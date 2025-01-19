Horoscope Today, January 20: Business to grow for Aquarians; know about other zodiac signs

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Horoscope Today, January 20: Know about all zodiacs

Horoscope for January 20, 2025: Today is the Udaya Tithi of Magh Krishna Paksha, Shashthi and Monday. Shashthi Tithi will remain till 9:59 am today, after which Saptami Tithi will start. Sukarma Yoga will remain till 2:52 am today. Know from Acharya Indu Prakash how will be the day of 20 January 2025 for you and with which measures you can make this day better. Also, know what will be the lucky number and lucky colour for you.

Aries

Today is going to be favourable for you. You will feel relieved after getting a solution to a problem and you will be able to focus on your other work with full confidence. Plans will be made for the marriage of children, and you will also get the support of close people. You will control your anger and ego and adopting a peaceful attitude will improve your nature. A lot of hard work is required for the goal you have set for business activities.

Lucky Colour- Blue

Lucky Number- 2

Taurus

Today is going to be a day full of happiness for you. Getting good news will bring confidence and new energy inside you. Follow the advice of the senior members of the house. Maintain ease in nature. Due to overconfidence and haste, your work may get hindered. Use appropriate words while talking. At this time, stay in touch with distant parties. Government servants will be happy to get important authority.

Lucky Colour- Sky Blue

Lucky Number- 9

Gemini

Today is going to be a favourable day. You can attend a religious program with your family members. You can make new plans regarding the future of your child. If you want to increase any kind of new work in your business, then you will start new work only after taking advice from a special advisor, then soon you will get maximum benefit. Today is going to be a great day for students.

Lucky Colour- Magenta

Lucky Number- 1

Cancer

Today is going to be a good day for you. People trying their hand in politics need to be careful, otherwise opponents can try to tarnish their image. You will be happy as your wealth will increase. Today you will keep a close eye on your business work. Today personal activities will be completed as per time. Make sure to take time to meet people and expand your circle of contacts.

Lucky Colour- Silver

Lucky Number- 6

Leo

Today is going to be full of new enthusiasm for you. You will get the opportunity to be in the company of experienced people and there will also be beneficial discussions on special issues. You will spend time in religious and spiritual activities to get mental peace. Return of the money lent is also possible. Keep yourself away from people and activities of a negative nature. It would be better to spend your time reading informative and good literature.

Lucky Color- Red

Lucky Number- 8

Virgo

Today is going to be a good day for you. If you are trying to buy a house or shop, then today will be a very good day for you. But you can get success only after making a lot of effort. Work very carefully in doing any work related to property. Today some important work of yours is going to be completed. Today you will also get some special information. Today is going to be a good day for love mate.

Lucky colour- Pink

Lucky number- 5

Libra

Today is going to be a great day for you. Today, gaining new information and including it in your daily routine will bring amazing positive changes in your behaviour. Do not trust strangers without thinking. Today is a favourable time to work on plans made for the future. These plans will be very progressive for you. People doing government jobs will have stronger relations with the officers. Overall, today is going to be a good day.

Lucky colour- Orange

Lucky number- 1

Scorpio

Today is going to be a special day for you. You will be alert about the health of your parents. Your parents will discuss your career. Today you will visit a religious place with your spouse. You will get a lot of love from your brothers and sisters. The day will be fine for business people. The pending work in business will be completed smoothly today.

Lucky colour- white

Lucky number- 8

Sagittarius

Today is going to be a great day for you. In any adverse situation, with the help of special friends or relatives, your courage and enthusiasm will remain intact. New information and news can be received through phone and mail. Today, you will be able to get your work done through conversation. Expenses will also increase along with the increase in the means of income. Therefore, it will be better if you prepare your budget from now on. It is better to have patience and restraint instead of hurrying.

Lucky colour- Gray

Lucky number- 4

Capricorn

Today is going to be a better day for you. Meeting a special person can prove beneficial for you. Therefore, pay attention to their words and guidance. Today you will have the courage to make a big decision. Keep expenses limited otherwise, your budget may get spoiled. Today, before investing in any committee-like activities, definitely get information about it. The plan to expand the business will be successful. Today is going to be a good day for lovemates.

Lucky colour- Maroon

Lucky number- 8

Aquarius

Today is going to be a good day for you. Those who are employed should avoid getting into any kind of confusion today. Today is going to be a busy day for business people. Your business will grow. You will consult a good doctor for the health of a family member. God will fulfil all your wishes. You will be satisfied with your children. You will be happy due to sudden monetary gains.

Lucky colour- Green

Lucky number- 2

Pisces

Today is going to be a golden day for you. Your problems related to the house and shop can be solved. You will take special care of the health of the elders of your house. The day will be good for working people. You will continue to do your work the way you do. You may get promoted. The day will be fine for business people. Your business will progress well. Today is a good day for students.

Lucky colour- Yellow

Lucky number- 4

(Acharya Indu Prakash is a well-known astrologer of the country, who has a long experience in Vastu, Samudrik Shastra and Astrology. You can see him every morning at 7.30 am in Bhavishyavad on India TV.)