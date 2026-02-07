Horoscope today, February 7, 2026: What's changing for Aries, Taurus, Gemini and others Today is Saturday and the Shashthi Tithi of the Krishna Paksha of the month of Phalgun. The Shashthi Tithi will remain till 2:55 am late at night. How the day will be for everyone from Aries to Pisces, let us find out.

Aries

Today will be full of happiness for you. Spending some time with your family will feel good. You will be able to complete planned tasks on your own strength. You will have some new and good ideas on several matters. With your speech, you will be able to get work done smoothly. You will speak with fairness. Past hard work will bear fruit. Unemployed people may receive job offers today. The day is favourable for students. Today is a good day to take admission in an institution related to music. Be careful in money transactions today. Working professionals may need to put in extra effort to complete their tasks. Students will get better results in competitive exams.

Lucky colour – Pink

Lucky number – 7

Taurus

Today will be excellent for you. The day may feel a bit sweet and sour for love partners. It is a good day for students. Teachers will be happy with your good activities in college today. Your health will be much better than before. If you are thinking of buying wooden furniture today, go ahead. Luck is on your side. Advice from an elder can help mend a strained relationship. You may start a risky task, and success in it will boost your confidence. Decisions related to money should be taken very wisely. Visit a temple.

Lucky colour – Grey

Lucky number – 4

Gemini

Today will be good for you. The day will pass in various personal activities. Luck is on your side today. There are chances of promotion or appreciation at the workplace, and new possibilities can be explored in business. People looking for jobs may achieve their goal. Your work at the office will be appreciated. Stuck money or a lost item may be recovered today. Family relationships will strengthen. There is a possibility of guests arriving. Friends may help you in financial matters. Starting stalled business plans today will keep you busy. Working professionals should complete their assigned tasks on time.

Lucky colour – Red

Lucky number – 2

Cancer

You will benefit from the work done today. With time in your favour, your mood will remain cheerful. With extra effort, you may also gain some financial benefit. Avoid arguments today, as you may get into unnecessary trouble. Drive carefully. There may be more than one opportunity for profit in job or business. Work pace will be fast. Today is very good for students, and success in exams is indicated. If you are trying to obtain a visa, you may get it today. After completing household chores, women will take time out for their children. Support from parents will keep you happy.

Lucky colour – Purple

Lucky number – 3

Leo

Today your inclination towards spirituality will increase. You may visit a religious place with family, which will reduce domestic tensions. Tasks done with a calm mind will be completed quickly. Take advice from elders before making family decisions, as it will be beneficial. For businessmen, today is a good day to start new work, which will bring greater profits in the future. You will try every possible way to help someone in need, and you will see positive results by evening. You will pay attention to your health. You will use your intelligence and influence to resolve domestic matters.

Lucky colour – Orange

Lucky number – 9

Virgo

Today is favourable for students of this zodiac sign. You will achieve success in competitive exam results. Due to heavy workload, you may have to run around more. Your financial position will remain strong. Health will be better than before. The day will be beneficial for builders, and a new project may bring good profits. Business will take a new turn today, which will benefit you in the future. You will make plans to go out with your love partner. The day will be full of enjoyment. Feed grains to birds. You will remain fit and active health-wise. Students will receive full support from teachers to achieve their goals. People will be impressed by your way of working.

Lucky colour – Blue

Lucky number – 2

Libra

Your focus on work will remain strong today. Completing important tasks with pre-planning will make things easier. You may have differences with a family member today, so it is better to control your anger. The day is very good for unmarried people, and marriage proposals may arrive via email. You may spend more money on entertainment today. Married people may plan to watch a movie with their spouse, strengthening the relationship. Clean a temple. A joyful atmosphere will prevail in the family. Mutual understanding in married life will increase happiness.

Lucky colour – Yellow

Lucky number – 6

Scorpio

Support from influential people will double your enthusiasm today. Travel may cause fatigue and stress but will be financially beneficial. You will meet a very useful person. With positive thinking, you will be able to enjoy the day. Success is possible in most efforts. Some decisions will prove to be right. Overall, the day will be good in most matters. You may be praised. Timely help will be received from both seniors and juniors. Your business will progress today, and you may get the office assignment you have been eagerly waiting for. Apply a saffron tilak.

Lucky colour – Green

Lucky number – 5

Sagittarius

Avoid rushing into tasks today, as patience will bring better results. Office work you wish to complete will be done positively. The day will be fine at the workplace, though a colleague may try to tempt you to get work done, which could harm your image. Avoid falling into anyone’s persuasion and stay alert towards your duties. Auspicious marriage news may be brought by a relative, creating a happy atmosphere at home. You will plan a dinner with your spouse, adding sweetness to the relationship. You may get opportunities to help people on a social level.

Lucky colour – Yellow

Lucky number – 6

Capricorn

You will feel relieved only after completing the work you start today, which may require staying late at the office. Avoid taking shortcuts to complete tasks. Work will be completed, though with some delay. Businessmen of this zodiac sign may receive extra income today. Be careful about traffic rules and do not forget to carry your driving licence while going out. The day is good for unmarried people. You will get a chance to spend quality time with family, keeping the home atmosphere pleasant. New sources of income will develop, strengthening your financial position.

Lucky colour – Dark Green

Lucky number – 5

Aquarius

Helping in a religious activity today will bring progress in your job. You will try to handle every office task with attention to detail. Obstacles at the workplace will teach you lessons and open new opportunities for growth. Business will be profitable. You may receive gifts from colleagues or friends. Do not speak unnecessarily in social meetings. Educational activities may face some disruptions. Ongoing business efforts will succeed. Helping others will benefit you, and you will gain in property-related matters. The day is beneficial for working professionals, and they may receive major good news related to work. With proper planning, you will successfully bring changes to your career. Your cheerful behaviour will impress everyone.

Lucky colour – Golden

Lucky number – 2

Pisces

Luck will support you today. You may have to travel abroad for business purposes. Time will be spent on travel and entertainment. Do not hesitate to help others. You may receive pleasant news from younger siblings, bringing sweetness to your relationship with them. You may plan a trip with family or your partner. There are chances of short journeys as well. Think carefully before making any investment. Plant a sapling at home. You will feel enthusiastic about a task, which will be completed easily and on time. Students may spend most of their time on social media and distractions.

Lucky colour – Navy Blue

Lucky number – 3

