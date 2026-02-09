Horoscope today, February 9, 2026: What the stars say for Aries, Taurus, Gemini and all zodiac signs Horoscope today, February 9, 2026: From career moves to relationships and money matters, here’s how the day is likely to unfold for all twelve zodiac signs.

Today is Monday and falls on the Ashtami tithi of Falgun Krishna Paksha. The Ashtami tithi will remain active throughout the day and night, ending at 7:28 AM tomorrow. It is also Sita’s Jayanti and Kaalashtami. The Vriddhi Yoga remains active until 12:52 AM, and Vishakha Nakshatra lasts throughout the day and night until 7:55 AM tomorrow. Let's see what the day holds for each zodiac sign.

Aries Horoscope Today

Your day looks excellent. People will be eager to listen to your ideas, and you can easily persuade others. However, keep your urge to assert authority in check, as it may affect your work. A close person may share good news with you. Career-wise, you may be assigned responsibilities beyond your capacity, so make decisions carefully. A great day for love life, and you will feel happy if your partner achieves success.

Lucky colour: Purple

Lucky number: 3

Taurus Horoscope Today

You will enjoy a pleasant day. Your creative work will bring recognition and fame. Decisions made today will benefit you financially. Face challenges boldly to achieve success, but you must overcome laziness to secure a better future. You may have a meaningful conversation with your love interest and go out for dinner, bringing you closer. Business owners can expect higher profits, and you may even plan a new venture.

Lucky colour: Grey

Lucky number: 4

Gemini Horoscope Today

Your day will be good. You may receive positive news regarding a job, and could be called for an interview. For aspiring writers, this is a favourable time, as your article or book may be picked up by a major publisher. Your career is set to take a new turn. You may plan to buy property with your family. Those in relationships will share their feelings with their partner, strengthening trust.

Lucky colour: Blue

Lucky number: 6

Cancer Horoscope Today

Your day will be average. You will spend the evening with family. Business owners may expect profit, but think carefully before finalising any deal, or it may be cancelled. Architects may receive a job call from a multinational company. Unemployed individuals may find new job opportunities. Married life will be happy, and your partner will support your work.

Lucky colour: Yellow

Lucky number: 8

Leo Horoscope Today

Tasks you wish to complete will be finished easily. People will come to congratulate you on important achievements. You may visit an old friend’s home and discuss personal issues. If there has been a misunderstanding with a relative, the day is favourable for reconciliation. Your rivals will stay away from you. You may also go shopping for household items in the evening. Health will be excellent. Love interests may receive gifts, and students have chances of success.

Lucky colour: Orange

Lucky number: 8

Virgo Horoscope Today

The day is filled with happiness. Tasks you have been thinking about for days will be completed with someone’s help. Avoid giving unsolicited advice and be careful with your words when speaking to others. Those connected to social networking will have a good day. Work-related travel may be required, so do not forget to carry essentials. Pay attention to your health. Love interests may plan lunch at a nice restaurant.

Lucky colour: Pink

Lucky number: 1

Libra Horoscope Today

You will enjoy a pleasant day. Stay calm while working, as rushing can cause mistakes. Unmarried individuals may receive a marriage proposal, and family may begin wedding planning. Those in the service sector may see a rise in income. Workload may increase at the office, but with junior colleagues’ help, you will complete it. Love interests may go for a long drive. Family problems may be resolved.

Lucky colour: Green

Lucky number: 4

Scorpio Horoscope Today

This day is very favourable for you. Efforts you have been working on for a long time may finally succeed. Even tasks you thought were pointless could succeed now, so celebrate with friends and family. You may also hear good news from them. If your career is not going as planned, consult your mentor. Students will have a good day for studies. A visit to a religious place with family is likely.

Lucky colour: Blue

Lucky number: 7

Sagittarius Horoscope Today

The day is filled with enthusiasm. New ideas will come to your mind, and you may start a new business that benefits you in the future. You will take on many family responsibilities. Contractors may receive a new contract, improving financial stability. You may compose a song for your love interest or gift a framed picture. It is a good day to strengthen the bond with your spouse. Children will focus well on their studies.

Lucky colour: Red

Lucky number: 8

Capricorn Horoscope Today

The day will be normal. You may spend most of your time travelling, possibly for office work. You may meet a distant relative during the journey, which will make you happy. Engineers may benefit professionally, and you may receive a job email from a company. Students may receive positive news related to competitive exams. Your love life looks good. Financial stability is expected, and the home atmosphere will be pleasant. Married life will be harmonious, and your worries will reduce.

Lucky colour: Golden

Lucky number: 5

Aquarius Horoscope Today

The day will be favourable for you. Your inclination towards spirituality will increase, and you may visit a temple or plan a religious event. To find joy, you may need to make small changes in your behaviour. Happiness will enter your home, and family problems will ease on their own, making you feel content. A close person will double your happiness. Rivals may try to trouble you, and unmarried individuals may receive a marriage proposal. You may plan to buy electronic items.

Lucky colour: Yellow

Lucky number: 2

Pisces Horoscope Today

Luck will fully support you. You will perform well in your work area and may spend time with parents or siblings. You may receive a new opportunity at work. It is also a good time for fun and social activities.

Your home will feel festive with the arrival of a young guest. Relatives may visit frequently. Those working away from home may get a chance to meet their family.

Lucky colour: Silver

Lucky number: 1

(Acharya Indu Prakash is one of the country’s well known astrologers with extensive experience in Vastu, Samudrik Shastra, and astrology. He appears daily on India TV at 7:30 am in the show Bhavishyavani.)