. Today, work-related differences with a close person will be resolved. You will be happy if you pay attention to the things you are more interested in. Today, by connecting with new people, you will get to learn new things. Just like other people have progressed in their work, you will try to move forward using your experience.

Scorpio

Today is going to be a golden day for you. There is a need to work hard to fulfill your responsibilities in business matters. Opponents will try to harm you. People of this zodiac who are in government service can get an excellent workload. Today your planned work will be completed. Today, someone close to you may have some expectations of you.

Sagittarius

Today is going to be a good day for you. Today, there is a need to work very seriously and seriously in business. Reconsider your plans to expand your business. You will benefit from the advice of an expert while taking small or big decisions. Today, your help will prove to be effective in keeping the family environment organized; everyone in the family will understand each other's feelings.

Capricorn

Today will be a better day. Your problems that are going on will be solved. Religious work can be planned in the family. You will try to make some good changes to improve your life. You should take a good diet so that you remain healthy for a long time. Some good changes in your behavior can make you new friends.

Aquarius

Today is going to be a great day for you. You will be interested in creative activities to give a new look to your work. Students can get success in competition-related activities. This is a good time for people of this zodiac who want to start a business. Sudden monetary gains will strengthen your financial condition. Today your married life is going to be good.

Pisces

Today is going to be a day full of new enthusiasm for you. Today you will take advice from an expert to get a profit in business. Today you have to stay away from other people's matters so that you can focus on your work. Today you will get a chance to show your ability. Businessmen will get good profit today, and their financial condition will improve.

(Acharya Indu Prakash is a well-known astrologer of the country who has a long experience in Vastu, Samudrik Shastra, and astrology. You can see him every morning at 7:30 am in Bhavishyavad on India TV.)