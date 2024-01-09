Horoscope Today, January 10: Money-related problems to end for Gemini; know about other zodiac signs

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Horoscope For January 10: Know for other zodiac signs

Today is the Chaturdashi date of Pausha Krishna Paksha and Wednesday. Chaturdashi Tithi will last till 8:11 pm tonight. Dhruva Yoga will last till 9.17 pm tonight. Also, Moola Nakshatra will remain till 7.40 pm today evening. Know from Acharya Indu Prakash how the day of January 10, 2024, will be for you and by what measures you can make this day better. Also, know which lucky number and lucky color will be for you.

Aries

Today is going to be a day of financial gain for businessmen. The pace of office work will be good, you will complete all your pending work. Today you will give a gift of your choice to your spouse. Today due to some reason the plan of hanging out with friends will be postponed. Today you may forget some important thing by keeping it somewhere. You should take special care of your belongings. You should avoid eating fried foods. You will get support from seniors in the workplace.

Lucky colour – Golden

Lucky number- 9

Taurus

Today you will go to visit the temple with your parents. Your spouse can give you the good news of the arrival of a little guest in the house. The atmosphere of the family will remain pleasant. There will be harmony with your spouse, you will plan to watch a movie together. You will benefit financially by getting a big offer. Today you may be very busy with work. Family members will have expectations from you for some special work. You will live up to those expectations. Today you will get new opportunities for financial gain.

Lucky colour – Maroon

Lucky number- 3

Gemini

Today you will be successful in completing some important work. Going on an outing with friends will make you happy. Money-related worries will go away and the pending money will also be recovered. You will get many opportunities to move forward based on efficiency. You will feel better because of complete sleep. The day is going to be beneficial for electronic engineers. Today success will be assured in your career.

Lucky colour – Silver

Lucky number- 7

Cancer

Today you will get some good news from children. You will get opportunities to move forward in life. People of this zodiac sign who are freelancers are likely to see an increase in their income. You will get results according to your hard work. Travel undertaken in connection with new business will be beneficial. Your mind will be full of enthusiasm due to the support of your spouse. If you have a bookshop, your sales will increase today.

Lucky colour- Red

Lucky number- 1

Leo

Today, plans will be made for some auspicious event in the family. Arts students will get full support from teachers. The problem that has been arising on some subject for the past few days will be easily solved today. Starting to work out will keep you fit. You will get golden opportunities related to business. Your popularity will increase at the social level. Your work at work will be excellent. Your respect and honor will increase in the society. You can receive a gift from your loved one, which will keep your mind happy throughout the day.

Lucky colour- Yellow

Lucky number- 4

Virgo

Today some work will be completed with the help of your spouse. Also, by getting their better advice, you will get a new means of earning money. You can discuss something with friends. Today will be a better day for teachers. You will be successful in some work. You will feel yourself full of energy. Today you should avoid making any hasty decisions. Today your hard work will bear fruit.

Lucky colour- Purple

Lucky number- 8

Libra

Today you will work in a planned manner in business. Small children will go to play in the park with their friends. The atmosphere of the family will remain peaceful. People of this zodiac sign who have a restaurant are likely to see an increase in their wealth. Today your superiors will be happy with you. Guests will arrive at home. You will achieve great success in your career. Also, your positive attitude will give you betterment in your career. You will get new opportunities related to your career. You will get support from luck.

Lucky colour- Green

Lucky number- 5

Scorpio

There will be an atmosphere of joy in the family today. Mutual harmony will be better in married life. You will remain fit and healthy in terms of health. The day is going to be successful for students. You will get full support from teachers. Besides this, students associated with IT will also get benefits. Today some people will be influenced by you. Also, they will try to connect with you. Businessmen will get better opportunities. Employment opportunities will be available.

Lucky colour- Pink

Lucky number- 1

Sagittarius

Today you will get financial help from your relatives. You will get the support of your guru in your career. To maintain your health, dry fruits should be included in your diet. This will keep you full of freshness. If you work with positive thoughts today, your work will be successful. You can plan a tour with the family. Today you need to be careful in transaction matters. Excessive work can affect your health.

Lucky colour- Purple

Lucky number- 6

Capricorn

Today you will get some good advice from friends. There will be ups and downs in your health, due to which you may feel less interested in work. Today you should avoid trusting any unknown person. You will extend a helping hand to the needy people. Students who are doing fashion designing courses may get to design something new today, their hard work will bear fruits. Sweetness will increase in marital relationships. There is a possibility of profit in business. The blessings of your parents will remain with you. Father-son relations will improve.

Lucky colour- Blue

Lucky number- 4

Aquarius

Today you will have a lot of confidence. You will also get many opportunities for progress. Today we will plan a religious trip with the family. You are expected to make profits in business. Health will be better than before. You can think of doing some new work. Understanding will increase by moving forward in married life through consultation. Commerce students will get solutions to the problems they are facing in their subjects today. Your progress in life will be ensured.

Lucky colour – Magenta

Lucky number- 9

Pisces

Today your happy behavior will create a very good atmosphere at home. Today you will get some good news related to work. With proper planning, you will be successful in bringing changes in your career. You will be able to face challenges in the workplace. A romantic evening will be planned with your spouse, which will bring sweetness to the relationship. You will move forward to help people at the social level. People associated with the media field will get golden opportunities. Today your morale will increase.

Lucky colour- Peach

Lucky number- 5

(Acharya Indu Prakash is a well-known astrologer of the country, who has vast experience in Vastu, Samudrik Shastra, and Astrology. You see him giving predictions every morning at 7.30 am on India TV.)